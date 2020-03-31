Ways to Still Drink Local in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The DC area’s bars and restaurants have long been known for their long lines, national acclaim, celebrity chefs, and hard to come-by reservations. That was until the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many to shut their doors as the public followed government orders to practice social distancing.
Luckily, DC, Maryland, and Virginia all changed their liquor laws to allow bars and restaurants to serve alcohol for delivery or pickup orders, softening the blow for an industry whose profit margins depend on booze.
“The downside is we’re an incredibly fragile, low-margin driven, customer-based industry and when the customers are told to stay home, it’s really scary for these producers,” says Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Brewers Association of Maryland. “The upside is that this is an industry of innovators who are constantly thinking up creative ways to stay afloat.”
Many of these creative approaches involve curbside pick-up, pre-packaged cocktails, and even distilleries producing homemade hand sanitizer. These options have also made quarantine life at home a little bit easier for consumers who can get everything from cocktail kits to adult juice boxes to-go, while supporting their local bar, brewery, or wine shop along the way.
DC
Tiger Fork
Shaw
The modern Cantonese restaurant has kept up its cocktails game by offering seven cocktails packaged in juice boxes. The single-serve cocktail options include the Bird Market -- made with gin, alpine liquor and citrus. There’s also discounted beer, sake, and half-priced wine. Teetotalers will find milky teas and a yuzu-based mocktail. And check out sister restaurants Calico and U Street’s the Fainting Goat, which also sell adult juice boxes, beer, and wine.
How to order: Call to order adult beverages or order online; non-alcoholic drinks can also be ordered through Caviar.
Republic Restoratives
Ivy City
The woman-owned distillery sells bottles of whiskey, bourbon, brandy and its signature Civic Vodka on its website. Each order comes with hand sanitizer made at the distillery.
How to order: Get curbside pick-up or same-day delivery in DC on the website
The Passenger
Shaw
The unpretentious cocktail joint carries one of the largest selections of booze to-go in the area. Choose from 16 brands of craft canned beer, 20 types of spirits, and four types of complex, pre-made cocktails that serve four to six drinkers.
How to order: Order for pick up on the website
Columbia Room
Shaw
One of DC’s premier cocktail bars provides half a dozen pre-made cocktails and everything you need to enjoy them at home. Grab bottles of your favorite spirits and bitters or grab a DIY home cocktail kit to make martinis, Manhattans, margaritas, daiquiris, and Moscow Mules. The martini kit comes with gin, vermouth, garnishes, and orange bitters. Two zero-proof beverages complete the menu.
How to order: Order online for pick-up or delivery
Milk & Honey in Smith Commons
H Street
The soul food restaurant from Nobu alum Sammy Davis is offering everything from adult Kool-Aid to bottles of tequila, gin, and rum to pair with Buffalo tater tots, cheese hash browns, and shrimp and grits at its H Street location.
How to order: Order online for pick-up
ANXO
Truxton Circle and Brightwood Park
The cidery and restaurant offers an extensive selection of apple wines -- including house-made varieties like the Passover-made District Kosher and the Cidre Blanc, blended with Virginia and Pennsylvania apples. Anxo has dedicated a portion of sales to an employee fund.
How to order: Order on the website for delivery (in DC and to 44 states) or by calling 202. 986.3795 for contact-free pickup at both locations
Cusbah
H Street
Taj Mahal beer, cocktails, and a thoughtful wine list accompany the vindaloo curry, vegetable samosas, and other Indian and Pakistani dishes on the pickup and delivery menu. The namesake cocktail features white rum, apricot liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, and orange bitters -- topped with champagne.
How to order: Call 202-506-1504 or order online
Serenata
Union Market
The central bar inside Latin American market La Cosecha continues to deliver toasts, beer, wine and eight cocktails filled with Latin American flavors like cacique and yerba mate. Smoothies and chicha morada -- a corn-based beverage of Peruvian origin -- provide non-alcoholic refreshment.
How to order: Order pickup and delivery on Uber Eats and pickup only on Toast
Seven Reasons
Columbia Heights
The nationally acclaimed pan-Latin restaurant offers tequila, mezcal, and Cachaca-laced cocktails to-go with the camarones al ajillo and mini arepas. Lunchtime diners can hit the pop-up spot Soleado, which features Peruvian chicken burgers, elevated sparkling beverages. and assorted South American and Japanese beers.
How to order: Order online for pickup or delivery
Northern Virginia
Aslin Beer Company
Herndon and Alexandria
Aslin Beer Company continues to sell its hearty stouts, fruity sours, and New England-style IPAs that have earned the brewery a loyal following. Get beer to-go in the Herndon location and beer and food to-go in Alexandria. Proceeds from family meals -- which include shrimp and polenta and make-at-home pizza -- pay kitchen staff and aid other service industry professionals.
How to order: Order online, call 703-717-9071 for pick-up at both locations, or get it delivered in neighboring Northern Virginia counties with a minimum $75 order
B Side
Fairfax
The neighborhood restaurant is serving wine, aperitifs, and cocktails via carryout while food and its entire beer list is available for delivery.
How to order: Call 703-676-3550 for orders with alcohol
Winery at Bull Run
Centreville
Wine lovers can order curbside pick-up and delivery of the award-winning red and white varietals at the working farm vineyard.
How to order: Call 703.815.2233 to place an order; deliveries are free for orders $50 or more within a 15-mile radius
Trummer’s Restaurant
Clifton
Wine lovers will find 30 standout selections of red, white, and sparkling wine varieties -- ranging from $17 to $54 -- to pair with their salads, whole chicken, short ribs, and veggie sides. Order Sunday brunch favorites with a pint or quart of Bloody Mary mix or a bottle of prosecco.
How to order: Order online for pickup or delivery within a five-mile radius
Ariake Japanese Restaurant
Fairfax and Reston
The NoVa restaurant offers more than a dozen sake and Japanese beers that pair with its menu of tempura, sushi, and sashimi.
How to order: Call 703-391-9006 to order delivery and to-go orders at both locations
Maryland
The Bluebird
Baltimore
The literary-themed bar offers seven pre-made cocktails in small, medium, and large servings for curbside pick-up. The selections include the Bluebird Old Fashioned and a spin on the classic Paloma made with house grapefruit kombucha. Don’t neglect the food -- which includes lentil hummus, fish and chips, and lamb meatballs.
How to order: Call 410.274.3746 to place an order and text when you arrive
Nepenthe Brewing
Baltimore
Nepenthe’s food and beverage options make it a must-stop destination for anyone who wants curbside pick-up. Choose from a dozen beers -- including hazy IPAs and juicy sours -- half a dozen wines, and nine bottled cocktails. The brewery also sells bottled kombucha and yerba mate from locally owned Wild Kombucha.
How to order: Order online for food and drinks
Dutch Courage
Baltimore
Fans of the newly opened gin haven in the Old Goucher neighborhood of Baltimore can pick up batched cocktails that come in bottles, pouches, and even a bear-shaped honey bottle. Check out the bar’s Instagram to get the latest offerings, which also include beer, wine, and spirits.
How to order: Call 667-309-7167 to order and pick up inside the bar.
Denizens Brewing Company
Silver Spring and Riverdale Park
The Denizens Beermobile is delivering its IPAs, stouts, and lagers to area fans and the brewery says that cocktails are coming soon.
How to order: Fill out a Google doc form to complete a delivery order if you live near the Silver Spring or Riverdale Park locations for a flat $5 fee or call 301-557-9818 to get carry out from the Silver Spring location
Tenth Ward Distilling
Frederick
If you’re in need of something a little stronger (and who isn’t these days?), Frederick-based Tenth Ward Distilling is offering curbside pick-up of its spirits, to-go cocktails, ingredients like bitters and grenadine, and even glassware. Order up a mule kit, which comes with either gin or corn whiskey, ginger beer, lime, and a branded rocks glass.
How to order: Order online for pick-up
