Everything You Need to Know About Atlanta’s Latin Restaurant Weeks

For years, Atlantans have been able to better familiarize themselves with the city’s Black culinary community by celebrating Black Restaurant Week. This month, another one of the city’s invaluable communities is getting a turn in the spotlight. Latin Restaurant Weeks has arrived in Atlanta for the first time ever, and the two-week initiative—which was originally founded by Karinn Andréa Chavarria and BRW co-founder Warren Luckett in 2019—is here to take locals on an epic “Tour de Sabor.” Like its sister food tour, Latin Restaurant Weeks works closely with GrubHub and the Feed the Soul Foundation. Together, the three organizations help support chefs, restaurant owners, caterers, and bartenders while spotlighting the diversity of flavors offered throughout several North American cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, and, now, the A. The inaugural food event continues in Atlanta this week, and to prepare you for the remainder of its mouthwatering “Tour de Sabor,” here is everything you need to know about Latin Restaurant Weeks Atlanta.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

How long is Latin Restaurant Weeks taking place? Latin Restaurant Weeks kicked off its two-week celebration in Atlanta earlier this month on Friday, November 4. LRW’s “Tour de Sabor”—aka the tour of the flavors—campaign is set to wrap up later this weekend on Friday, November 18. This year marks the fast-growing food experience’s debut in the Peach State. In an effort to expand Atlantans’ culinary palates year-round, LRW has teamed up with local businesses to introduce a new wave of customers to these flavors. “As we close out National Hispanic Heritage Month, it’s crucial to highlight and support Latinx businesses outside of a 30-day awareness period,” Chavarria, one of the co-founders of Latin Restaurant Weeks, says in a statement. “We witnessed significant successful markers for our participants in Houston, Chicago, and Miami.” “We are especially excited to add the city to our campaign by contributing to the growth of the city’s cultural and social influences,” Chavarria continues. “Our platform showcases varying Latin countries in addition to the distinct regions within those territories while highlighting the complexities of their cuisine. LRW’s ‘Tour de Sabor’ provides a path for Atlantans to discover a hidden gem or visit their favorite restaurant, coffee shop, food truck, bakery, and caterer.”