The Best Rooftop Bars in DC

Perry’s Adams Morgan Known best for its drag queen brunch, Perry’s should get equal accolades for its excellent rooftop bar and seasonal terrace. It’s so romantic you’ll be feeding each other sushi with chopsticks in no time.

Nooshi Capitol Hill First get your fill of saying this restaurant’s name out loud -- it’s pretty fun. Then settle in on the roof for bad-week-annihilating sake bombs and affordable sushi.

Sauf Haus Bier Hall Dupont Circle Sauf Haus takes the whole beer garden thing and puts it on the roof, complete with 2lb pretzels, German brews, and the smell of sunscreen.

Brass Monkey Adams Morgan You won’t be the first to claim brilliance by busting out Beastie Boys lyrics on the laid-back rooftop at Brass Monkey. So don’t do it. Instead, order some cold beer and let the bar handle the music.

Red Rocks H Street H Street NE Taking down slice after slice of pizza shaded by sweet umbrellas on the Red Rocks rooftop is pretty blissful, especially if you toss in an order of arancini.

POV Downtown The patriotic makeover POV received last year sexed up this drink-with-a-view champion. Sure, there’s bottle service but you can skip that and just sip on cocktails and wait for the late-night menu to come into play because... pork belly steamed buns.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon North Dupont Visit the open-air terrace any day of the week for pit-grilled tacos and seasonal cocktails, or stop by on Thursday through Saturday to check out the Tiki Bar, which offers tropical cocktails like the Banango Tango and Bitter Blue Hawaiian. They’re half-price on Thursdays from 5-9pm.

El Chucho Columbia Heights An afternoon of Mexican corn on the cob and frozen margs in the sun is now officially part of your summer plans. Just try not to go every day, people will notice.

Roofers Union ​Adams Morgan Frozen drinks and oversized punch bowls overlooking 18th Street? Yes, please. Plan to nosh on sausages, chicken wings with Sriracha honey, burgers, and French onion dip with chips at this chilled-out space.

The Embassy Row Hotel Dupont Circle This rooftop wins the superlative for “Most Attractive.” A sparkling pool, brightly colored couches, and cabanas give you the feeling that you’re no longer in the city, with refreshing drinks and bar bites enhancing the experience. Day passes are available starting at 3pm for $30, but if you’re ordering food, you don’t need to buy one. This summer, there’s plenty to do up there -- spin classes in the pool, live music, a silent disco, sunrise yoga on weekends, and bottomless Bloodys and mimosas for $35 from 11am-1pm on Sundays.

Madam’s Organ ​Adams Morgan Soul food, starry nights, and sloppy make-outs at an Adams Morgan institution -- what more do you need? The Madam’s Organ roof deck and Tiki bar is a great place to come up for air after a concert or that steamy encounter you had in the second-floor Big Daddy’s Love Lounge.

Beacon Sky Bar Dupont Circle Beacon’s usually bumping -- in fact, you can hear the party beckoning you from a few blocks away. Head to the top of this hotel off Dupont Circle for fruity drinks, martinis, and snacks.

Red Derby Columbia Heights Working your way through a beer list that’s 70-plus suds deep on a rooftop sounds like a good way to spend a summer, don’t you think?

H Street Country Club H Street NE This massive roof deck is covered so you can hang there even if it’s pouring. As we always say, guacamole and margaritas taste better outside, and the lawn games are an added bonus.

DNV Rooftop Downtown Head up to the top of The Donovan for live music, Japanese street food, sake, and cocktails featuring Asian ingredients such as East India sherry and apple sake. Adding to the fun are a pool and a great view of Thomas Circle.

The Liaison Capitol Hill DC Capitol Hill Head to the rooftop pool and lounge for free after 5pm, especially on weekdays, when discounted happy hour drinks are offered until 7. An all-day pass will cost you $35, or you can up the ante and rent one of the cabanas, which start at $150.

The Observatory Georgetown The refined rooftop enthusiast will appreciate this swanky place. It has a partnership with JR Cigar, meaning you can light up a great stogie to go with your bourbon. Reservations are encouraged.

Old Glory Georgetown Game-watching and people-watching are both perks of Old Glory’s rooftop patio, though the proximity to the barbecue smoker pretty much guarantees you’ll leave smelling like a campfire. Make your al fresco time count by ordering the Whole Lotta Glory combo, which lets you sample all of the meats.

CityBar Southwest CityBar opened in 2016 with a great 5-7pm happy hour: $10 cocktails, $1 off draft beers, and $2 off wines by the glass, and food specials including fish tacos, deviled eggs, and chicken lollipops. Otherwise, try the specialty cocktails like the gin-based Arsenic & Old Lace or the Drain the Swamp, made with chartreuse, pineapple juice, and lime juice.

Kimpton Mason & Rook Hotel Logan Circle/14th Street The ultra-chic bar above the Mason & Rook serves up international libations from the hotel’s star restaurant, Radiator. Reserved for guests earlier in the day, the rooftop opens to the 21-and-over public crowd starting at 5pm so you can hang out by the pool, sip a few drinks, and take in the panoramic views.

Top of the Gate Foggy Bottom After undergoing an extensive makeover, the Watergate Hotel’s rooftop bar reopened in 2016 with a bunch of great amenities, such as pizzas served in a delivery box, spiked Hawaiian ice, and a hookah lounge.

Decades Dupont Circle This dance club opened a massive rooftop that feels like a retro Miami Beach rave, with palm trees, mood lighting, and pulsing house music. There’s a VIP section that offers bottle service, but if that’s not your speed, you can relax on the lounge furniture, sip seasonal cocktails, and enjoy burgers, hot dogs, and kabobs from the grill.

Columbia Room Shaw Derek Brown’s reimagined Columbia Room has all the best parts of the original -- meticulously mixed cocktails, Japanese influences, and a story behind each drink -- but in a much larger space. That includes the addition of a Punch Garden, a shaded rooftop deck surrounded by planters stocked with herbs that are used in the drinks, along with bottled cocktails and snacks.

Bar Deco Chinatown This should be your pick for outdoor drinking before a Verizon Center event. The art deco-inspired space has a dedicated rooftop cocktail menu with a frosé spritz, a vodka and blackberry brandy “Purple Rain,” and a bourbon-based take on the Moscow Mule.

Rosewood Washington, DC Georgetown The Rosewood Hotel recently redesigned their sophisticated rooftop, which features sweeping views of the Potomac and the Washington Monument. Sip cocktails and hard-to-find whiskeys while savoring seasonal fare on the lounge chairs and sofas.

Top of the Yard Navy Yard From the top of the Navy Yard Hampton Inn and Suites, you can peer directly into Nationals Park. Enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the action while munching on ballpark-style dogs, burgers, pretzels, and more while throwing back a few cold beers -- all without buying a ticket.

The Ellipse Rooftop Bar Downtown Opened in summer 2016, this stylish, minimalist spot has plush seating, fire pits, and a retractable canopy. Settle in with a cocktail like the Spicy Mexican Mule, local craft brews, the charcuterie board, and bar staples like nachos, wings, and tots.