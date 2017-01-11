Booze, Battles, and Brothels: A Tour of DC's Most Illustrious Drinking History

The White House

It goes without saying that there’s plenty of history wrapped up in the White House, but the standard walk-through doesn’t really touch on the boozy background of our former presidents. One of our country’s wildest, gate-crashing house parties transpired in James Madison’s White House in 1814 (no JMU jokes, please), when it was cut short by some unwelcome party crashers. On August 24th, 1814, during the War of 1812, the British invaded the city. "It was a raid," says Peck. "There was a short battle in Bladensburg, Maryland, and we got our butts kicked by the British."

After the battle, the Brits made their way toward DC, and Madison sent a messenger to the White House to warn Dolley, who was preparing for her daily dinner party. "Dolley loved to entertain. She was really a great hostess," Peck says. They typically hosted 30 to 40 people every day. On this particular day, they had to flee before the British arrived. This also happens to be one of the moments that Dolley is remembered for -- she requested that the famous portrait of George Washington by Gilbert Stuart be rescued from the house.