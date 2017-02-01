The Atlanta Guide to Catering Your Super Bowl Party

Super Bowl LI not only answers Falcons fans’ long-awaited prayers, but it also gives us something to talk about on social media besides politics. Whether Matt Ryan’s passing game can take down the Pats is still under investigation, but at least you can figure out your food situation ASAP and keep your focus on the game. From wings to sushi, these are best catering deals in town. Rise up!
Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar
Virginia-Highlands
The sports bar is selling two slabs of spare ribs with barbecue sauce for $35, as well as two dozen wings tossed in your choice of sauce for $30. Want more? Pick up 12 bacon cheeseburger sliders for $30 or an appetizer tray with guac, salsa, and chips for $25. Place orders by Friday, February 3.
Smokebelly BBQ
Buckhead
Go for their 50 for $50 (or 100 for $100) wing deal, or step it up with a party packages. The $99 “Porky Pig 'Pigskin' Pack” will deliver pulled pork, three sauces, brioche buns, and two sides, while the “Proper Southern Guest” package ($59) comes with spicy pimento cheese, pita crackers, pork rinds, and vegetable crudité. Check out all of their options online and order by 3pm Thursday, February 2.
Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails
Crabapple
For $50 (plus tax), you’ll get their “Super Bowl To-Go” package with 50 smoked wings, your choice of sauce, plus 15 S’mores Moon Pies. Place orders online by 5pm Friday, February 3.
Sweet Auburn BBQ
Poncey-Highlands
Cheer on the Dirty Birds with 50, 100, or 250 wings (from $55 to $270), a slider bar for 15 ($150), or a package of pulled chicken and pork, bread, and two sides for $195. Order on UberEats or online.
Biltong Bar
Ponce City Market
If you have your main figured out, make sure you’ve got apps covered with a to-go platter of charcuterie, biltong (basically smoked beef jerky), and a variety of cheeses, starting at $55. Call 678.515.0620 to order.
Hudson Grille
Midtown (& other locations)
Get the bar food without the rowdy crowd. The classic sports bar offering a variety of party platters with wings, sliders, baby back ribs, sandwiches, and awesome apps like spinach dip and bruschetta, all serving 20 people. Find prices and more options here.
Farm Burger
Buckhead (& other locations)
For $19 per person (or $17 per person for 50+ people), your Super Bowl guests can chow down on two beef sliders, chips and dip, mac & cheese, kale cole slaw, and potato salad. Call 404.808.5624 or email catering@farmburger.net to order.
Genki Noodles and Sushi
Buckhead (& other locations)
Over BBQ and wings? Here, you can choose from a variety of Asian appetizers, assorted sushi rolls, entrees, and more, ranging from $40 for a “First Down” platter to $85 for the “Fourth Down” selection. For more info, visit their website.
Max's Coal Oven Pizzeria
Downtown
You can never go wrong with pizza. Kick things off with garlic knots and meatballs, then get a classic meat-lovers’ pie with salami, pepperoni, sausage, and capicola. Or go vegetarian and top your pizza with wild mushroom, fontina, and caramelized onions. Call 404.974.2941 to order.
Bantam & Biddy
Alpharetta (& other locations)
If you think only a Southern feast will suffice for the Falcons, you need to check out this diner’s catering menu. With options like chicken & waffles, Cheddar biscuits, and deviled eggs, you and your guests can indulge in almost every single comfort food available. Call 404.725.5059 to learn more.
El Taco
Virginia Highlands
Bring some hardcore flavor to the table with El Taco’s chips and dips -- pick a pint of queso royale, guacamole, or your choice of salsa. They’re also offering baskets of 20 tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, and more. Call 404.873.4656 to order.
Taqueria del Sol
Decatur (& other locations)
Spice up your game day with a Build-your-own Nacho bar (starting at $12 per person), a dozen Sol tamales ($45 for 12), or St.Louis-style spare ribs ($24 per rack), among other options. See Solcatering.net for details.
Table & Main
Roswell
Order 50 chicken wings served with any sauce you want (BBQ, mild hot, hot hot, or Southern fried), celery sticks, and creamy blue cheese -- plus 10 fresh chocolate chip cookies -- for $50. Call 678-869-5178 to place your order before Thursday, February 2.
