The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring

Nothing says spring, or the Kentucky Derby, like a julep. While it’s tough to improve upon a classic, we figured that Adams Morgan bartender Trevor Frye was up to it. He gave us his take, which you can kick up several hundred notches with a bonkers homemade tea syrup.

“I used my experience at the Derby as inspiration for this julep from a sensory level,” says Trevor. “Early May in Kentucky is a beautiful time to be there, and there is a wonderful mix of bourbon and floral smells that grace you as you enter Churchill Downs. The chamomile tea was a natural draw to those floral qualities with the way it paired with the mint, and the teapot bitters have some perfume qualities that just add that Big-Hat-all-dressed-up feel to the drink as well. Using the essential oils for the mint its two-fold: one, it’s much easier to provide a consistent drink by using the essential oils for taste, and two, I don’t care how well you are dressed, no one looks good with chunks of mint in their teeth.”