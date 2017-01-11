How Carlie Steiner Is Changing the DC Cocktail Game

What do you see as this year’s biggest changes or developments in DC’s drinks scene?

The biggest development I've seen, and would like to see even more of, is the return of hospitality. I think for a long time, and this could be said of the food scene as well, we as chefs, bartenders, servers, etc., have become so involved with other aspects of our craft that we have forgotten the most important piece of what we do. We are here to provide a service and make people feel comfortable as we welcome them into our bars and restaurants. I take it as far as helping to create wonderful memories for my guests and, if they are willing, educate them as well. We have an opportunity to shape the scene in whatever way we want, but I hope it continues to be shaped towards hospitality.