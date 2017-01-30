The 10 Best Winter Beers From DC-Area Breweries Worth Bearing the Cold For

Handsome Beer’s Export Stout

Belgian Export Stout, 7% ABV

Washington, DC

Matt Humbard isn’t a big fan of coffee. The stuff’s too bitter for the Handsome Beer head brewer. He doesn’t like its burnt flavor, either. This presents a challenge when it comes to constructing a stout. After all, the style -- rich with black malts -- is often associated with the taste of bitter, roasted java. After over a decade of homebrewing, though, Humbard has figured out how to make stouts work for him, and this on ample display in each pint of Handsome’s first dabbling in the dark arts, Export Stout.

Like Handsome’s White Ale, Export Stout is a complex beer with a deceivingly boring name. As a style, an export stout is typically a thinner-bodied but more alcoholic spin on the Irish version. And outside of Guinness’ ubiquitous take on the offering, it’s not a style that you see too often in DC, which is part of what made it so appealing to Humbard. “An export stout is sort of a weird style that people aren't really familiar with, so you can get away with things that you wouldn't normally do in a regular stout,” the head brewer shares. “It doesn't have to be as dark, and you can put all sorts of interesting flavors into it, too.”