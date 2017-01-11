The Best Beer Bars in DC

Logan’s Circle

There is a reason ChurchKey is practically synonymous with DC beer: this place helped create beer culture in the District, and it remains at the forefront of the DC beer scene. ChurchKey has an impressive array of taps and bottles, the beer program here introduces trends into the market, and honestly, the Disco Fries are one of the best things you’ll ever put into your mouth. But perhaps most importantly, ChurchKey has made the daunting world of beer nerdery easy to understand: instead of categorizing their beers in styles, they utilize flavor profiles like “Crisp," “Fruit & Spice,” and “Tart & Funky." This makes bellying up to the bar at Churchkey feel like you’re about to embark on a guided journey into the unknown -- in like, a really pleasant way, of course.

