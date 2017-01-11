All the DC-Area Beers We'll Be Drinking This Summer

Gose, 4.2% ABV

Baltimore, MD

There’s no two ways about it: Kevin Blodger is the DMV’s master of gose. Union's head brewer has been producing a version of the tart German wheat beer since 2009, when he was still working at Chicago’s Gordon Biersch. Granted, the style itself dates back to the Middle Ages, but Blodger was well ahead of the recent spike in gose production that’s swept through American craft brewing. Since then, he’s perfected the art of kettle souring -- the method of using lactobacillus bacterium to impart clean, light tartness into a beer. This year, he’s flexed those skills with soured twists on a Vienna lager and a session ale, but Old Pro remains his masterpiece. Whether you’re well-versed in the style or not, Old Pro is a wonder: an effervescent, refreshing beer with a touch of salt and a tangy lemon finish. There aren’t many other goses that keep the average drinker coming back for another sip, let alone a second glass, but Old Pro does. In fact, when Union put the beer in cans for the first time last May, the brewery figured its order of aluminum receptacles would last them a few years. The reality: the brewery blew through them all before the end of that summer. Despite Old Pro’s massive following, Union is keeping the beer a summer seasonal, so snag a six pack and pucker up while you can.