An Ode to the Many Pepsis

Did you know that Pepsi was first invented in 1893? Creator Caleb Bradham first called it “Brad’s Drink” (relatable move, TBH) and sold it in his North Carolina drugstore as a way to cure indigestion. Ahh, the 1800’s, when sugar and vanilla could be considered medicinal. Today, of course, Pepsi is a household name, and although their formula has changed slightly, it’s still an instantly recognizable flavor. We’re even lucky enough to have several Pepsi spin offs – some, like Wild Cherry or Diet Pepsi, are perennial favorites. When we originally pitched this article, my editor suggested I go out and sample every flavor available. Already, it sounded pretty good, but then we got an even better offer. The Pepsi team said they’d be willing to send us the ultra-rarities – the vault-only flavors from limited-edition runs. A few were seasonal flavors, like Pepsi x Peeps or their S’Mores collection, others were created for local victories (Pepsi Believeland), and then there was my long-lost favorite: Pepsi Blue. After getting the top-secret bottles from the R&D team, we were ready for a full on taste test. Here were some highlights from our afternoon of sipping.

Pepsi: I mean, it’s Pepsi. Bubbly, slightly tangy, sweet and vanilla-y – you’d know that taste anywhere. This is the flavor that won the Pepsi Challenge all those years ago, so we had to start here to get a baseline. No notes, could’ve stopped here. But of course, we didn’t. Diet Pepsi/Pepsi Zero Sugar: Both of these zero-calorie options do an amazing job of emulating their classic counterpart. As a professional taste tester, I could suss out the difference, and Zero Sugar is the slightly sweeter of the two, but it’s impressively close to the OG. (Zero Sugar also apparently has a bit more caffeine, but we had already resigned ourselves to getting caffeine-hyped during the tasting.) Pepsi Maple Syrup: A one-time-only collab with IHOP in 2022 led to Pepsi Maple Syrup, an exotic flavor that was only available as a giveaway to folks who posted a stack of pancakes and tagged it with #ShowUsYourStack. Upon cracking open the bottle, the scent hit us immediately: It really did smell exactly like a fresh pour of maple syrup. Verdict: very sweet, but a fun syrupy flavor that probably goes great with French toast.

Sam Kang/Thrillist

Pepsi “Believeland”: This orange-colored variety was produced to celebrate the Cleveland Browns returning to Sunday Night Football. We expected something along the lines of orange soda, but it actually tasted nearly identical to classic Pepsi. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time Pepsi made a strangely-colored beverage (see: Crystal Pepsi, which we all wished we’d requested.) Pepsi S'mores: These three separate Pepsi flavors split the s’more into component parts: graham cracker, toasty marshmallow, and chocolate. To be honest, they didn’t stand out on their own: Graham cracker is nicely bourbon-y, the marshmallow tasted a little smoky and chocolate was an interesting twist, but none could compare to good ol' Pepsi Classic. (Although one of our editors did say: “It’s giving fudge pop.”) Upon combining the three, however, I ended up with a surprisingly good cocktail. For the full authentic experience, I should’ve warmed my concoction over a crackling fire, but even I have my limits. Pepsi Blue: Unlike Believeland, Pepsi Blue actually tastes blue. I have a personal connection to Pepsi blue – my uncle once worked at Pepsi and let me sample it before it hit the shelves, and I was an immediate fan. (Unfortunately, it was discontinued in 2004.) The fizzy-berry-cotton-candy flavor brought back a huge rush of early-2000’s nostalgia. If a petition circulates to bring back Pepsi Blue, I will sign it under multiple fake names.