How Megan Barnes Changed DC's Cocktail Scene in 2016

Tell us about your favorite cocktail or ingredient from 2016, and what you loved most about it.

Obviously, mezcal. I swear by it. I can drink mezcal for days and never see a hangover. I will shout out my alma mater here and say that Columbia Room has the coolest cocktail of 2016. It's called This Is Not a Rosé. It comes out in a wine glass, looking like a blush wine, and is actually a mezcal-based cocktail with an infusion of red bell pepper and Cocchi Americano -- I think. Drink credit: Jake Kenny.

Which aspect of your career is the most rewarding?

Being able to support such an awesome spirit, and to be able to represent the families in Oaxaca. I love educating people about mezcal because like I said, every bottle has a story, and I love telling stories. I have an incredible team at work -- not only behind the bar, but on the floor. We are incredibly tight-knit, and I am happy to say that they've been with me since day one. Seeing their faces light up when they talk about mezcal is intensely rewarding.