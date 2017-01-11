How JP Fetherston Has Been Changing the DC Cocktail Game

What do you see as this year's biggest change or development in DC’s drinks scene?

The interesting development I see is increasingly specialized concepts and more intense focus on certain categories, like Espita and agave spirits. We’re not just opening a cocktail bar anymore -- we’re seeing more and more specificity in terms of the spirits, the design, the theme.

Tell us about your favorite cocktail or ingredient from 2016, and what you loved most about it.

I’m racking my brain on this one because, shamefully, since we reopened Columbia Room in February, I feel like I’ve barely gone out. I’ve had some awesome drinks at The Dabney and barmini, but my favorite would have to be something I had up the road in Baltimore, at Parts & Labor. It was a beer cocktail with aged rum and saison, and was amazing. I never order the same drink twice in one sitting at a bar, because I want to try everything, but I had to have a second one of these. Favorite ingredient? Armagnac!