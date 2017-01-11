We've Got That Good Gin, Now Where's the DC Whiskey?

DC has been producing some excellent spirits lately, and the city is filled with understandable hometown pride -- you’d be hard pressed to find a good bar in the area that doesn’t stock Green Hat gin. And in fact, locally made vodkas, limoncellos, gins, and other homegrown spirits are more and more commonplace every year. However, while clear liquors may be the spirit of choice for some DC drinkers, many in the area are patiently enduring the absence of a locally made brown.

The business of producing whiskey is inherently a forward-thinking endeavor: the lead time for a whiskey is at least two years, so there are no returns on the investment for at least that long, if not longer. But many of the DC-area distillers that are producing gins and vodkas have intentions of selling their own whiskey at some point in the future. Operations like New Columbia Distillers or One Eight have been opening and distilling whiskey, holding tours and tastings, but to some extent, this is a holding pattern.