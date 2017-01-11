Food & Drink

We Rounded Up All 119 BYOB Restaurants in DC (Because We Love You)

Belga Cafe
Belga Cafe

Our BYOB scene leaves something to be desired when compared to a city like Philadelphia, where BYOBs abound. However, there are still quite a few options if you’re looking to pop open a special bottle during a date night or, let’s be real, drink more booze for less money. Here are 119 spots where you can bring your own bottle, and some even have free corkage! Let the drinking commence...

(Note: all corkage fees are per 750 mL bottle, and affect wine only unless otherwise specified.)

related

1789 Restaurant
Courtesy of Clyde’s Restaurant Group

Georgetown

1789 Restaurant

1226 36th St NW
$20 corkage fee.

Bangkok Joe’s

3000 K St NW
$25 corkage fee.

Bourbon Steak

2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW
$35 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Café Bonaparte

1522 Wisconsin Ave NW
$25 corkage fee.

Cafe Milano

3251 Prospect St NW
$25 corkage fee.

Farmers Fishers Bakers
Farmers Fishers Bakers

Farmers Fishers Bakers

3000 K St NW
No corkage fee for the first bottle; $25 for each additional bottle.

La Chaumière

2813 M St NW
$35 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

The Grill Room

1050 31st St NW
$50 corkage fee.

The Sovereign

1206 Wisconsin Ave NW
$25 corkage fee.

Via Umbria

Address and Info

1525 Wisconsin Ave NW
$10 corkage fee on Fridays and Saturdays for outside bottles; no corkage fee on Fridays if you buy from their wine shop.

Espita Mezcaleria
Espita Mezcaleria | Rey Lopez

Shaw

Dino’s Grotto

1914 9th St NW
No corkage fee Sundays through Wednesdays; $7.50 per person on other days, no bottle limit.

Espita

1250 9th St NW
$20 corkage fee.

Hazel

808 V St NW
$25 corkage fee; one-bottle limit.

Kyirisan

1924 8th St NW, Suite 140
$25 corkage fee.

Table

903 N St NW
$25 corkage fee.

Thai X-ing

2020 9th St NW
$5 corkage fee.

B Too
B Too

Logan Circle

B Too

1324 14th St NW
$35 corkage fee.

Birch & Barley

1337 14th St NW
$25 corkage fee.

Commissary

1443 P St NW
$15 corkage fee.

Estadio

1520 14th St NW
$30 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Logan Tavern

1423 P St NW
$15 corkage fee.

The Pig

1320 14th St NW
$15 corkage fee.

Iron Gate
Iron Gate | Eric Laignel

Dupont Circle

Grillfish

1200 New Hampshire Ave NW
$25 corkage fee.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

1624 Q St NW
$20 corkage fee.

Iron Gate

1734 N St NW
$25 corkage fee on the patio; one-bottle limit.

Komi

1509 17th St NW
$50 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Obelisk

2029 P St NW
$40 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Sette Osteria

1666 Connecticut Ave NW
$15 corkage fee; one-bottle limit.

Urbana

2121 P St NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Cork Wine Bar
Cork Wine Bar

14th Street/U Street

Cork Wine Bar

1720 14th St NW
$25 corkage fee; three-bottle limit.

doi moi

1800 14th St NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Lupo Verde

1401 T St NW
$25 corkage fee; one bottle limit; $20 corkage fee per bottle for beer.

Mandu

1805 18th St NW
No corkage fee for the first bottle; $25 per additional bottle; three-bottle limit; no large format bottles.

Marvin

2007 14th St NW
$25 corkage fee.

Masa 14
Masa 14

Masa 14

1825 14th St NW
$15 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Pearl Dive

1612 14th St NW
$25 corkage fee.

Sette Osteria

1634 14th St NW
$15 corkage fee; one-bottle limit.

The Fainting Goat

1330 U St NW
$15 corkage fee.

Vinoteca

1940 11th St NW
$30 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

701 Restaurant
701 Restaurant

Penn Quarter

701 Restaurant

701 Pennsylvania Ave NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Bibiana

1100 New York Ave NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Carmine’s

425 7th St NW
$25 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list; no magnum bottles.

Cedar

822 E St NW
$25 corkage fee.

Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvania Ave NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley NW
$25 corkage fee.

Co. Co. Sala
Co. Co. Sala

Co Co. Sala

929 F St NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

DBGB Kitchen and Bar

931 H St NW
No corkage fee on Mondays; $40 corkage fee on other days for special circumstances if requested in advance.

Del Campo

777 I St NW
$25 corkage fee; three-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

950 I St NW
$40 corkage fee per 750 mL bottle, two-bottle limit; $80 corkage fee per magnum bottle, one-bottle limit.

Fogo de Chao
Courtesy of Fogo de Chao

Fogo de Chão

1101 Pennsylvania Ave NW
$25 corkage fee.

Jaleo

480 7th St NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

minibar

855 E St NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

nopa

800 F St NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Proof

775 G St NW
$40 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Rasika

633 D St NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

The Partisan
The Partisan

The Partisan

709 D St NW
$25 corkage fee; one-bottle limit.

The Source

575 Pennsylvania Ave NW
$35 corkage fee.

Tosca

1112 F St NW
$30 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Zengo

781 7th St NW
$25 corkage fee.

The Red Hen DC
The Red Hen DC

Bloomingdale

The Red Hen

1822 1st St NW
$20 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Downtown

14K Restaurant

1001 14th St NW
$25 corkage fee.

Acadiana

901 New York Ave NW
$25 corkage fee.

All-Purpose Pizzeria

1250 9th St NW
$20 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

BLT Steak

1625 I St NW
$35 corkage fee.

Brasserie Beck
Brasserie Beck

Brasserie Beck

1101 K St NW
$35 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Café du Parc

1401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
$25 corkage fee.

Corduroy

1122 9th St NW
$35 corkage fee; one-bottle limit; no magnum or oversized bottles.

Equinox

818 Connecticut Ave NW
$25 corkage fee.

Founding Farmers

1924 Pennsylvania Ave NW
No corkage fee for the first bottle; $25 for each additional bottle; bottle cannot be on wine list.

KAZ Sushi Bistro

1915 I St NW
$20 corkage fee.

Old Ebbitt Grill
Courtesy of Clyde’s Restaurant Group

Old Ebbitt Grill

675 15th St NW
$20 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list.

The Oval Room

800 Connecticut Ave NW
$25 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Rasoi Indian Kitchen

1810 K St NW
$15 corkage fee.

Rural Society

1177 15th St NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Siroc Restaurant

915 15th St NW
$35 corkage fee.

Taberna del Alabardero
Taberna del Alabardero

Taberna del Alabardero

1776 I St NW
$25 corkage fee.

The Bombay Club

815 Connecticut Ave NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

The Hamilton

600 14th St NW
$20 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list; $20 corkage fee per bottle for beer.

The Lafayette

800 16th St NW
$25 corkage fee; bottle cannot be on wine list.

The Prime Rib

2020 K St NW
$35 corkage fee.

Toro Toro

1300 I St NW
$30 corkage fee.

Vidalia

1990 M St NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit; bottle cannot be on wine list.

Scarlet Oak
Scarlet Oak

Navy Yard

Bluejacket

300 Tingey St SE
$25 corkage fee.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St SE #109
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Scarlet Oak

909 New Jersey Ave SE
$20 corkage fee.

Station 4

1101 4th St SW
$25 corkage fee.

Beuchert's Saloon
Beuchert's Saloon

Capitol Hill

Ambar

523 8th St SE
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Belga Café

514 8th St SE
$25 corkage fee.

Beuchert’s Saloon

623 Pennsylvania Ave SE
$25 corkage fee.

Bistro Cacao

320 Massachusetts Ave NE
$25 corkage fee.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

633 Pennsylvania Ave SE
$25 corkage fee.

Montmartre

327 7th St SE
$35 corkage fee.

Indique
Indique | Courtesy of Indique

Cleveland Park

2Amys

3715 Macomb St
$25 corkage fee.

Ardeo + Bardeo

3311 Connecticut Ave NW
$25 corkage fee.

Indique

3512-14 Connecticut Ave NW
$20 corkage fee.

Ripple

3417 Connecticut Ave NW
$20 corkage fee; two-bottle limit (or one magnum bottle); bottle cannot be on wine list; no corkage fee if bottle is purchased from Weygandt Wines down the street.

Sorriso

3518 Connecticut Ave NW
$15 corkage fee Tuesdays through Thursdays; $25 corkage fee on weekends.

Chevy Chase

Macon Bistro & Larder

5520 Connecticut Ave NW
$20 corkage fee; three-bottle limit.

Masseria
Masseria | Courtesy of Masseria

NoMa

Mandu

453 K St NW
No corkage fee for the first bottle; $25 per additional bottle; three-bottle limit; no large format bottles.

Masseria

1340 4th St NE
$50 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Ottoman Taverna

425 I St NW
$20 corkage fee.

Palisades

BlackSalt Fish Market & Restaurant

4883 MacArthur Blvd
$25 corkage fee.

Et Voila!

5120 MacArthur Blvd NW
No corkage fee on Mondays; $25 per bottle on other days.

Circle Bistro
Circle Bistro

Foggy Bottom

Circle Bistro

1 Washington Cir NW
$25 corkage fee.

District Commons

2200 Pennsylvania Ave NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Marcel’s

2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
$50 corkage fee.

Blue Duck Tavern
Blue Duck Tavern

West End

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St NW
$35 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

Rasika

1190 New Hampshire Ave NW
$25 corkage fee; two-bottle limit.

RIS

2275 L St NW
$25 corkage fee.

Le Chat Noir
Le Chat Noir

Friendship Heights

Buck’s Fishing and Camping

5031 Connecticut Ave NW
$20 corkage fee.

Cafe of India

4909 Wisconsin Ave NW
No corkage fee.

Le Chat Noir

4907 Wisconsin Ave NW
No corkage fee on Mondays; $15 per bottle on other days.

Le Grenier
Le Grenier

H Street

Le Grenier

502 H St NE
No corkage fee on Sundays; $15 per bottle on other days.

Woodley Park

Medaterra

2614 Connecticut Ave NW
No corkage fee.

Southern Hospitality
Southern Hospitality | Courtesy of Southern Hospitality

Adams Morgan

Mezè

2437 18th St NW
$20 corkage fee.

Southern Hospitality

1815 Adams Mill Rd NW
$25 corkage fee.

Columbia Heights

Creme Restaurant and Bar

2436 14th St NW
No corkage fee Wednesday through Saturday; reservations required; entire party must purchase dinner.

Bistro Bis
Bistro Bis

East End

Bistro Bis

15 E St NW
$25 corkage fee.

Charlie Palmer Steak

101 Constitution Ave NW
No corkage fee daily for domestic bottles, two-bottle limit; no corkage fee on Fridays for domestic or imported bottles, six-bottle limit.

1. 1789 1226 36th St NW, Washington, DC 20007 (Georgetown)

The elegant 1789 appears to have stepped directly out of its namesake year. Filled with antiques and white tablecloths, it has the look of a country inn and a menu that's brimming with fresh, local dishes, like fried soft-shell crab and Shenandoah Valley lamb chop. Pair your meal with a bottle of your own choosing (this spot is BYOB!) and finish it off with the Hummingbird Cake: banana brûlée, vanilla pudding, pineapple, dark rum-toffee sauce, and banana ice cream.

2. Bangkok Joe's 3000 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007 (Georgetown)

Bangkok Joe's, which first opened on the Georgetown waterfront in 2003, closed in 2014 and was replaced by a French-Asian restaurant (Mama Rouge) from the same owners. Less than two years later, the owners decided to bring the dumpling haven back and close down Mama Rouge. Bangkok Joe's 2.0 serves the same delicious dumplings as the original, complete with a bar where you can watch the tasty little suckers being made. Overall, the menu is a wonderful display of pan-Asian cuisine, featuring Thai noodles, General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and curries.

3. BOURBON STEAK DC 2800 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, 20007 (Georgetown)

Bourbon Steak, located inside the Four Seasons Hotel, is a chic and modern restaurant brought to you by award winning Chef Michael Mina. It has a classy upscale hotel vibe, offering one of the most extensive selection of steaks, including dry-aged, grass-fed, corn-fed, and Japanese wagyu beef. However, it’s the kind of steakhouse where a trio of steak cuts can cost you up to three figures.

4. Cafe Bonaparte 1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007 (Georgetown)

Since 2003, Cafe Bonaparte has been Georgetown's (and D.C.'s) biggest name in casual French cuisine. This cute spot has everything you want in a French cafe: fresh baked pastries, crepes, croque madame, and steak frites, along with plenty of other fresh selections from salad to burgers. From the moment you spot its red awning and outdoor seating, you'll feel as though you've been transported to the streets of Paris.

5. Cafe Milano 3251 Prospect St NW, Washington, 20007 (Georgetown)

Cafe Milano is a who's-who-of-DC spot in Georgetown. From government officials to journalists to diplomats, the customers here can be as notable as the restaurant's classic and scrumptious Italian menu. Nearly all of their pasta is homemade daily, including their tasty pappardelle gucci with veal ragout, seasonal mushrooms, and white truffle oil. You'll want to order a drink from their cocktail or wine list as you rub elbows with some of the city's most famous faces.

6. Farmers Fishers Bakers 3000 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007 (Georgetown)

Yes, you guessed it, there are farmers, fishers, and bakers involved in this Georgetown restaurant to bring you fresh seafood, sushi, steak, and baked goods (like beignets with raspberry coulis, hot fudge sauce, and bourbon caramel sauce). A true farm-to-table set up, Farmers Fishers Bakers has a partnership with the North Dakota Farmers Union to provide a seasonal menu of regional farm-sourced comfort food.

7. La Chaumiere 2813 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007 (Georgetown)

A romantic Georgetown staple, La Chaumiere is a rustic bistro serving up classic French fare, such as the delectable Saumon Mariné en Croûte (marinated salmon in puff pastry, champagne, and dill sauce). Don't even get us started on the dessert menu: mousse au chocolat, profiteroles, and crème brûlée top the list. You'll feel right at home here with La Chaumiere's country-inn feel, punctuated by its stone fireplace.

8. The Grill Room 1050 31st Street NW, Washington, DC 20007 (Georgetown)

Located at The Rosewood and headed up by former White House chef Frank Ruta, The Grill Room is creating a brand new menu every day, featuring all kinds of hand-cut, bone-in artisanal meats, from American Wagyu to suckling pig. Whether you dine on one of the velvet banquettes, at a white-clothed table, or out on the patio overlooking the C&O Canal, you'll be treated to beautiful views in this equally beautiful, luxurious space, elevated by floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors.

9. The Sovereign 1206 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, 20007 (Georgetown)

This gorgeous, wood-laden Belgian beer bar from the ChurchKey and Bluejacket crew boasts 50 rotating drafts and a bottle list with 300 choices inspired by Beer Director Greg Engert's research and development trip to Belgium. In other words, you’ll be trying beers actual Belgians like to drink. Those who avoid beer will be happy with Genever-focused cocktails and funky, natural wines, but the food -- from meat & cheese plates to Dutch mussels to flame cakes -- really begs to be eaten with a brew.

10. Via Umbria 1525 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, 20007 (Georgetown)

Via Umbria is an Italian grocery store meets cafe meets special events kitchen. In other words, it's your DC ticket to Italy. Owned and operated by two DC residents with a serious love for the country's culture and cuisine, this space allows you to take a cooking class and learn the artisanal traditions of the Umbria region of Italy, or let them do the cooking and order from the counter-service cafe (try the porchetta sandwich). Be sure to pick up some Italian meats and wines to take home, too.

11. Dino's Grotto 1914 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001 (Shaw)

Dino's Grotto is the kind of cozy Italian restaurant that breeds regulars. Its first location in Cleveland Park ran for nine years before closing in 2014. Shortly thereafter, the owners reopened Dino's 2.0 in Shaw. The menu is full of original crowd favorites like wild boar papparadelle, duck bolognese lasagna, and lump crab fettuccine. Though there are protein-based mains like duck breast and Tuscan pan-fried chicken, pasta is definitely Dino's speciality, so if you aren't avoiding carbs, the pasta-centric prix fixe dinner should be on your radar.

12. Espita Mezcaleria 1250 9th St NW, Washington, 20001 (Shaw)

Decked out with street art on nearly every wall, Espita Mezcaleria is a serving up Southern Mexican fare and more than 85 mezcals with a hint of hipster flare in Shaw. Alongside excellent cocktails, the menu features everything from tacos and ceviches to seven different kinds of mole (go for the beef short rib option). There are a few shareable plates, too, like seared octopus with salsa, smoked barley, fried pabalo, and roasted cauliflower.

13. Hazel 808 V Street NW, Washington, DC 20001 (Shaw)

Headed up by one of our 2016 chefs-to-watch, Rob Rubba, Hazel is a warm and inviting space featuring artisan tableware, and offers an outstanding menu with influences stretching from Japan to South America. If you're in the mood to share, you and at least one other guest can opt for the Duck Duck platter, Rubba's specialty: peking-style duck, crispy wings, confit fried rice, and mixed greens. Or, if you really can't decide, go for the Chef's 7 and let the kitchen bring you its choices.

14. Kyirisan 1924 8th St NW, Washington, 20001 (Shaw)

From husband-and-wife duo Tim and Joey Ma, Kyrisan showcases Chef Tim Ma's signature style of blending Asian flavors with classic French technique. The restaurant's name is a combination of the Chinese words that represent the Ma's three children, and the spot offers an appropriate familial vibe. The innovative menu pushes boundaries with dishes like savory black truffle congee with natto, egg yolk, and duck confit; and crowd-favorite créme fraîche wings.

15. Table 903 N St NW, Washington, DC, DC 20001 (Mount Vernon Sq)

Run by the chef behind Smith Commons, Table boasts a menu of "classic European sensibilities" served in an old Mt Vernon auto body shop now jacked-up with a minimalist open kitchen, long banquettes, and two outdoor seating areas, or as they call them in Europe, "lifts".

16. Thai X-ing 515 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001 (Shaw)

Situated in an old rowhouse on Florida Ave, this quirky Thai spot is BYOB (!), so be sure to bring along your favorite beers, wines, and spirits. Boasting one of the best and cheapest all-vegetarian tasting menus in DC, Thai X-ing serves market-fresh, vegan, and gluten-free dishes, plus a Sunday night vegetarian menu that -- lucky for you -- always includes chef/owner Taw Vigsittaboot‘s signature pumpkin curry, featuring a special kind of squash called kabocha that makes for a creamy concoction with just the right amount of heat.

17. B Too 1324 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005 (Logan Circle)

Belgian cuisine and culture are the driving forces behind B Too, a bright and comfortable space in Logan Circle. You'll want to make yourself at home as you watch the team in the open kitchen whip up some Belgian waffles for the ages. Some of their brunch waffle options include one with lobster bisque, another with a poached egg inside, and one with fried buttermilk chicken. You really can't go wrong, especially when you pair it with the Belga's Bloody Mary.

18. Birch & Barley 1337 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005 (Logan Circle)

Birch & Barley is the restaurant located below infamous beer bar ChurchKey in Logan Circle. It serves a simple and elegant menu of seasonal American food, but its claim to fame is the 500-plus beer list that rivals anything in the area (except of course, its upstairs sibling). The upscale restaurant serves a multi-course tasting menu with an optional beer pairing, but you can also order à la carte. Brunch rocks too, especially the freshly-fried donut holes.

19. Commissary 1443 P St NW, Washington DC, 20005 (Logan Circle)

Whether you're looking to grab breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Commissary is a major hit with their full menu of meaty options, salads, pizzas, and sammies. And if want want to slug a few drinks, they also have a full service bar and lounge.

20. Estadio 1520 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005 (U Street)

If you don't order a slushito at Estadio, you're doing it wrong. These frozen boozie slushies are the star of this vibrant spot, and come in two variations: cranberry, ginger, brandy, and cava, or pistachio, manzanilla, sherry, and gin. Be sure to dig into their scrumptious and colorful Spanish tapas and bocadillos (sandwiches), too, like the sautéed chorizo picante.

21. Logan Tavern 1423 P St NW, Washington DC, 20005 (Logan Circle)

Located at Logan Circle, Logan Tavern is a bustling tavern and restaurant that dishes out American comfort food like Southern fried chicken, grass-fed burgers, and meatloaf. The Bloody Mary menu -- which lets you choose your vodka (or tequila if you're going for a Bloody Maria), type of juice, flavor add-ons (wasabi, Old Bay seasoning, horseradish), and edible accompaniments (pickles, celery, crispy potato strings, smoked bacon, fried onion rings) -- is the recipe for a perfect brunch.

22. The Pig 1320 14th St NW , Washington, DC 20005 (Logan Circle)

From the folks behind Logan Tavern and The Heights, The Pig's got a pork-focused sharing menu and a rustic, general store feel: Frederick-sourced barn wood walls, and an entire bar made from a huge butcher's block, so -- chop chop! -- get to drinking on it.

23. Grillfish 1200 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036

Grillfish serves up great seafood and steak dishes and has a substantial happy hour menu, with a variety of food and drink options. The restaurant is decked out with chandeliers and offers lots of outdoor seating.

24. Hank's Oyster Bar 1624 Q St NW, Washington, 20009 (Dupont Circle)

Get a taste of New England at this Dupont Circle seafood spot (they also have locations on the Hill and in Alexandria). The kitchen in this bright, modern space is dishing out some of the best clams, lobster rolls, and raw bar bites in town, plus some solid daily specials that range from jumbo soft-shell crab to pan-seared scallops. Oh, and did I mention they have bottomless brunch, too?

25. Iron Gate 1734 N St NW, Washington, DC 20036 (Dupont Circle)

This is easily one of the most beautiful restaurants in DC. From the lamp-lit stone entryway to the back courtyard complete with a gazebo, Iron Gate in Dupont Circle was made for dining al fresco. Chef Anthony Chittum has been in DC for a long time, winning multiple awards along the way, and his understated Mediterranean dishes are made just right. Wine Director Brent Kroll’s tightly curated wine list pairs perfectly with the food, focusing on Greek and Italian varietals. Ask for a table out back in the courtyard, go all-in with Chef Chittum’s tasting menu, then just point to the wine list and order a bottle.

26. Komi 1509 17th St NW, Washington, 20036 (Dupont Circle)

Focusing on Mediterranean cuisine and flavors, particularly Greek, the chefs at Komi have created an incredible tasting menu. You're in for a surprise meal at this spot (they'll simply ask if you have any allergies or restrictions, and take it from there) as well as a hefty price tag -- it'll cost you a set $150 per person. It's worth the beautiful, flavorful meal, however, which comes with about a dozen dishes from small to large bites, most of which are seafood-based.

27. Obelisk 2029 P St NW, Washington, DC 20036 (Dupont Circle)

Obelisk is a row house restaurant that writes the menu moments before service each night. The four-course tasting menu ($75 Tues-Thurs, $85 Fri-Sat) leans towards Northern Italy (Piedmont in particular), but Chef Esther Lee says she draws inspiration from all of Italia. Diners will find a wine list that’s 100% Italian except for a rosé and a wine that the Obelisk owners make themselves.

28. Sette Osteria 1666 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, 20009 (Dupont Circle)

It's your lucky day when you stop into this traditional Italian spot -- the luckiest number is in its name ("sette" means "seven" in Italian) and their classic dishes are seriously scrumptious. You'll want to grab a table outside for some perfect people-watching while you twirl their homemade pasta (the gnocchi is always a solid choice) or nosh on their wood-fired pizza (the Capricciosa is a winning combo of tomato sauce, Italian sausage, artichokes, mushrooms, and baked egg).

29. Urbana 2121 P St NW , Washington, DC, DC 20037 (Dupont Circle)

With a swanky lounge vibe, Urbana offers a classic Italian menu from Chef Ethan McKee that features artisan pastas, fresh-caught seafood, and locally grown vegetables. You can't go wrong with the bucatini with jumbo lump crab or the diver scallops. The cocktail program as Urbana is just as classic and quality, brimming with Italian liqueurs and house-made ingredients, plus a happy hour that never disappoints.

30. Cork Wine Bar 1720 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009 (Logan Circle)

Imagine you're at a swanky bar, where there is wine by the hundreds and above you a woman is explaining its origin and content, get this, unpretentiously. And then you decide you want to indulge your sweet tooth with a warm apple crostada topped with bourbon vanilla ice cream, you would be, my friend, at Cork Wine Bar.

31. Doi Moi 1800 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009 (Logan Circle)

Doi Moi is bringing Vietnamese and Thai flavors and some serious heat, try cooling off with cocktails like a tamarind soda with peanut-infused bourbon. If you want to go big, get the whole fried fish, just share it so you have room for the also-fried coconut-battered bananas.

32. Lupo Verde 1401 T St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Lupo Verde ("green wolf" in Italian) is both an intimate Italian dining room as well as a carry-out charcuterie and cheese shop. The space is rustic, airy, and inviting whether you're planning on staying for a meal or just grabbing some fresh goodies from their shop.

33. Marvin 2007 14th St NW, Washington, 20009

This DC mainstay is exactly what you think it is: a bistro that pays homage to Marvin Gaye and serves up Belgian and Southern cuisine. OK, maybe it's not exactly what you thought. A little history lesson: the legendary soul singer-songwriter was born in DC and later spent a period of self-imposed exile in Belgium to rehabilitate and reflect. At Marvin, you'll find dishes like Belgian moulles-frites and southern-style shrimp, plus grits and fried chicken over Belgian waffles. There's a roof deck perfect for sipping cocktails on, too.

34. Masa 14 1825 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009 (U Street)

The culinary lovechild of chefs Kaz Okochi (Kaz's Sushi Bistro) and Richard Sandoval (Zengo), Masa fuses the talents of both into a pleasing array of Latin/Asian small plates, in a handsome, open-kitchen 100-seater.

35. Pearl Dive Oyster Palace and Black Jack 1612 14th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005 (Logan Circle)

Who says you can't play bocce while shooting oysters and sipping seasonal craft cocktails? Enjoy the Southern hospitality and the rustic, ancient mariner-inspired interior, while the chef shucks the best mollusks the East and West Coasts have to offer. They also have a solid happy hour with vodka martinis and a wine list with plenty of bottles that'll pair just right with your shelled snacks.

36. Sette Osteria 14th 1634 14th Street NW, Washington, 20009

You're in luck when you hit up this traditional Italian spot -- literally, though, "Sette" means "seven" in Italian, the luckiest number. They're serving up classic dishes and shareable small plates, plus it's BYOB, so you can bring your favorite bottle of red along with you. Their pasta is homemade, which means whatever variety you choose will cooked to perfection, like their scrumptious gnocchi with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella.

37. The Fainting Goat 1330 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009 (U Street)

The Fainting Goat has an impressive selection of craft brews on draft, along with a tiered food menu (Nibble, Graze, Chomp, and Feed) to make sure you don't resemble their namesake after too many beers.

38. Vinoteca 1940 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20009 (U Street)

U Street's favorite wine hideaway comes with a back "plaza" featuring an old-world fountain-clad, brick-enclosed bocce court, plus a bar pouring their extensive wine list and taps like Kronenbourg 1664 and Allagash White.

39. 701 Restaurant 701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004 (Penn Quarter)

With a great view of the Navy Memorial and a sweet patio, 701 Restaurant is one of the best places in Penn Quarter to grab a bite or a drink outside.

40. Bibiana Osteria & Enoteca 1100 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005 (Downtown)

This awe-worthy spot by Franklin Square sits comfortably at the heigh of luxury with 120 seats sitting amidst a Milano-inspired design with glass artwork, soft lighting, and black leather/dark, polished wood accents. Prices are going to be a little higher than your average Italian joint, but you're paying for what you get -- house-made pasta dishes, grilled, seasonal fishes, chicken, and duck along with a handful of (what else) artisan, wood-fired pizzas.

41. Carmine's 425 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20004 (Penn Quarter)

The District incarnation of "NYC's legendary family style Italian restaurant", Carmine's is a sprawling behemoth, with a huge circular bar anchoring a 670-seat dining room covered in 500+ photos (...of old Italian people...), in total 20,030sqft, officially making it DC's largest eatery.

42. Cedar 822 E St NW , Washington, DC , DC 20004 (Penn Quarter)

You'd think this place's prime Penn Quarter spot would guarantee a perpetual influx of tourists, but it stays under the radar in a basement with minimal signage. Even with its decadent interior with polished, black-lit mirrors, silky tablecloths, and forest-patterned wallpaper, Cedar remains to be one of DC's hidden gems that you can enjoy all to yourself (and with a few others). The fare here revolves around game like venison, elk and duck with sides and starters made from local produce like sweet potato soup, roasted beet salad, and diver scallops.

43. Central Michel Richard 1001 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004 (Downtown)

Central Michel Richard is the place to go for quality eats in an unpretentious fashion -- classed-up comfort foods like lobster burgers and baked cheese breads adorn the menu.

44. Centrolina 974 Palmer Alley NW, Washington, 20001 (Chinatown)

Situated in Chinatown, Centrolina is a bright and stylish Italian restaurant with an on-site market, meaning you can either pick up coffee, prepared foods, and specialty groceries for an authentic Italian meal at home, or dine in with refined plates including gnocchi with beef ragu, and pappardelle with roasted mushrooms. The menu's standout items are those that are wood-grilled, such as lamb chops with celery root crema. Expect the utmost freshness at Centrolina, as the roster changes based on seasonal ingredients and the pasta is made in-house daily.

45. Co Co. Sala 929 F st. NW, Washington, DC 20004 (Penn Quarter)

Co Co. Sala's upscale eatery in Penn Quarter is all about chocolate, whether it's in the form of hand-made candies, cocktails, or other desserts (they even expanded the restaurant to include a full-service chocolate boutique). They even mange to work it into some of their Italian-American fare like mac & cheese with chocolate-covered bacon and crispy buffalo chicken sliders with chocolate nib buns. Where its penchant for decadence really shows, however, is in its stone and gold interior.

46. DBGB Kitchen and Bar 931 H St NW, Washington, 20001 (Mount Vernon Sq)

This restaurant serves traditional French cuisine with a modern twist like their sherry glazed duck or the house-made sausage dishes. For dessert make sure to get the baked Alaska. It's dessert that they set on fire.

47. Del Campo 777 I Street NW, Washington, DC 20001 (Penn Quarter)

Using a wood-fired grill is one way to cook a steak, and at Del Campo, that smoke helps add another level of flavor to the meat. This upscale Argentinian restaurant in Chinatown is a beautiful tribute to Argentinian grilled meats, all served in an elegantly rustic space outfitted with oak wood floors and leather sling-back barstools- perfect for enjoying the 48oz ribeye on the menu.

48. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle 950 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Del Frisco's Double Eagle is a premier steak house with a chef-driven menu that is bold and playful. The steaks are prime and the seafood is fresh off the boat, all seasoned and prepared with only the finest and highest quality ingredients. However, dining at this dressy upscale restaurant will cost you upwards of $50, but, they do have an incredible Sunday deal.

49. Fogo de Chao 1101 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, 20004 (Penn Quarter)

This DC installment of the nationally upheld Brazilian restaurant, tucked away in Penn Quarter's historic Evening Star building is a must for meat-eaters. They're known for the churrasco grilling technique, in which succulent steak, chicken, lamb, and pork are flame grilled on massive skewers. When it's time to arrive at the table, a waiter just brings the skewer and slices it directly in front of you. Sharing's the Latin American way, so here you'll likely split your sides of mashed potatoes, polenta, and caramelized bananas with the rest of the table.

50. Jaleo 480 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004 (Penn Quarter)

Small plates: you either love them or you hate them, but there’s no denying where the craze originated as far as DC goes. When Jaleo opened its doors to serve tapas in 1993, a new way to dine in DC was born. Some dishes from the original menu are still available today, like the gambas al ajillo and tortilla Española. In the years that followed Jaleo’s debut, DC saw small plates at Mexican, Mediterranean, Asian restaurants and beyond take hold.

51. Minibar by José Andrés 855 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004 (Downtown)

The name of this Penn Quarter restaurants speaks not only to its food, but also it's seating situation -- there are only 12. Needless to say, Barmini's notoriously hard to secure a reservation at (calling won't work anymore, they use email exclusively now so they can use the timestamps to determine who asked first), and also notoriously expensive (meals go upward from $250 a person). But you're not planning and paying for just a meal, no -- you're paying for a once-in-a-lifetime experience in avant garde cuisine with no menu; Jose Andres makes whatever he feels fit for the night, and probably won't ever make the same thing twice.

52. NoPa Kitchen + Bar 800 F St, NW, Washington, DC 20004 (Penn Quarter)

The chef helming this Penn Quarter brasserie comes from Manhattan's Japanese/Peruvian Nobu 57, so you know you're getting more than your go-to American or French cuisine here. Chef Matt Kuhn puts an Asian twist on staples with dishes like carrot-infused spaghetti, farro and black quinoa risotto, chilean sea bass, and pork shoulder cassoulet, all served in a chic, industrial setting with whitewashed brick and dark wood walls, plush red velvet chairs, and comfortable leather booths.

53. Proof 775 G St, NW , Washington, DC , DC 20001 (Penn Quarter)

Proof is an award-winning restaurant located in DC's Penn Quarter. Go for Mediterranean and Asian-influenced American cuisine, and try their famous crispy Peking duck breast. While you're at it, order a fine port from its thousand-plus wine list.

54. Rasika 633 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004 (Penn Quarter)

Rasika has some of, if not THE best Indian cuisine in DC, with all your favorites done right, plenty of dishes you probably haven't tried before, and reasonably priced tasting menus to let someone else decide for you.

55. The Partisan 709 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004 (Penn Quarter)

With 30+ charcuterie options, medium plates like sausages and corned beef belly, and feasts like a whole roasted pig's head, The Partisan will cater to your meat cravings, no matter your appetite.

56. The Source 575 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001 (Penn Quarter)

The name Wolfgang Puck attached to this Penn Quarter restaurant should tell you two things right off the bat -- this place isn't messing around with its culinary technique, and dinner here isn't going for cheap. The sleek dining area, brightened by cheerful yellow accents and floor-to-ceiling windows, is always full of people (many of whom are tourists, given the location) vying for a taste of Asian-inspired cuisine like chili oil-poached Nordic Cod or soy-marinated lamb chops. On the other side of the restaurant, the bar and lounge are a little bit calmer and offer a slew of classic and specialty cocktails along with, of course, an impressive wine list.

57. Ristorante TOSCA 1112 F St Nw, Washington, DC 20004 (Downtown)

Chef Matteo Venini brings inspiration from his homeland of Lake Como, Italy to TOSCA, including ravioli stuffed with the braised short ribs his grandmother taught him to make. You won’t find “red sauce Italian” on the menu because Northern Italian cooking focuses more on the finer things in life -- butter and cheese.

58. Zengo 781 7th St NW, Washington, DC , DC 20001 (Chinatown)

Named after a Japanese word meaning "give and take," this Asian- and Latin-inspired spot in Chinatown serves up small plates ideal for sharing with beautifully presented sushi rolls, ceviche, crispy tofu, and thai chicken empanadas, among a slew of others. Just like its red and orange motif, even the cocktails seek to combine cultures and flavors with ginger- and orange-flavored creations like the Kimono Kiss and the bold sake sangria.

59. The Red Hen 1822 1st St NW , Washington, DC 20001

The open kitchen, bare brick walls, and simple, maple furnishing make you feel like you're in your own home when you eat at The Red Hen, as does the comfort of their classic Italian and American dishes. Just upscale of what you'd find in a chain, roasted chicken with black truffle polenta, house made cavatelli with spicy lamb, and grilled swordfish show impressive culinary chops but don't break the bank. They stick to simplicity here, even with its global wine list, and it works.

60. 14K Restaurant & Lounge 1001 14th St NW, Washington, 20005

This sophisticated restaurant featuring ceiling floral designs and mirrored surfaces is sophisticated enough to bring your colleague to, and casual enough to stop by with a friend for a no-occasion meal. If you'd like, you can make Wednesday the occasion to dine outside at the patio, as "Hump Day specials" include discounts on wines and appetizers.

61. Acadiana 901 New York Ave NW, Washington, 20001

Head to Acadiana for a blast of the bayou. Chef Jeff Tunks not only worked in New Orleans for a number of years, but he also continues to do research. A bowl of Acadiana’s Louisiana seafood gumbo is like gulping the gulf, because it’s loaded with jumbo lump crab, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, redfish, and mahatma long-grain rice. Go for lunch to try six different po’boys, all on bread flown in from Leidenheimer Bakery in New Orleans.

62. All Purpose 1250 9th St NW, Washington, 20001

All-Purpose brings together some pedigreed partners: the teams behind the dynamite Red Hen and neighborhood bar Boundary Stone. Together, they’ve created an Italian-American, red sauce-inspired joint, serving everything from eggplant parm and antipastis to house-made charcuterie. And don’t miss the pizzas: the dough goes through a three-day fermentation process that yields a naturally rich flavor and a crispy crust.

63. BLT Steak 1625 I St NW, Washington, DC 20006

There are six different cuts available at BLT, but for over-the-top extravagance, the upscale modern steakhouse offers four cuts of American wagyu. It’s not just the steaks that make this place great, though: chef Mar Hennessy changes the menu each season. The menu also features selections from the raw bar and its signature warm popovers.

64. Brasserie Beck 1101 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005

From noted chef Robert Wiedmaier comes the European-style Brasserie Beck in McPherson Square. Brews include classic Belgian styles like dubbels, tripels, and saisons, while eats count options like a ratatouille crepe, classic steak frites with bearnaise and bordelaise, and Maine lobster pappardelle. Maine is notably not in Belgium, but doesn't that sound damn good?

65. Café du Parc 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, 20002 (Downtown)

Luckily for DC, you don't have to be a guest at Downtown's Willard Intercontinental Hotel to come for a breakfast, lunch, or dinner full of French fare at Cafe du Parc. Bordeaux-style dishes like trout almandine, braised lamb shanks, and mushroom risotto offer high-caliber taste and presentation, which can only be enjoyed properly with a glass of wine in hand. They've got a handful of cocktails for the non-wine drinkers, but there just has to something for everyone in its winding international list.

66. Corduroy 1122 9th St NW, Washington, 20001 (Mount Vernon Sq)

There's a reason people come dressed to impress at Mt. Vernon Square's Corduroy -- the upscale French-Italian cuisine needs patrons to match (and they have a strict no-shorts policy). The simple, dimply lit setting lets minimalist and artful presentation be the center of attention with dishes like Guinea Hen confit, charcoal-grilled pork, and prime beef strip tenderloin. Executive chef Tom Power knows his stuff, which is probably why most people let him pick their courses himself with the tasting menu.

67. Equinox 818 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006 (Downtown)

Not to be confused with the chain of gyms Kanye made famous, Equinox is James Beard Award-winning Chef Todd Gray's mid-Atlantic culinary experiment, where upscale plates with minimalist presentation are served without pretension. As elegant as the white-tablecloth setting is (it's practically neighbors with the White House, after all), the service and plates aren't snobby, only inventive. The menu's dominated by locally sourced seafood courses like BBQ salmon filet, roasted redfish, and pistachio-crusted tout, plus a smattering of chicken, pasta, and vegan options.

68. Founding Farmers 1924 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006 (Foggy Bottom)

This spot was doing farm-to-table before it was even cool; enjoy your tasty, sustainable, family-farmed eats in a LEED-certified setting that's as green as the food.

69. Kaz Sushi Bistro 1915 I St NW, Washington, DC 20006 (Downtown)

Downtown's Kaz has been slinging sushi rolls to DC's political elites since 1999 -- no surprise, given its walking distance from The White House. Its minimally decorated space is great for dates because most of its tables seat two directly across from one another, making for top-notch one-on-one time. The food ain't bad either (ok, that's a serious understatement): modern takes on Japanese sushi rolls with snapper, yellowtail, and the like are matched with plates of steaming hot steaks and vegetables.

70. Old Ebbitt Grill 675 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005 (Downtown)

Whether you're stopping by for their raw bar happy hour, or just in the area after taking a White House tour, Old Ebbitt Grill is a historic restaurant that's worth a visit.

71. The Oval Room 800 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, 20006 (Downtown)

Steps from the president's back yard, The Oval Room (get it?) serves up Mediterranean-inspired food to Washington's elite (Condoleezza says this place is her favorite) in a dark, contemporary setting full of modern and abstract art. If former presidents and secretaries of state are coming here to eat the seared duck breast, pepper crusted tuna, or pan roasted Amish chicken and peruse the long wine list, there couldn't possibly be a more official stamp of approval.

72. Rasoi Indian Kitchen 1810 K St NW, Washington, 20006 (Downtown)

Named for the Hindi word for "kitchen," Downtown DC's Rasoi serves high-grade Indian fare like tandoori meats, mild chicken tikka, and spicy lamb curries. They take orders to go and will deliver to your house, but you'd be missing out on the familial, home-y vibe in their wood-paneled restaurant and the full-service bar slinging specialty cocktails and a handful of bottled beers imported from India.

73. Rural Society 1177 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Brought to you by the renowned master of Latin cuisine, Chef Jose Garces, Rural Society is an Argentinian steakhouse located inside the Loews Madison Hotel downtown. The ambiance inside echoes that of a rustic and luxurious Buenos Aires, as does the menu. You'll find prime meats and seafood cooked on a wood-fired grill, traditional Argentinian small plates, pizza, and house made sausages.

74. Siroc 915 15th St NW, Washington, 20005 (Mount Vernon Sq)

This unpretentious McPherson Square spot strikes the perfect balance of affordability and upscale ambience. The menu is seafood-centric with Mediterranean influences, featuring seasonal, homemade pastas and the signature dessert: a warm almond cake infused with cinnamon zabaglione, finished with a quenelle of glazed blueberries and a hibiscus blossom for good measure. It’s respectably chic without breaking the bank; combined with the crisp white table linens, amber overhead lights, and mahogany furnishings, the intimacy is prime for date nights and business dinners alike.

75. Taberna Del Alabardero 1776 I St NW, Washington, 20006 (K Street)

The boldness and flavor of Old World Spain comes to life in this sleek, upscale eatery. Menu offerings change seasonally, but the authenticity of the food doesn’t falter, with tapas highlights ranging from jamón iberico with manchego cheese and à la carte staples like the lobster paella. The ambiance mirrors the elegant plating: from the lavish decor, crimson walls, plush satin banquettes, and crystalline chandeliers, it’s like date night in Madrid.

76. Bombay Club 815 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006

Based off the old clubs of India, The Bombay Club offers top-notch Indian fare in an elegant dining room.

77. The Hamilton 600 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005 (Capitol Hill)

Within walking distance of the White House itself, this traditional American eatery blends upscale-casual dining with live music. There’s a noticeable maritime focus on the menu, as regulars salivate over popular plates like jumbo lump crab cake, gingerly plated over a swoop of vibrant zucchini puree or available as a sandwich with fries and slaw. The decor blends modern tastes with Belle Époque flair (think mahogany woodwork interspersed by framed contemporary artwork, lit by art nouveau-inspired chandeliers), but the vibe is casual and unpretentious, making it a worthy outing for locals and visitors alike.

78. The Lafayette 800 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006 (Downtown)

Located in The Hay-Adams Hotel directly across the street from the White House, The Lafayette is class all the way, serving contemporary American cuisine in an upscale and sophisticated atmosphere.

79. Prime Rib 2020 K St NW, Washington DC, 20006 (Downtown)

The Prime Rib is the crown jewel of steakhouses in DC. The restaurant itself oozes 1940's New York City vibes with dark dramatic mood lighting, a piano, plush black leather seating, tuxedoed waiters, and a jackets-required dress code. The menu items complement the luxurious decor, serving only the highest quality cuts of meat and seafood, and a fine wine list to match.

80. Toro Toro 1300 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005 (Penn Quarter)

Take a culinary tour around Latin America at this steakhouse, where the sea bass is Chilean and the ribeye comes carved table side like they do in most Brazilian joints. A big fireplace and plush seating mean that it might take you a while to get up once you've settled in and loosened your buckle. Start your meal with crisp plantain chips dipped in smoked swordfish dip.

81. Vidalia 1990 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036 (Downtown)

Led by James Beard Award-winner Jeff Buben, this upscale restaurant in Downtown DC dresses up comforting Southern cuisine with Buben's famous shrimp & grits and reimagined dishes like chicken-fried veal sweetbreads, which sit atop a waffle with bacon fondue and lemon caper veal jus.

82. Bluejacket 300 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003 (Navy Yardnear Se)

With 20 beers on draught and another five cask beers, Bluejacket ought to be able to satisfy even the pickiest of your beer-drinking friends. Enjoy some snacks at the bar or save some room and wait until 5:30pm for short ribs or sweet potato gnocchi from Arsenal -- Bluejacket's in-house restaurant.

83. Osteria Morini 301 Water Street Southeast, Suite 109, Washington , DC 20003 (Navy Yardnear Se)

This New York City transplant specializes in Italian cuisine from the northern Emilia-Romagna region. Expect house-made pasta dishes like braised wild mushroom rigatoni, simply grilled meats, and cured meat and cheese plates. Osteria Morini's dinner is perfect for date night, while its brunch, featuring ricotta pancakes and fritattas alongside signature pastas, has all the cheese and carbs essential to curing a hangover. The upscale Navy Yard spot is bright and airy with floor-to-ceiling windows and high factory ceilings.

84. Scarlet Oak 909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003 (Navy Yardnear Se)

Named after D.C.'s official tree, this spot is situated right near the ballpark in the Navy Yard and hopes to cater to crowds pre and post games. They serve simple dishes like pizza and pasta as well as some globally inspired fare. The cocktail list at this casual American restaurant is impressive, but the highlight is the 909 Triple Play, which consists of a three-pronged punch: George Dickel whiskey, a can of PBR, and a shot of pickle juice.

85. Station 4 1101 4th St SW, Washington , DC 20024 (Navy Yardnear Se)

Anchoring the Southwest Waterfront Station, 4's a swanky bistro serving up "global cuisine" from a chef late of Barcelona's molecular gastronomy standout El Bulli, and boasts a 40ft gold-painted bar, columns and walls shimmering with black river stones, pushpin leather couches, and teardrop-crystal chandeliers, meaning they've done horrible, horrible things to less murderous chandeliers.

86. Ambar 523 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003 (Capitol Hill)

Traditional Balkan cuisine gets a modern update at Ambar, a Capitol Hill restaurant where elegant rusticity can be found in both the decor (wooden beams and shelving line the space) and the menu's hearty small plates. The extensive wine list and rakia-infused cocktails (a fruit brandy popular in Eastern Europe) pair well with Ambar's solid lineup of sausages, flatbreads, and house-baked pies. There's no doubt the meat and poultry section is the star of the menu, featuring dishes like bacon & peanut pork tenderloin, chicken kebabs, and slow-cooked pork with cabbage slaw.

87. Belga Cafe 514 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003 (Capitol Hill)

Inspired by cafes in Brussels, this Capitol Hill spot is known for its brunch offerings, including lobster omelets and salmon waffles. The cafe's extensive Belgian beer list is also definitely worth sampling.

88. Beuchert's Saloon 623 Pennsylvania Ave SE , Washington, DC , DC 20003 (Eastern Market)

A reborn western saloon with the upscale hipness of Eastern Market, Beuchert’s takes “farm-to-table” fare to the next level. Everything on the market-driven menu is sourced from local coops and farms, resulting in an abundance of fresh flavors. We suggest you sip on a specialty cocktail and order the roasted bone marrow -- a verdant combination of pickled pistachios and mustard seed, served with a parsley salad -- to fit in with the local herd, providing the taxidermy Buffalo (mounted above the cherry wood bar with lifelike expressions) haven’t done so already.

89. Bistro Cacao 320 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002 (Capitol Hill)

Sporting all the trimmings of a turn-of-the-century Paris salon (think satin-upholstered chairs, velvet curtains, lights dim save for the amber glow of crystal chandeliers), this cozy Capitol Hill bistro serves authentic French fare. From poitrine de volaille au chevre to foie gras, rich flavors excite and surprise, and the kitchen executes modern, aesthetic plating without sacrificing traditional prep. If you’re looking to forgo the romantic intimacy of the indoor dining room, the seasonal patio -- which frequently features live music -- proves an ideal venue for a quality meal among friends.

90. Hank's Oyster Bar 1026 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314

If you like happy hour, come double up on it at Frank's happy hour: not only are oysters $1.25 from 3-7pm on weekdays, but it dishes up a half-price raw bar from 10pm-midnight. These guys offer a variety of local oysters, like Salty Wolfe, Hayden’s Reef, and Rappahannock.

91. Montmartre 327 7th St SE, Washington, 20003 (Eastern Market)

Between the goldenrod walls, rustic-chic decor, and cozy space, Montmartre brings a bit of Parisian flair to Eastern Market. Locals return for favorite dishes like the seared hanger steak, served over creamy potato puree and topped with market-fresh Swiss chard and a house red wine sauce. While the snug quarters is reminiscent of a real French bistro, we suggest you try to arrive early on the weekends, as this popular brunch spot fills up quick.

92. 2 Amys 3715 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016

Proving that they're all about authenticity, the two Amys behind 2 Amys in DC have committed to serving only D.O.C. (Italian-origin certified) ingredients in their awesome pizza pies.

93. Ardeo + Bardeo 3311 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20008 (Cleveland Park)

Combining the two adjoining Cleveland Park heavy hitters, Ardeo + Bardeo's the aptly named meal-merger from nationally hailed Ashok Bajaj, with an extensive brunch and dinner menu, and a million-dollar facelift.

94. Indique 3512 -14 Connecticut Ave NW,, Washington, DC 20008 (Cleveland Park)

Serving elevated Indian fare in a bright, modern space (think: white marble ceiling, traditional Middle Eastern artwork framed throughout, with intricately patterned banquette seats and rustic wood furnishings), Indique is a go-to destination in the Cleveland Park neighborhood. The market-driven menu features highlights ranging from rich chicken tikka and smaller bites like the house garlic naan. If you aren't able to get a table at this popular dinner spot, don't fret: if the sun is shining, the patio's open.

95. Ripple 3417 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008 (Cleveland Park)

Boasting a linen-lined, curtained rear dining room and a 40ft tiled bar backed by huge mirrors and flower-patterned lightboxes up front, Ripple's a casually airy, beige-walled winer n' diner.