Inside the Food and Wine Festival Celebrating Black Chefs in Charlotte and Beyond

More things to do in Charlotte

Though it’s always a popular tourist draw, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is a must-visit this time around as it is celebrating 75 years of exciting races and unforgettable moments. If you’re still in the mood for some history, you can head to Mint Museum, which has the distinction of being North Carolina’s first art museum and contains one of the largest collections in the entire Southeast. The Bechtler is also a go-to establishment for art enthusiasts because along with featuring some of today’s best contemporary pieces, you can find works from legendary artists like Warhol and Picasso.

Thrill seekers have plenty to do in Charlotte as well. With 14 roller coasters, 15 other rides, and an over-the-top Halloween celebration, Carowinds Amusement Park is the place to be. Charlotte is also home to the National Whitewater Center, the largest man-made whitewater river in the world and the training ground for Olympic hopefuls in the US. Adventure goes beyond the rapids as the 1,300-acre space is filled with zip lining, rock climbing, ropes courses, and more than 50 miles of trails.

Located in the city’s Uptown neighborhood, AvidXchange Music Factory is an entertainment hub with nightclubs, bars, an outdoor amphitheatre, and The Fillmore Charlotte, modeled after the legendary San Francisco venue of the same name.