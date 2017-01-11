A Guide to DC Beer Week for Every Type of Drinker

Most likely to expand your horizons: Denizens' 'Make It Funky' Wild Beer Festival

Saturday, October 1st; 1pm-4pm

There’s a whole world of tart, sour, and wild beers out there. If you tried a lackluster gose or two and decided they just weren’t your thing, you might be missing out on some beers you’d love... of course, the only way to find out is to do the tasting for yourself. You won’t find a better opportunity to do so than Denizens’ ‘Make It Funky’ Wild Beer Fest. On the last day of DC Beer Week, the Silver Spring will pour over 75 different funky beers from at least 24 craft breweries. Attendees will get a chance to see what local operations have been souring up, while sampling more established operations like Avery and the Brewer’s Art. Denizens will serve almost ten funky offerings, so there’s no doubting its dedication to the cause. Tickets cost $55 and cover infinity pints… crash courses don’t come much cheaper.