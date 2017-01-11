Tim Prendergast on the District's First Winery and the New Wave of the DC Drinks Scene

It isn't really a cocktail. It's usually what I'll do a shot of if I do one behind the bar, and combines the two loves of my drinks life: four parts Cynar to one part Laird's straight apple brandy. I could drink both of those every day for the rest of my life. Combined, the sweetness and bitterness of the Cynar are complemented ever so subtly by a trace of boozy, oaky, 100-proof apple brandy. This is also my shift drink at the end of a long night... but it's about three times as large, and poured over ice.

Which aspect of your career is the most rewarding?

I was going to say helping guests who have never tasted real cider find that perfect cider that blows their mind and makes them say out loud, "This is awesome; I never knew cider could taste like this." But really, I think what's actually most rewarding is just watching people who are having a genuinely good time, and knowing I helped make that possible in some way.