Party Away Your Election Anxiety at These DC Bars and Restaurants

The stakes of this year’s midterm elections are higher than ever, giving Washingtonians ever more reason to get drunk and forecast election outcomes at bars and restaurants around the city. With the balance of power up for grabs, we’ll all be up late—or even early into pre-dawn hours—as results slowly but surely trickle in. Luckily, many bars and restaurants are extending their operating hours and discounting their drinks—and there’s even a few places where you can score a free cocktail to ease the anxiety. So, first and foremost, cast your ballot, then check out the best Election Day specials and watch parties at bars and restaurants around DC.

Boundary Stone Bloomingdale

Political nerds will want to book-it to Boundary Stone on Tuesday night for a special Election Night Trivia, with the midterm results being shown on TVs around the bar (without sound). Trivia starts at 7 pm, and happy hour drink deals (from 5 to 7 pm) include $5 DC Brau and $6 draft Old Fashioneds and Manhattans.

Fight Club Capitol Hill

While all eyes are on the balance of power, this Capitol Hill neighborhood bar will be watching out for your belly and keeping it full with an “Eat Your Feelings” menu. The deals include 5% off all appetizers, as well as a Bobbie sandwich in tribute to President Joe Biden. Fight Club is also offering its happy hour all night long with $7 boilermakers, $2 off draft punches ($10 off pitchers of draft punches), and $10 house white, red, and rose by the glass. Election coverage will be shown on the newly-installed projector screen, plus all TVs.

Hook Hall Park View

This massive indoor-outdoor bar is the place in Park View to watch election results roll in. Revelers will gather in front of a giant big screen TV, and the bar is open late until midnight. Make sure you arrive with your “I Voted” sticker, too. Anyone showing proof that they cast their ballot will receive a discounted Hook Hall Lager beer or glass of house wine for $5.

Mercy Me West End

After casting your ballot on Tuesday, stop into Mercy Me located inside the buzzy boutique hotel Yours Truly in the West End. You can treat yourself to a free Applejack Sour cocktail by showing your “I Voted” sticker at any bartender from 4 to 10 pm. It’s a delicious blend of apple brandy, pink jungle citrus, and bitters. And fun fact: Apple brandy is a drink that was beloved by our nation’s first president.

Old Ebbitt Grill Downtown

Old Ebbitt Grill is an institution known best for oysters and bartenders who can quiz you on presidential history. Plus, it’s just about as close as you can get to the White House on election night with a private rooftop that overlooks Lafayette Park. Belly up to the bar and get ready to slurp down some bivalves because Old Ebbitt’s oyster happy hour starts early and runs late, from 3 to 5 pm to kick off the night and from 11 pm to 1 am as you await those late-night results.

Shaw’s Tavern Shaw

At Shaw's Tavern, all TVs will be tuned into election coverage with sound, plus you can take advantage of the bar’s legendary Taco Tuesday specials. From 5 to 10 pm, get three tacos with your choice of chicken, pork, steak, or fish for $10 and pair it with a pitcher of margarita for $30—you’ll need it.

Union Pub Capitol Hill

This notorious Hill staffer hangout is giving out a pint of free beer to the first 200 guests starting at 4 pm on Election Day. Before Tuesday, help select which beer Union Pub will offer for free by voting in a poll on Twitter or at the bar in person until November 6. Votes will be counted, and the results will be tabulated on Election Eve (Monday). The candidates are: Bell’s Two Hearted Ale, Bud Light, Guinness Blonde, and Pacifico Clara. In addition to free beer, Election Day specials include $1 off tequila and $5 margaritas until close, with Election Day coverage shown on TVs with sound.

