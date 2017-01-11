Telling Stories With Booze: Exploring Columbia Room's World-Class Cocktail Tasting Menu

A cocktail tasting menu, like a conventional tasting menu, is a progression of drinks tied together with some narrative or thematic thread, creating a focused experience. Whether or not this experience is compelling depends entirely upon the design and structure of the menu. Since reopening in February 2016, the new Columbia Room -- which features two distinct, more conventional cocktail bar spaces, the Spirits Library and Punch Garden where cocktails can be ordered a la carte, in addition to the tasting room -- has rotated through three seasonal menus and is on the cusp of its fall menu.

Diners can choose whether to opt for three- or five-cocktail courses. The former is the core experience, with three cocktails that represent the theme of the menu, and progress from lighter to heavier, boozier profiles. The latter option bookends the core three with more playful, experimental offerings. "We want the first of the five courses to be be light and playful, and ease you into the menu," says Fetherston. "It’s somewhere that we can use an ingredient that’s a little out there or funky, and wouldn’t have a place in the core menu." The optional fifth cocktail then plays the role of of the dessert course, and has "an element of finishing and closing out the menu."