Award-Winning Cocktail Bar Columbia Room Will Soon Be Replaced by a Legendary NYC Bar

After 12 years at the helm of DC’s cocktail bar scene, Columbia Room will permanently close its doors later this month.

Owner Derek Brown’s ambitious space for top-notch drinks will be taken over by NYC’s Death & Co, which has a national reputation for delivering top-notch watering holes, including outposts in Los Angeles and Denver. And Disco Mary, the bar’s non-alcoholic pop-up run by Brown’s partner Maria Bastasch, will look online to find new life as a digital wellness platform focused on herbalism and non-alcoholic beverages.

But last call isn’t quite as soon as we think. Initial reports said the bar was closing on February 11, however, Bastasch confirmed Tuesday that the bar’s last day of operation will be Saturday, February 12, with reservations going quickly for Columbia Room’s final few tastings.

Death & Co plans to renovate the space and take over in the fall, marking the iconic bar’s fourth location in the US, according to Washingtonian.

But one piece of the Columbia Room concept will live on: Disco Mary. Bastasch’s game-changing concept focused on low- and no-proof recipes and herbalist drinking is shifting to an online platform for non-drinkers with a goal to “expand this interest in nonalcoholic cocktails and have a larger conversation about herbalism and self care,” she says.