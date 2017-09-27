The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in DC

A UFC champion and an undefeated boxer walk into a bar... Oh wait, you walk into a bar to watch legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. come out of his semi-retirement to take on brash MMA fighter Conor McGregor in what many are calling the fight of the century. The Irishman has never boxed, but has kicked ass throughout UFC, so it’s anyone’s guess what’s going to happen -- 40-year-old Floyd keeping his record impeccable, or 29-year-old Conor punching his way to a win. The odds aren’t in the latter’s favor, but this circus is really a once-in-a-lifetime event, with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line. So why stay home and shell out $99 for the pay-per-view broadcast when you can head out to a bar and scream along with a bunch of other serious and casual fight fans at 9pm on Saturday? In order to help you decide where to go, we’ve compiled a list of all the best deals, events, and locations in DC to watch McGregor-Mayweather.
Sauf Haus
Dupont Circle
Cost: $15-$25 general admission, VIP options available
What you get: Large party tables, which can accommodate eight people, are available for $450, and the deal includes a free drink and an Oktoberfest pretzel. Or if you'd rather not splurge on a table, standing room guests can get a free half liter of beer or a mixed drink. Plus, Sauf Haus has installed four additional 50-inch flat screens, as well as an 11 foot projection screen, for ample viewing.
Mason Inn
Glover Park
Cost: $20 general admission, $75 general admission (all-inclusive), $350+ reserved tables
What you get: Nine huge TVs, a 100-inch projector, and -- for the all-inclusive tix -- beer and liquor.
The Haymaker Bar
Capitol Hill
Cost: General admission $30 presale, $40 at door, VIP table for five $300
What you get: VIP tables get one Bacardi drink each.
James Hoban's
Dupont Circle
Cost: $25
What you get: Five-dollar select draft pints and “Rivers of Irish Whiskey Flowin!”
Stadium Club
Gateway
Cost: General admission $20, VIP table $500
What you get: Fifteen TVs to enjoy the match and music by DJ 5’9. VIP tables include one bottle of liquor, a wing platter, and fries for six people.
The Ugly Mug
Barracks Row
Cost: $40/seat at a table (tables hold two to 10 people)
What you get: A guaranteed seat plus a free rail liquor, house wine, and draft beer.
Proper 21
Penn Quarter
Cost: General admission: $30 presale/$35 at door, VIP tables $160-240
What you get: General admission simply gets you in the door, while VIP gets parties of four or more a table, plus deals on drinks and food.
Barcode
Downtown
Cost: General admission $10-$20; tables $500
What you get: General admission gets to watch the fight on one of 17 HDTVs or two HD projectors. Table reservations include two premium bottles of liquor for up to eight guests. Then, there’s an afterparty with a DJ.
Public Bar
Dupont Circle
Cost: General admission $25, barstools $120 each
What you Get: Purchasing a stool gets you a first or second-floor seat, plus a $100 food and drink credit.
The Park at 14th
Downtown
Cost: Free-$20
What you get: RSVP on Eventbrite to get free admission until 10pm. Twenty dollars gets you guaranteed, no-wait entry.
DC Reynolds
Park View
Cost: General admission $20, tables $50-$150
What you get: Happy hour prices -- buy one, get one -- from 5-9pm.
Archibald's Gentlemen's Club
Downtown
Cost: General admission $30, VIP $300-$700
What you get: All guests can watch the game in the company of DC’s most beautiful exotic dancers. VIP options include reserved tables in the luxurious Executive Club
Fadó Irish Pub
Chinatown
Cost: General admission $30, tables and private rooms $100-$800,
What you get: Tables include one free drink for each patron, while private rooms include televisions and one free drink per person.
O'Sullivan's
Herndon
Cost: General admission $20, four-chair high-top $100
What you get: A solid bar to experience the match.
Dirty Bar
Dupont Circle
Cost: General admission $30
What you get: A free drink, popcorn, and drink specials throughout the event.
Finn McCool's
Navy Yard
Cost: General admission $20
What you get: A free beer with admission plus two bars, 13 flat screens, surround sound, and 48 suds on tap.
Rí Rá Irish Pub
Georgetown
Cost: General admission $30 presale / $35 at the door
What you get: Plenty of TVs and four projectors.
Lou's City Bar
Columbia Heights
Cost: General admission $20 presale / $25 at the door
What you get: A raucous crowd, and plenty of beer.
The Prospect
U Street
Cost: $20-$25 for guys, $10 for ladies
What you get: Drink specials, 45-plus TVs, and some special “surprises,” apparently.
