12 Reasons to Visit Espita Mezcaleria Immediately

2. It's run by a master mezcalier

You’ve heard of a sommelier, but get used to “mezcalier” rolling off your tongue, because that’s what Espita’s Josh Phillips demands you call him. JK, he’s actually just a laid-back dude who can talk agave spirits like a savant.

“Most mezcal isn’t smoky, although people tend to assume that,” Josh explains. “The original mezcal that came into the US was for cocktails, and it needed to be smoky to stand out in a drink.” If you dig through Josh’s mezcal menu -- which reads more like the wine list at an especially well-stocked restaurant -- you’ll find descriptors ranging from “pipe tobacco” to “stinky cheese.” Take advantage of Josh’s smarts at one of the forthcoming Mezcal 101 classes -- or at least fire off some questions during your meal. Your friends are tired of hearing you tout your whiskey knowledge, so now you can impress them with something new.