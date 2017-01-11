The Best Cocktail Bars in DC

Washington, DC hasn't always exactly been viewed as a cocktail powerhouse -- at least not compared to cities like London, New York, or New Orleans. But that perception is rapidly changing, as multiple styles of quality cocktail bars continue to pop up around the District. More than ever, DC bartenders are utilizing high-quality spirits, squeezing their own juices, and making their own sodas, mixers, infusions, bitters, and garnishes. Now that the city also counts a handful of serious distilleries inside its border, our cocktail scene is propelling forward, providing bartenders with an arsenal of local liquors of which we can all be proud. An unfortunate downside to cocktails becoming better, however, is that they're also getting more expensive. Finding a good drink for under $10 is a chore, and paying $14 a cocktail is no longer laughable. Thankfully, though, a number of drinks live up to the price. Here are the game-changing, must-visit bars in DC that cocktail enthusiasts need to experience.
barmini
Penn Quarter
Chef José Andrés is one of the biggest culinary innovators in the world, and his magic doesn’t stop in the kitchen. barmini opened in early 2015 as a chic companion to the boundary-bending minibar. It’s not a cheap place to drink, but you’ll feel damn fancy, and it’s a great place for a date or a celebration with friends. Among the lengthy list of cocktails, we especially recommend the Divine Wind, which mixes shochu, orange liqueur, butterfly pea flower, and lime, as well as the dramatic Cedar and Agave which blends tequila anejo, Benedictine, agave, orange bitters, and smoke. The sleek bar also serves some whimsical and tasty tapas, such as a foie gras waffle with peanut butter & honey.
Archipelago
U Street
The cocktail world is in the midst of a Tiki revival, and while plenty of DC bars mix a fine Tiki drink, Archipelago is the city’s first dedicated Tiki bar. The space, while subdued, is still kitschy enough, with its playful decor, classic Tiki glassware, and snazzy cocktail garnishes (pictured above) adding to the flare. Two of the more popular drinks, the owner says, are the Retired Stripper ($14), made with tequila, rhum agricole, melon cordial, and lime, and the If The Phone Don't Ring, It's Me ($12), which is comprised of bourbon, passion fruit, and Aperol. Archipelago also serves a tasty selection of tropical-tinged food, including ham and cheese sliders on Hawaiian bread, Lion’s Head meatballs, shrimp toast, and a jerk chicken sandwich.
2 Birds 1 Stone
Logan Circle
2 Birds 1 Stone may be hidden beneath doi moi off bustling 14th Street, but it’s far from an unknown element in the DC cocktail world. The casual, often crowded bar is known for its original concoctions and reimagined classics, such as its frozen Aperol spritz, thanks to award-winning bar director Adam Bernbach (Proof, Estadio, doi moi). The hand-drawn menu changes weekly, but some favorites can be made even when they’re off-menu, including the excellent Koopa Beach, made with mezcal, Chartreuse, and house ginger beer. Cocktails usually fall between $12 and $14, and the menu typically features a bartender’s choice punch for $10.
Bar Charley
Adams Morgan
Bar Charley excels in variations on cocktail classics. The bar’s big draw is its selection of fifteen Manhattans and variations thereof, including options like the Boulevardier (whiskey, vermouth, amaro) and the Suburban, which uses rye whiskey, dark rum, and tawny port. The value is outstanding, too: many of the bar’s drinks cost $10 or less, including the rotating draft Tiki cocktails for under $8. The dinner menu doesn’t make the bar a destination in itself, though a plate of Catalan fries (chimichurri, romesco, cheese, fried egg) or the big board (charcuterie, cheeses, and olives) make for solid drink companions.
Black Jack
Logan Circle
Black Jack’s casual bar atmosphere might not scream craft cocktails, but this place offers super-fun New Orleans vibes and classic American cocktail culture. House cocktails are a relative value at $12, and stick out for their approachability and balance. There’s nothing overly fancy happening here, but you don't always need to overthink it. The Blue Vein mixes vodka, Black Jack cassis, lemon, lime, and ginger beer, and the popular Maple Derby is comprised of bourbon, maple ginger syrup, grapefruit juice, and lemon. Black Jack also slings a menu of classic cocktails for $10, including drinks like daiquiris and Sazeracs. The restaurant is a member of the Black Restaurant Group, so the seafood here is also on point, especially the raw oysters and steamed mussels.
Bourbon Steak at the Four Seasons
Georgetown
This bar feels swanky as all get out. The majestic dining room overlooks the Potomac River, and the bar is on fire, cranking out cocktail perfection for bigwig hotel guests and bar patrons alike. Torrence Swain is a wiz behind the bar, and his extensive menu remains rooted in the standards, while taking advantage of high-quality spirits and ingredients to create some new twists. The house standard Potomac cocktail is a play on the dirty martini, incorporating house-made white truffle brine. The rest of the selections change seasonally, such as the Koala in Cuzco, made with mint-infused pisco, kiwi, and fresh lime. Bonus: this joint also offers up a cigar menu, and the atmosphere to match.
Columbia Room
Shaw
After being forced out of its original location in early 2015, the Columbia Room found new life when it reopened in Blagden Alley just over a year later. Owner Derek Brown is one of the premier leaders of the DC cocktail scene, and a founding member of the city’s Craft Bartenders Guild. The bar’s primary appeal is its seasonally changing tasting menu, a ticketed $75 three-cocktail experience paired with light bites. There are also several indulgent menu supplements available, such as a $25 two-course upgrade. Those who prefer to roll without reservations can snag a drink in the indoor "spirits library," or in the outdoor punch garden. The à la carte drinks range from $12 to $17 each.
Copycat Co.
H St. NE
This Asian dumpling and cocktail bar has one of the most extensive cocktail lists in the entire city, ranging from classics to tropical inspirations. It can all be a bit intimidating if you don’t know what you’re looking for, but we recommend that you focus in on Copycat’s unique bitter spirits and drinks. We’re talking everything from a straight shot of Angostura bitters(!) to the less-bitter Siesta comprised of lime, Campari, grapefruit, and tequila. The food choices include a variety of delicious potstickers, skewers, and steamed bao.
Dram & Grain
Adams Morgan
When Dram & Grain opened beneath sister bar Jack Rose (a world-class whiskey bar that also serves top-notch cocktails) in 2014, it operated as a relatively low-key speakeasy. That didn’t last long, as word quickly spread about the bar’s high-quality, creative cocktails and its jovial and hospitable staff. One cog of the small team is Lukas B. Smith, one of the most talented bartenders in the whole city, who pushes boundaries with his ingredients and techniques. The entire Dram & Grain staff relishes the details of the cocktail process and makes as many of its own ingredients as possible, from sodas and mixers to orgeat and syrups. The menu can be daunting, with more than 30 choices, but they’re always happy to walk guests through the menu or mix up an old favorite -- there’s no pretension happening here. Reservations are required for Friday and Saturday night, and the bar is first-come first-served Tuesday through Thursday. If you get hungry during your visit, order up some Southern snacks, like deviled eggs or pimento cheese dip.
The Gibson
U Street
The word "speakeasy" gets thrown around a lot these days, but it’s a pretty apt description in this case (except for, you know, the legality element). Guests enter through The Gibson’s unmarked door off 14th Street. The Gibson opened in 2008, and is one of the steady trailblazers of the District’s modern cocktail boom. Bartenders here are masters of classic cocktails, but you can't go wrong just ordering an Old Fashioned. The drink list hovers in the $10-$15 range, and is organized by type of spirit, making it easy to find something you’ll like. There are always seasonal choices as well, like the Feeling Good But a Little Strange, which blends gin, honey, grapefruit, ginger liqueur, and brandy. Be sure to grab some of the snacks, like mixed nuts and olives, too.
Left Door
14th Street
It’s tough to get much cozier than Left Door: the bar space was formerly a one-bedroom apartment. It’s now a Victorian-inspired cocktail lounge, complete with antique chandeliers and green velvet chairs. In addition to the standards, consider ordering the W.T.F. ($14), made with London dry gin, strawberry-infused Dolin Blanc, and fruit caviar. Or go with the exotic Fujiyama Mama ($15), mixed with shochu lemongrass, fresh lemon juice, ginger syrup, coconut milk, allspice, and soda.
Room 11
Columbia Heights
Room 11 is one of the city’s best neighborhood spots for a cocktail. The small restaurant and cafe has a bit of a District hipster vibe (we mean this in the best way possible), and a great patio overlooking 11th St. It’s the perfect spot to impress a date or out-of-towner, or to just unwind with a cocktail on a warm summer evening. The drink menu is short and thoughtful (usually four or five choices) and rotates regularly. One of the summer favorites is the Parapluie de Pamplemousse, French for "grapefruit umbrella." It’s a blend of cognac, pink grapefruit liqueur, Campari, lemon, and Bitterman's hopped grapefruit bitters. Room 11 also serves a thoughtful and revolving menu, with everything from house-made pasta to fresh seafood and grilled cheese sandwiches.
Round Robin Bar
Metro Center
Some cocktail bars in DC focus on pre-Prohibition and Civil War-era cocktails, but Round Robin Bar doesn’t have to pretend -- it’s been in operation since 1850. It may not be the buzziest spot in town (and drinks are pricey, at $15 each), but it’s tough to compete with the old-school feel of sipping a mint julep surrounded by decades of political history. The bar’s age hasn’t stagnated innovation, either: the cocktail list has plenty of nods to current trends, such as the sake gimlet and the Mezcalini, a drink mixed with mezcal anejo, Green Hat gin, Luxardo, and fresh lemon. If you get hungry, turn to bar fare like the Asian-style teriyaki cheese steak or rich mac & cheese balls.
Royal
LeDroit Park
Royal opened in June 2015 and has quickly carved out a niche as a neighborhood hangout in LeDroit Park. This cozy cafe offers everything from coffee to arepas -- not to mention a killer cocktail program. Bar manager Lee Carrell and his staff are well-versed in classic cocktails, including a G&T ($10) made with house-made tonic, and a caipirinha that pairs well with the kitchen’s burger or grilled steak. The speciality cocktails feature many hits, such as the Alvarez ($13) -- a blend of mezcal, maraschino, vermouth, and bitters. This place is also big enough that you can actually hear your companion talk, so it's a great option for date night.
Sign up here for our daily DC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. barmini855 E St NW, Washington
-
2. Archipelago1201 U St NW, Washington
-
3. 2 Birds 1 Stone1800 14th St NW, Washington
-
4. Bar Charley1825 18th St, NW, Washington
-
5. BOURBON STEAK DC2800 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington
-
6. Black Jack1612 14th St NW, Washington
-
7. Columbia Room124 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
-
8. Copycat Co.1110 H St NE, Washington
-
9. Dram & Grain2007 18th St NW, Washington
-
10. The Gibson2009 14th St NW, Washington
-
11. Left Door1345 S St NW, Washington
-
12. Room 113234 11th St NW, Washington
-
13. The Round Robin Bar1401 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
-
14. The Royal501 Florida Ave. NW, Washington
Barmini is the cocktail test lab for visionary chef José Andrés' restaurants. Barmini overlooks restaurant minibar and operates under the M.O. to use culinary caliber talent to craft incomparable cocktails. With over 100 seasonally rotating cocktail concoctions served in 1930s vintage barware, if you don't find a drink, well we judge you. But you could try one of the innovative bar snacks, which also happen to rotate frequently as the chefs test out new flavor combos.
Washington D.C.'s first dedicated tiki bar is located on U Street, bringing a tropical attitude, strong drinks and garnishes like banana dolphins and miniature oil cans. Toss in a shrine to Tom Selleck, blowfish lamps, and vintage aloha tunes, and you know you’ve landed somewhere special. Archipelago also serves a tasty selection of tropical-tinged food, from ham and cheese sliders to a jerk chickens sandwich.
Situated in Logan Circle, 2 Birds 1 Stone may be hidden beneath Doi Moi off bustling 14th Street, but it’s far from unknown in the DC cocktail world thanks to its expertly crafted concoctions. The chic, often-crowded bar is known for its original creations (check out the punch du jour) and its re-imagined classics, such as a tequila-infused dark & stormy. The stylish, subterranean space is surprisingly bright, sporting plush seating and exposed brick.
This Adams Morgan spot specializes in variations on cocktail classics, including 15 different Manhattan recipes. Many of the bar’s drinks cost $10 or less, including the rotating draft Tiki cocktails for under $8. While you wouldn't necessarily come here for the food, shareable bites like flatbreads and fries are worthy orders.
Bourbon Steak, located inside the Four Seasons Hotel, is a chic and modern restaurant brought to you by award winning Chef Michael Mina. It has a classy upscale hotel vibe, offering one of the most extensive selection of steaks, including dry-aged, grass-fed, corn-fed, and Japanese wagyu beef. However, it’s the kind of steakhouse where a trio of steak cuts can cost you up to three figures.
This casual, upbeat bar in Logan Circle is located about Pearl Dive restaurant and serves up classic American cocktails in a New Orleans-themed space. You'll find original drinks in addition to the classics, and all are reasonably priced. The restaurant is a member of the Black Restaurant Group, so the seafood here is also on point, especially the raw oysters and steamed mussels.
"Welcome to Columbia Room, here’s a frankincense-scented towel to freshen up," is how you're greeted at this classy cocktail bar. Columbia Room, which comes courtesy of bar stars Derek Brown, Angie Salame, and J.P. Fetherston, has novelty cocktails such as the "I Never Promised You a Zen Garden," served with an actual Zen garden (made out of plum sugar) that you can rake. Opt for a reservations-only cocktail tasting menu, an à la carte experience in the reading room or al fresco in the garden, both available to walk-ins.
From Barmini graduate Devin Gong, hip restaurant/bar Copycat Co. combines craft cocktails with Northern Chinese bites like pot stickers, skewers, and bao buns. In addition to a permanent cocktail menu loaded with the classics, bartenders rotate through weekly (hand-drawn!) specialty menus featuring toddys, daiquiris, juleps, and more. Copycat is spread out across two floors: the first is for a quick beer and bao, while the upstairs is a relaxed lounge where you can unwind for hours.
Dram & Grain is a badass underground whiskey den run by Trevor Frye and Nick Lowe of Jack Rose Dining Saloon (which just so happens to be on top of said whiskey den). If you can get the secret phone number via secret business card, you can text these guys on their burner phone (!) and get yourself into one of three seatings on Saturdays only. Expect creative cocktails (red-hot pokers, smoke-filled concoctions), whiskey on tap, and only one vodka drink called the Training Wheels.
This multi-level cocktail bar has a serves a variety of craft cocktails that are constantly changing, allowing you to enjoy something new and exciting amidst the spot's warm ambiance every time. The drink list hovers in the $10-$15 range, and is organized by type of spirit, making it easy to find something you’ll like. The space has a speakeasy feel, with cozy seating and dim lighting.
From Tom Brown -- the guy behind Hogo and The Passenger -- is this sultry and polished cocktail lounge off 14th Street NW. The cocktail menu has 20 or so drinks, both classic and original, that are made with rare ingredients and are surprisingly well-priced. Left Door doesn't have a kitchen, but it serves bar snacks like olives, roasted nuts, and cheese.
Room 11 is a neighborhood restaurant, bakery, coffee shop, and wine bar in Columbia Heights. The small den has an ultra-relaxed atmosphere, with end-grain wood flooring cut from 80-year-old yellow pine, a pearl-colored zinc bar, and walls with inlaid wine racks. The American menu consists of cheese and charcuterie boards and large plates, like miso pork belly and grilled strip steak. Here, you can order both standard cocktails and inventive house recipes with exciting twists and flavors, like “When Rails Fall,” with Jamaican rum, Punt e Mes, fig, lime, and burlesque bitters.
This shadowy, oak-paneled bar in the Willard InterContinental Hotel has been a DC standard for years, serving the likes of Mark Twain and Walt Whitman in its heyday. Offering an extensive selection of scotch, bourbon, whiskey and rye, classic cocktails are what's on the menu here; the house Jingle Bell Julep with fresh mint, triple sec and mixed fruit liquor is a menu favorite.
Owner Paul Carlson’s Colombian heritage is responsible for the Latin influence found in many of the dishes at this neighborhood spot in LeDroit Park. This cozy cafe offers everything from coffee to arepas -- not to mention a killer cocktail program. It's a great venue for a date, as the spot is spacious enough to talk comfortably.