Where To Get a Great Cosmo in Miami

If you’re a fan of female ensemble comedies, you know the cheesecake is to Miami what the Cosmopolitan is to New York. And while we will always prefer our witty Miami ladies from the ’80s to anything from NYC, it’s also harder than you’d think to find a cheesecake at an equally-iconic Miami bar. The Cosmo, on the other hand, can be found pretty much anywhere, so savoring one on a rooftop, by the pool, or at a not-so-secret taqueria speakeasy is fairly simple.

To add to the Cosmopolitan’s allure, Cointreau has launched Cosmos for a Cause, where a portion of the proceeds from each Cosmo you guzzle at participating restaurants helps save struggling small bars and restaurants around America. So drink up, Miami, comforted in the knowledge that Cosmos from these places will leave you feeling good long after the happy hour buzz wears off.