See Austin’s ‘Band of the Year’ and Support Emerging Musicians at This October Concert

What could be more Austin than bourbon and live music? Honestly, not much — and both are coming together at the Wild Turkey 101 Bold Nights flagship concert, benefiting Spaceflight Records on Saturday, October 8.

In the spirit of its bold 101 Bourbon, and as part of an ongoing initiative to support emerging artists creating an impact in their communities, Wild Turkey is hosting 101 Bold Nights for the second year, setting up experiences at music venues and festivals in Texas, Kentucky, and Tennessee. In addition, actor Matthew McConaughey, who is Wild Turkey’s creative director, and the brand have joined together with Austin-based non-profit Spaceflight Records to offer one lucky emerging musician the chance for a mentorship with the label.

The tentpole event for music fans, though, will be the benefit concert at 400 Congress Avenue this October. Featuring performances by Heartless Bastards — the 2021-2022 Austin Music Awards' Band of the Year — and emerging artists Greyhounds and Kalu & The Electric Joint, the concert will be the perfect setting for live-music lovers and bourbon enthusiasts alike.

Wild Turkey will be providing a $75,000 charitable donation to Spaceflight Records, as well as all the bar proceeds from the evening. Spaceflight Records is a 501(c)(3) non-profit record label on a mission to advance emerging artists’ careers by offering them an equitable recording contract, with access to label services like distribution, promotion and artist development.

"Music shapes culture," McConaughey said in a news release. "It creates community, brings people together and offers a soundtrack to life's most important moments. Along with Wild Turkey and its partner Spaceflight Records, I am thrilled to announce the 101 Bold Nights Music Mentorship to support emerging artists who are crafting inspiring music."

The #101BoldNightsMusicMentorship contest offers one talented musician the opportunity to tap into Spaceflight's vast knowledge of the industry through a curated mentorship program designed to address the artist's musical career goals. To enter, artists must post a video of an original song on their public Instagram channel, share their story in the caption, mention #101BoldNightsMusicMentorship, and tag @WildTurkey. For more information on the contest, check out 101 Bold Nights’ official rules.

For Austin locals looking for a night of genuine live music and genuine bourbon in support of a good cause, get tickets to the October 8th concert right here. Even if you're not in Austin, you can celebrate both the bold spirit of emerging artists and bold taste of Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon by shaking up the cocktail below:

101 Bold Fashioned Cocktail

2 parts Wild Turkey® 101 Bourbon

¼ part simple syrup

2 dashes bitters

Orange peel, for garnish



Stir the Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, simple syrup and bitters in a cocktail mixing glass, then pour into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with orange peel