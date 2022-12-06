You’ve been there: you’re totally tuned in to that new series, and after thinking you’d only watch an episode or two, you’re now on episode 6 and the clock is inching closer to the wee hours of the morning. Not-so-conveniently, this is usually the same time you start to crave something sweet, too. That’s where these donuts come in: rather than complicated rest times and needing to whip out the deep fryer, these oven-baked donuts are late-night friendly, and get a little extra tang from DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Flavored Tortilla Chips.

DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Donuts

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

8 DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Flavored Tortilla Chips blitzed into crumbs, divided

½ cup + 2 tablespoons mango juice, divided

1/4 cup heavy cream

¼ cup milk

2 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons lime juice

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Generously grease a donut pan.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugars until fluffy. Add the oil, and then add the eggs one at a time, blending until fully incorporated.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the baking powder, baking soda, salt, flour, and half of the chip crumbs.

In a liquid measuring cup with a spout, combine the mango juice, heavy cream and milk.

Alternate adding the flour mixture and liquid mixtures into the stand mixer until everything is combined.

Divide the batter among the six donut tins, and bake for 10 minutes. Rest for 5 minutes before releasing the donuts.

While the donuts are in the oven, make the glaze and chip sugar for topping.

For the sugar: In a small mixing bowl combine the second half of the chip crumbs with 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, set aside to sprinkle on top.

For the glaze: In a medium mixing bowl make a glaze by whisking together the powdered sugar, with 2 tablespoons of lime and mango juice.

After donuts are rested, dip each donut into the glaze and top with the chip sugar.



