Where to Watch the Olympics in DC Wake up early and go for the gold.

If there’s one city in the US to express your patriotic pride as some of our most accomplished athletes travel to Tokyo to represent the country, it’s certainly in our nation’s capital. So grab your friends, find a television, and don your red, white, and blue. From July 23 to August 8, there are quite a few places in the city that will offer a large television to watch the games and food and drink specials to help you celebrate when your favorite athletes don well-earned medals. So we’ve rounded up some of our favorite DC venues for watching the games; some will celebrate the opening ceremony bright and early on July 23 and others will show the games for the next two weeks with Olympics-themed specials.

Barrel Capitol Hill

This dependable Capitol Hill favorite is a go-to for sporting events. And with the Olympics featuring early start times, there are few better tickets in town than a bottomless brunch featuring build your own mimosas for $26 per person with a good view of the games. The brunch menu features Southern-style dishes like shrimp and grits and a few biscuit breakfast sandwiches, and later in the day you can visit for bar snacks, beer, and pours from a huge whiskey list.

How to book: Website

Wunder Garten NoMa

If you’re keen to watch the Olympics in the great outdoors, Wunder Garten is a great place to do so, where they’ll be playing the games on TVs across the venue. This pop-up beer garden has sprawling space with long picnic tables and private cabanas and offers plenty of brews and eats to round out your day of watching the best athletes from across the world go for the gold.

How to book: Website

Duke’s Grocery Multiple locations

You’ll be able to catch the Olympics while you’re chowing down on a famous Proper Burger and other bar snacks at Duke’s Grocery this year. All three locations of this DC favorite plan to show the Olympics throughout the duration of the games.

How to book: Resy

Paraiso Capitol Hill

In honor of the opening ceremony on Friday, this Capitol Hill mezcaleria and taqueria will open early for an opening ceremony showing. The restaurant is also unveiling a especially cocktail just in time for the momentous occasion, so you’ll have to stop by to see what it is.

How to book: Resy

Truxton Inn Bloomingdale

This neighborhood bar is a go-to for happy hour, and an even better place for happy hour and an Olympics watch party. Head out to Bloomingdale for some of the bar’s famous popcorn for just $3 a bag while taking in the athletic feats.

How to book: Walk in

Commissary Logan Circle

For the opening ceremony on July 23, Commissary will be opening its doors extra early at 7 am and showing the games on all of its TVs. Chef Tom Crenshaw will be offering an “All American Breakfast” special featuring three mini-French toasts filled with sweet Ricotta cheese and raspberries and topped with blackberries picked from the restaurant’s Eatwell Farm in La Plata, Maryland.

How to book: OpenTable

Union Pub Capitol Hill

Union Pub is always a good spot to watch sporting events in DC, and the Olympics are no exception. Grab a pint and some bar snacks and hunker down for an athletics-filled day (or series of days) as the bar plans to show events throughout the games.

How to book: Walk in

