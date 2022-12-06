DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Donuts
Donuts designed for baking in the middle of the night.
You’ve been there: you’re totally tuned in to that new series, and after thinking you’d only watch an episode or two, you’re now on episode 6 and the clock is inching closer to the wee hours of the morning. Not-so-conveniently, this is usually the same time you start to crave something sweet, too. That’s where these donuts come in: rather than complicated rest times and needing to whip out the deep fryer, these oven-baked donuts are late-night friendly, and get a little extra tang from DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Flavored Tortilla Chips.
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
1/3 cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
8 DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Flavored Tortilla Chips blitzed into crumbs, divided
½ cup + 2 tablespoons mango juice, divided
1/4 cup heavy cream
¼ cup milk
2 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons lime juice
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- Generously grease a donut pan.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugars until fluffy. Add the oil, and then add the eggs one at a time, blending until fully incorporated.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the baking powder, baking soda, salt, flour, and half of the chip crumbs.
- In a liquid measuring cup with a spout, combine the mango juice, heavy cream and milk.
- Alternate adding the flour mixture and liquid mixtures into the stand mixer until everything is combined.
- Divide the batter among the six donut tins, and bake for 10 minutes. Rest for 5 minutes before releasing the donuts.
- While the donuts are in the oven, make the glaze and chip sugar for topping.
- For the sugar: In a small mixing bowl combine the second half of the chip crumbs with 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, set aside to sprinkle on top.
- For the glaze: In a medium mixing bowl make a glaze by whisking together the powdered sugar, with 2 tablespoons of lime and mango juice.
- After donuts are rested, dip each donut into the glaze and top with the chip sugar.