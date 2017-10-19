The Local's Guide to Atlanta's Best Bar Food

Goat cheese fritters The Porter Address and Info Little Five Points The fanciest piece of fried cheese you’ll ever encounter. It's ostensibly a very gooey take on the mozzarella stick topped with what is probably the fanciest honey you'll ever encounter. And you'll need to pair it with a whiskey. The list here is extensive and expertly curated.

BBQ egg rolls Cypress Street Pint and Plate Address and Info Midtown BBQ pork and collard greens: the makings of a great Sunday cookout. But you can do even better. Wrap it all up in an egg roll, deep-fry it, top it with Sriracha ranch sauce and mustard BBQ... and then order up another round.

Pomme frites with two dipping sauces Leon's Full Service Address and Info Decatur The pomme frites at this Decatur spot come with two dipping sauces... and you'll have a total of 12 to choose from that run the gamut of flavors like massaman curry, mango-peppadew catsup, and pepper gravy. But our favorites have to be the garlic aioli and goat cheese fondue.

Pimento cheese and corn fritters Ormsby's Address and Info West Midtown These cheesy, crunchy $6 fried balls of dough are an absolute crowd favorite at Ormsby's. Pop ‘em in before a competitive game of bocce ball (Ormsby’s has an indoor league), while cheering on your favorite team (the Falcons, duh), or after beating your friends at any one of Ormsby’s many board games.

White Cheddar fondue Wrecking Bar Brewpub Address and Info Little Five Points You know how some places serve soft pretzels with a side of cheese dip? Well, this is a mixture of Vermont Cheddar, fontina, and Gruyere cheeses. All melted together with a side of Bavarian pretzel. Add an extra pretzel for $3 more.

Chicken biscuit sliders Hampton + Hudson Address and Info Inman Park Here's what we've got here: sweet tea-brined fried chicken, smoked pimento cheese, and beer pickles on an herbed biscuit. These magnificent sliders come three to a plate and are served all week long. If you're really hungry, grab an order of Hangover Fries which are served covered in pork verde chili, cheese curds, and an egg on top.

Smoked wings The Local Address and Info Old Fourth Ward Don’t let the dive bar vibe fool you -- the food at The Local is impressive, and not just by dive standards. Their wings may just be the best wings in Atlanta. They’re initially smoked and then flash-fried, making them deliciously crispy and fall-off-the-bone at the same time.

A board o' sausages Nine Mile Station Address and Info Ponce City Market At rooftop restaurant Nine Mile, you can get an entire board of bratwurst, kielbasa, and merguez (a Tunisian beef sausage). The meat plate comes with sauerkraut and beer mustard and is meant to share... whilst admiring the Atlanta skyline. And be sure to check out/admire their beer list, with heavy hitters like Creature Comforts' Athena Paradiso, Founder's Green Zebra, and Cigar City's gose all gracing the lineup.