Where To Get a Great Cosmo in Miami
Savor one on a rooftop, by the pool, or at a not-so-secret taqueria speakeasy.
If you’re a fan of female ensemble comedies, you know the cheesecake is to Miami what the Cosmopolitan is to New York. And while we will always prefer our witty Miami ladies from the ’80s to anything from NYC, it’s also harder than you’d think to find a cheesecake at an equally-iconic Miami bar. The Cosmo, on the other hand, can be found pretty much anywhere, so savoring one on a rooftop, by the pool, or at a not-so-secret taqueria speakeasy is fairly simple.
To add to the Cosmopolitan’s allure, Cointreau has launched Cosmos for a Cause, where a portion of the proceeds from each Cosmo you guzzle at participating restaurants helps save struggling small bars and restaurants around America. So drink up, Miami, comforted in the knowledge that Cosmos from these places will leave you feeling good long after the happy hour buzz wears off.
Though this riverside upscale Mexican restaurant is famous for its happy hour margaritas, they make a pretty mean Cosmo, too. The crisp, citrusy splash is made doubly as exciting when paired with a live mariachi band, which comes pretty standard at Cantina. Beyond the Cosmos, you’d be well served to stick around for some of Miami’s best guacamole, as the longer you linger here the better your odds of hitting it off with one of the notoriously attractive patrons.
Carbone has adapted to the concept of “Miami Time” pretty well since landing on the scene earlier this year, as an 8 pm reservation often means you won’t sit down until 9 pm. So what to do whilst hanging around waiting for your table? Order a Cosmo, obviously, then start chatting up other people to see if maybe you can sneak in when their name is called. If you’re not that bold, ordering a Cosmo is still a good move; posting pictures of your penne alla vodka always feels a lot smoother after a little Cointreau.
The nautical-themed environs at this global Italian sensation fit in perfectly at the mouth of the Miami River, making it as close to enjoying your Cosmo on a yacht as you’ll find without befriending some very wealthy people. In addition to its “I’m on a Boat” motif, Cipriani is also in the same corporate family as Venice’s famous Harry’s Bar — better known as the birthplace of the Bellini. (We won’t judge you for ordering one of those, too.)
Opening a taco shop in Miami without a secret speakeasy is kind of like opening a club without single stall bathrooms. But the standout among our city’s glut of poorly-hidden taqueria bars is Coyo, which not only serves up the best tacos in Miami, but also boasts a stellar lounge in the back. The place is famous for its margaritas and Mexican beer, but if you’re not feeling agave, the Cosmos taste just as good.
If you took a vacation in Miami and didn’t snap a picture of yourself with a rose-colored drink by the Fontainebleau pool, were you even really in Miami? Most would say no, as the Fontainebleau’s pool may be more famous than the celebrities who hang out there. If you’d rather not break a sweat while enjoying your Cosmo, though, the lobby’s Bleau Bar offers the same swanky photo ops, with ice-cold A/C.
The Brickell bird’s nest that is Komodo’s signature sight is an ideal place from which to enjoy a Cosmo. But this pan-Asian hotspot best known for its Peking duck is more than just a collection of artfully-crafted sticks. Its upstairs lounge is as scene-y as anywhere in South Beach, and the promoter dinner mecca on the restaurant’s main floor is full of people as beautiful as the décor.
The Edition has plenty of places to enjoy a Cosmo while ice skating, bowling, or sitting by the pool. But if you, like us, believe martini glasses command a certain level of sophistication, opt instead for Matador Bar. Here you’ll be surrounded by elegant photographs showcasing the art of bullfighting and you’ll drink against deep walnut walls on one side and floor-to-ceiling views of the ocean on the other. It’s a touch of Miami class that is still a bit undiscovered, so you’ll be able to savor your drink without careless tourists jostling your elbow.
The hottest bar in Brickell isn’t a secret speakeasy or an upscale cocktail lounge. It is, in fact, the sleek, modern bar inside Moxie’s restaurant. Go ahead and scoff, but if you try getting a seat any time other than 3 pm on a weekday, you’ll find yourself waiting next to the Mary Brickell valets for a while. Much of this is thanks to Moxie’s voluminous menu, offering everything from prime steaks to Thai curry. But Brickellites are also drawn by the craft cocktails, including one of Miami’s best Cosmopolitans.
Not to be confused with Moxie’s in Brickell, this swanky South Beach hotel boasts a trio of fantastic spots to enjoy a Cosmo. First, you can sip your drink on the breezy rooftop at Serena, enjoying tacos, ceviches, and other Mexican creations from Coyo’s Scott Linquist. Downstairs, post up at the main bar and make friends with the nonstop parade of eclectic guests who pass through. For a more upscale experience, grab a Cosmo at Como Como, and indulge in a gourmet Mexican feast in a modern-day Aztec temple.
If you’re looking to enjoy your Cosmo in an elegant scene that’s equal parts exotic and romantic, stop by the courtyard bar at the Setai, one of Miami’s finest hotels. There you’ll sip your drink amidst a tranquil Asian garden, where twinkling lights and babbling water make the experience as meditative as it is intoxicating. If you’re looking to share Cosmos with someone special — or at least special for the night — the alluring setting creates the perfect mood.
Though Cosmos gained a foothold in American culture in the ’80s and ’90s, the martini harkens back to an era more akin to the Swinging Sixties. And if you want to savor a Cosmo and imagine yourself sitting next to Don Draper, the best place to do it is Soff’s. This glass-and-brass bar in the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry lobby is lined with pictures from Miami’s original glamour days, and the bar is filled with patrons sporting golf pants and tailored suits. Pairing a cigar with your Cosmo might be tempting, but remember this is 2021 and smoking inside is not allowed.
For Cosmos with a view, no place in South Florida tops this tropical garden atop Brickell’s East Hotel. Here you can grab a Cointreau Cosmo as the sun goes down over the city, and savor it as you gaze from the beach to the Everglades, then south over Biscayne Bay. As you order round two, twinkling lights and neon stripes take over the skyline, and over the course of two drinks Miami has transformed from a sunny tropical paradise to an electric global metropolis.
One might question ordering a vodka drink at a restaurant that literally has tequila in the name. Then one would remember fast food burger joints now have vegan food, and in 2021 labels don’t mean what they used to. The Sunset Harbor restaurant known for Miami’s best margaritas makes a pretty mean Cosmo as well, so if you have a hankering for tacos but tequila's not your jam, all is not lost. Tequiztlan boasts one of the best happy hours on the beach, too. So if your office is all going here, but you’re a Cosmo drinker, no need to object.
This crystal-filled South Beach hotspot makes for the perfect Cosmo-swigging backdrop, emanating equal parts extravagance and class. Villa Azur’s French-inspired restaurant hosts Miami’s wildest dinner theme-party nights, too, and your Cosmo will look like it’s having the night of its life when photographed with creamy pasta served tableside from a flaming cheese wheel.