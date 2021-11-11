Where to Drink Cosmopolitans in Chicago
Do your part for local bars by ordering a Cosmo at one of these spots.
It’s no secret that it’s been a rough 18 months for Chicago’s bar and restaurant scene. Luckily, you can do something about it. Thanks to the “Cosmos for a Cause” program, Cointreau will be donating a portion of Cosmopolitan sales at participating local bars and restaurants to the Independent Restaurant Coalition now through December 31. So do your part and order a round at the establishments below.
This pretension-free neighborhood bar’s tasty South Loop Cosmo isn’t its only star attraction. With a diverse crowd from all walks of life and plenty of sports on the TVs, it’s also a friendly gathering place where anything goes, from Monday Night Football to Wednesday night karaoke. Grab something from their coffee menu and get amped before you go on.
Somehow overlooked in the hoopla of the downtown rooftop bar scene, Bernie’s mixes up a mean Cosmo in addition to five varieties of gin & tonics, house sangria, and whatever else you could feel like drinking. Which is nice, because once you see the rooftop that’s about all you’ll feel like doing for a while.
This quintessentially old-school Italian hang offers a unique take on the traditional Cosmo, instead slinging a concoction they call the Flirtini made with the addition of blood orange, mango, and passion fruit-infused liqueur. Known for their martinis, Club Lucky is also a go-to supper club-styled joint where the pasta is always on point.
The Cosmonaut is Etta’s spin on the classic Cosmo, served up in effortlessly stylish digs famous for their “hearth”-styled fare centered around a wood-fired brick oven cranking out handmade pizzas and other neighborhood delights. Pair this cozy experience with an A-list booze menu featuring everything from Cosmos and mimosas to stacked “Etta”-rita pitchers.
The only thing better than Etta’s River North location is its second location in Bucktown, where you can stuff yourself with a second helping of wood-fired goodness paired with their Cosmonaut cosmo. The hip North Avenue location is also within easy stumbling distance of Piece and Dimo’s for a neighborhood pizza trifecta.
Pairing one of the best views of the Chicago River with their standout Hoyt's Cosmo is not a bad way to spend a sunny day on the patio in downtown Chicago. Located on the ground floor of the Sonesta Hotel, this classic American tavern also offers some of the finest people-watching in the city.
If you’re in the mood for “classic cocktails and no bullshit,” this hip booze oasis is an easy choice for one of the finest Cosmos in the city. Sip in style as you peruse an immaculate menu of libations paired with bar snacks like patty melts and barbecue peanuts. You’ll walk away feeling like you learned something about local cocktail culture, no reading involved.
One of Chicago’s most legendary rooftop hangs isn’t just serving up Cosmos on the swanky 27th floor of theWit Hotel. There are also raucous DJ sets, parades of beautiful people, and endless opportunities for jealousy-inducing selfies. Grab some bottle service and a plate of sushi and stick around a while. The night’s about to get interesting.
One of Chicago’s premier LGBTQ-friendly bars can be counted on for delivering an impeccable Cosmo along with Long Islands aplenty plus Kool Aid shots to get you in the mood for revelry. Events include drag, show tunes, trivia, and dog days, so there’s always some excuse to meander around with a drink in hand.
Chicago’s South Side may be famous for barbecue and blues music, but don’t forget about the…French Vietnamese cuisine? Yes, discovering this oft-overlooked Evergreen Park neighborhood gem will instantly make you the most popular kid at the table. And on that table will be one of their alarmingly addictive Champagne Cosmos. Okay, more than one.
There are many places to grab a drink after a Bears game or a trip to the Field Museum or Adler Planetarium. But few offer the proximity and massive 22nd-floor views of this Museum Campus stunner. Cosmos make the rounds on the gorgeous outdoor patio and find some good company in the form of short ribs, flatbreads, and “moj-tinis.”
Looking for a cocktail bar that can be entered via a walk-in cooler door from a next-door liquor store? Look no further than The Walk In, which — all gimmicks aside — serves up some seriously satisfying thirst quenchers. In addition to bangin’ Cosmos, shots of that infamous local hooch Malort are also available (just be prepared to make this face.)