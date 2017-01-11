The Ultimate Guide to Hanging Out Before, During, and After Nationals Games

BASEBALL IS FINALLY BACK, YOU GUYS! After a long, dark winter, the Nationals are ready to get back in action. Even though Opening Day is technically April 4th, the home opener for the Nats (i.e. the one we actually care about) is April 7th.

The Nationals open up the 2016 season with a series against the Miami Marlins, which is a good thing: the Marlins were 20 games under .500 last season. While they won’t be quite that putrid this year, this season-opening series should be a great opportunity for the Nats to start out hot with some divisional wins.

Of course, you’ll need somewhere to pregame before hitting up the in-stadium Ben’s Chili Bowl, watch the game if you didn’t snag tickets, and/or celebrate a Nats win, right? Here’s a roundup of our favorite spots around Nationals Park to have some fun on game day.