We Rounded Up All 119 BYOB Restaurants in DC (Because We Love You)

Our BYOB scene leaves something to be desired when compared to a city like Philadelphia, where BYOBs abound. However, there are still quite a few options if you’re looking to pop open a special bottle during a date night or, let’s be real, drink more booze for less money. Here are 119 spots where you can bring your own bottle, and some even have free corkage! Let the drinking commence... (Note: all corkage fees are per 750 mL bottle, and affect wine only unless otherwise specified.)

Georgetown Continue Reading

1789 Restaurant Address and Info 1226 36th St NW

$20 corkage fee.

Bangkok Joe’s Address and Info 3000 K St NW

$25 corkage fee.

Bourbon Steak Address and Info 2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW

$35 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Café Bonaparte Address and Info 1522 Wisconsin Ave NW

$25 corkage fee.

Cafe Milano Address and Info 3251 Prospect St NW

$25 corkage fee.

Farmers Fishers Bakers Address and Info 3000 K St NW

No corkage fee for the first bottle; $25 for each additional bottle.

La Chaumière Address and Info 2813 M St NW

$35 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

The Grill Room Address and Info 1050 31st St NW

$50 corkage fee.

The Sovereign Address and Info 1206 Wisconsin Ave NW

$25 corkage fee.

Via Umbria Address and Info 1525 Wisconsin Ave NW

$10 corkage fee on Fridays and Saturdays for outside bottles; no corkage fee on Fridays if you buy from their wine shop.

Shaw

Dino’s Grotto Address and Info 1914 9th St NW

No corkage fee Sundays through Wednesdays; $7.50 per person on other days, no bottle limit.

Espita Address and Info 1250 9th St NW

$20 corkage fee.

Hazel Address and Info 808 V St NW

$25 corkage fee; one-bottle limit.

Kyirisan Address and Info 1924 8th St NW, Suite 140

$25 corkage fee.

Table Address and Info 903 N St NW

$25 corkage fee.

Thai X-ing Address and Info 2020 9th St NW

$5 corkage fee.

Logan Circle

B Too Address and Info 1324 14th St NW

$35 corkage fee.

Birch & Barley Address and Info 1337 14th St NW

$25 corkage fee.

Commissary Address and Info 1443 P St NW

$15 corkage fee.

Estadio Address and Info 1520 14th St NW

$30 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Logan Tavern Address and Info 1423 P St NW

$15 corkage fee.

The Pig Address and Info 1320 14th St NW

$15 corkage fee.

Dupont Circle

Grillfish Address and Info 1200 New Hampshire Ave NW

$25 corkage fee.

Hank’s Oyster Bar Address and Info 1624 Q St NW

$20 corkage fee.

Iron Gate Address and Info 1734 N St NW

$25 corkage fee on the patio; one-bottle limit.

Komi Address and Info 1509 17th St NW

$50 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Obelisk Address and Info 2029 P St NW

$40 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Sette Osteria Address and Info 1666 Connecticut Ave NW

$15 corkage fee; one-bottle limit.

Urbana Address and Info 2121 P St NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

14th Street/U Street

Cork Wine Bar Address and Info 1720 14th St NW

$25 corkage fee; three-bottle limit.

doi moi Address and Info 1800 14th St NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Lupo Verde Address and Info 1401 T St NW

$25 corkage fee; one bottle limit; $20 corkage fee per bottle for beer.

Mandu Address and Info 1805 18th St NW

No corkage fee for the first bottle; $25 per additional bottle; three-bottle limit; no large format bottles.

Marvin Address and Info 2007 14th St NW

$25 corkage fee.

Masa 14 Address and Info 1825 14th St NW

$15 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Pearl Dive Address and Info 1612 14th St NW

$25 corkage fee.

Sette Osteria Address and Info 1634 14th St NW

$15 corkage fee; one-bottle limit.

The Fainting Goat Address and Info 1330 U St NW

$15 corkage fee.

Vinoteca Address and Info 1940 11th St NW

$30 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Penn Quarter

701 Restaurant Address and Info 701 Pennsylvania Ave NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Bibiana Address and Info 1100 New York Ave NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Carmine’s Address and Info 425 7th St NW

$25 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list; no magnum bottles.

Cedar Address and Info 822 E St NW

$25 corkage fee.

Central Michel Richard Address and Info 1001 Pennsylvania Ave NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Centrolina Address and Info 974 Palmer Alley NW

$25 corkage fee.

Co Co. Sala Address and Info 929 F St NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

DBGB Kitchen and Bar Address and Info 931 H St NW

No corkage fee on Mondays; $40 corkage fee on other days for special circumstances if requested in advance.

Del Campo Address and Info 777 I St NW

$25 corkage fee; three-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse Address and Info 950 I St NW

$40 corkage fee per 750 mL bottle, two-bottle limit; $80 corkage fee per magnum bottle, one-bottle limit.

Fogo de Chão Address and Info 1101 Pennsylvania Ave NW

$25 corkage fee.

Jaleo Address and Info 480 7th St NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

minibar Address and Info 855 E St NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

nopa Address and Info 800 F St NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Proof Address and Info 775 G St NW

$40 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Rasika Address and Info 633 D St NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

The Partisan Address and Info 709 D St NW

$25 corkage fee; one-bottle limit.

The Source Address and Info 575 Pennsylvania Ave NW

$35 corkage fee.

Tosca Address and Info 1112 F St NW

$30 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Zengo Address and Info 781 7th St NW

$25 corkage fee.

Bloomingdale

The Red Hen Address and Info 1822 1st St NW

$20 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Downtown

14K Restaurant Address and Info 1001 14th St NW

$25 corkage fee.

Acadiana Address and Info 901 New York Ave NW

$25 corkage fee.

All-Purpose Pizzeria Address and Info 1250 9th St NW

$20 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

BLT Steak Address and Info 1625 I St NW

$35 corkage fee.

Brasserie Beck Address and Info 1101 K St NW

$35 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Café du Parc Address and Info 1401 Pennsylvania Ave NW

$25 corkage fee.

Corduroy Address and Info 1122 9th St NW

$35 corkage fee; one-bottle limit; no magnum or oversized bottles.

Equinox Address and Info 818 Connecticut Ave NW

$25 corkage fee.

Founding Farmers Address and Info 1924 Pennsylvania Ave NW

No corkage fee for the first bottle; $25 for each additional bottle; bottle cannot be on wine list.

KAZ Sushi Bistro Address and Info 1915 I St NW

$20 corkage fee.

Old Ebbitt Grill Address and Info 675 15th St NW

$20 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list.

The Oval Room Address and Info 800 Connecticut Ave NW

$25 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Rasoi Indian Kitchen Address and Info 1810 K St NW

$15 corkage fee.

Rural Society Address and Info 1177 15th St NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Siroc Restaurant Address and Info 915 15th St NW

$35 corkage fee.

Taberna del Alabardero Address and Info 1776 I St NW

$25 corkage fee.

The Bombay Club Address and Info 815 Connecticut Ave NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

The Hamilton Address and Info 600 14th St NW

$20 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list; $20 corkage fee per bottle for beer.

The Lafayette Address and Info 800 16th St NW

$25 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list.

The Prime Rib Address and Info 2020 K St NW

$35 corkage fee.

Toro Toro Address and Info 1300 I St NW

$30 corkage fee.

Vidalia Address and Info 1990 M St NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Navy Yard

Bluejacket Address and Info 300 Tingey St SE

$25 corkage fee.

Osteria Morini Address and Info 301 Water St SE #109

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Scarlet Oak Address and Info 909 New Jersey Ave SE

$20 corkage fee.

Station 4 Address and Info 1101 4th St SW

$25 corkage fee.

Capitol Hill

Ambar Address and Info 523 8th St SE

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Belga Café Address and Info 514 8th St SE

$25 corkage fee.

Beuchert’s Saloon Address and Info 623 Pennsylvania Ave SE

$25 corkage fee.

Bistro Cacao Address and Info 320 Massachusetts Ave NE

$25 corkage fee.

Hank’s Oyster Bar Address and Info 633 Pennsylvania Ave SE

$25 corkage fee.

Montmartre Address and Info 327 7th St SE

$35 corkage fee.

Cleveland Park

2Amys Address and Info 3715 Macomb St

$25 corkage fee.

Ardeo + Bardeo Address and Info 3311 Connecticut Ave NW

$25 corkage fee.

Indique Address and Info 3512-14 Connecticut Ave NW

$20 corkage fee.

Ripple Address and Info 3417 Connecticut Ave NW

$20 corkage fee; two-bottle limit (or one magnum bottle); bottle cannot be on wine list; no corkage fee if bottle is purchased from Weygandt Wines down the street.

Sorriso Address and Info 3518 Connecticut Ave NW

$15 corkage fee Tuesdays through Thursdays; $25 corkage fee on weekends.

Chevy Chase

Macon Bistro & Larder Address and Info 5520 Connecticut Ave NW

$20 corkage fee; three-bottle limit.

NoMa

Mandu Address and Info 453 K St NW

No corkage fee for the first bottle; $25 per additional bottle; three-bottle limit; no large format bottles.

Masseria Address and Info 1340 4th St NE

$50 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Ottoman Taverna Address and Info 425 I St NW

$20 corkage fee.

Palisades

BlackSalt Fish Market & Restaurant Address and Info 4883 MacArthur Blvd

$25 corkage fee.

Et Voila! Address and Info 5120 MacArthur Blvd NW

No corkage fee on Mondays; $25 per bottle on other days.

Foggy Bottom

Circle Bistro Address and Info 1 Washington Cir NW

$25 corkage fee.

District Commons Address and Info 2200 Pennsylvania Ave NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Marcel’s Address and Info 2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW

$50 corkage fee.

West End

Blue Duck Tavern Address and Info 1201 24th St NW

$35 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Rasika Address and Info 1190 New Hampshire Ave NW

$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

RIS Address and Info 2275 L St NW

$25 corkage fee.

Friendship Heights

Buck’s Fishing and Camping Address and Info 5031 Connecticut Ave NW

$20 corkage fee.

Cafe of India Address and Info 4909 Wisconsin Ave NW

No corkage fee.

Le Chat Noir Address and Info 4907 Wisconsin Ave NW

No corkage fee on Mondays; $15 per bottle on other days.

H Street

Le Grenier Address and Info 502 H St NE

No corkage fee on Sundays; $15 per bottle on other days.

Woodley Park

Medaterra Address and Info 2614 Connecticut Ave NW

No corkage fee.

Adams Morgan

Mezè Address and Info 2437 18th St NW

$20 corkage fee.

Southern Hospitality Address and Info 1815 Adams Mill Rd NW

$25 corkage fee.

Columbia Heights

Creme Restaurant and Bar Address and Info 2436 14th St NW

No corkage fee Wednesday through Saturday; reservations required; entire party must purchase dinner.

East End

Bistro Bis Address and Info 15 E St NW

$25 corkage fee.

Charlie Palmer Steak Address and Info 101 Constitution Ave NW

No corkage fee daily for domestic bottles, two-bottle limit; no corkage fee on Fridays for domestic or imported bottles, six-bottle limit.

