Where to Watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup in DC

Lucky Bar Dupont Circle Well-known soccer haven for a burger and a beer

The District's go-to English Premier League drinking headquarters, Lucky Bar functions as a proper English pub for an afternoon (or morning) of pints and football. You can bank on a sizable, rowdy crowd for The Three Lions matches, but don't let the British flavor fool you; you're in for a treat no matter your allegiances. With three big screens and 22 TVs scattered through two levels, you don't have to worry about missing any action. Wash down a Big Ass Burger with a beer or five for the full experience. Fair warning: the Dupont hotspot is hardly a secret in DC soccer circles, so you'll want to grab your table early for knockout stage matches.

Dock FC Ivy City One of the few spots owned by a former pro player

Dock FC is a mission accomplished for owner Ari Gejdenson, an ex-pro who wanted to create a home for great food and drink to be shared in celebration of the world’s game. Spending his playing days in both Europe and South America inspired the international flair of Dock FC, aptly named for its location on the original loading dock of Hecht Warehouse in Northeast. You can’t go wrong with their traditional pub grub, but tacos are the real score on the menu.

Ireland's Four Courts Courthouse Good conversation and chill vibes for a soccer-fueled hangout

Soccer enthusiasts looking to watch a match solo should look no further than this cozy Courthouse Irish pub. Friendly bartenders and soccer-loving regulars make Ireland’s Four Courts an excellent option for game time revels. Make this your go-to World Cup spot and get your name added to the “Wall of Legends.” Prereqs? Drink 100 pints.

Irish Channel Pub Chinatown Hidden hotel gem offers a true Emerald Isle experience

Though located in Chinatown’s Fairfield Inn, Irish Channel is no ordinary hotel bar. Authenticity is the name of the game here, with an A+ beer list to match its true-blue Irish fare. Tottenham and Stoke City supporters call the Dublin-themed pub home all year, but all are welcome to soak in the action during the 2018 World Cup. To goals, and lots of ‘em -- slainte!

Sauf Haus Bier Hall & Garden Dupont Circle Traditional German beer hall with a rooftop view to boot

A can’t-miss if you’re pulling for Die Mannschaft, there isn’t a better spot on the list if you’re looking for long tables and tall lagers. Sauf Haus serves as a perfect home for fans of the tournament’s defending champs, with 16 German brews on tap and to-die-for pretzels. Celebrate a German victory with Jäger shots on their rooftop, complete with views of Dupont. Note that "saufen" is German for “to drink.”

Elephant & Castle Downtown and Penn Quarter Serving up British fare for Spanish watch parties

For regulars of Elephant & Castle’s two locations, rubbing shoulders with their sister bar’s crowd means fraternizing with the enemy. With its 19th Street location serving as home base for the District’s Barcelona supporters and Real Madrid fans setting up shop at the Downtown location on Pennsylvania Avenue, the World Cup offers a chance at uniting in the name of national pride. Despite the pro-Spain crowds, it's got a decidedly English atmosphere, with bangers & mash and fish & chips heating up the menu. ¡Viva España, viva DC!

Biergarten Haus H Street For German fans looking for a wurst and a prost

Decks on decks on decks at this Bavarian-style beer garden. From the looks of the H Street storefront, you’d never know this bar and restaurant can hold more than 400 people. Biergarten Haus boasts a superior selection of German beers. Their accompanying liter-sized mugs are perfect for nursing (or chugging) and pair well with the German pub fare. The TV situation (upwards of 20 screens) and cheerful atmosphere put this bar at the top of our list.