The 14 Best BBQ Joints in Atlanta, According to Local Experts

The first time Steve Hartsock, owner of Socks’ Love Barbecue in Cumming, had brisket was at Fox Bros. Bar B-Q a little over 10 years ago. “I was introduced to a whole new style, a whole new realm of barbecue,” he says. “I didn't really get to experience brisket or anything much outside of pork until I moved to Atlanta [from Columbus, Georgia].”

Before twin brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox opened their Candler Park location in 2007, barbecue in Atlanta’s food scene was pretty pork-driven. “When we first opened, pork was the main seller,” says Jonathan Fox, one half of the Fox Bros. duo. “We hardly sold any brisket, and, I would say, within the last five or six years, brisket has finally surpassed pork as our number-one seller.”

Fox recalls that barbecue institutions like Fat Matt’s and Sprayberry’s Barbecue in Newnan reigned supreme, and when Fox Bros. first opened, people were confused by their methods. “It took a while for it to take off, but after some sticking to our guns and doing what we do, we finally got around to winning over the masses,” says Fox. Now people wait hours to feast on smoked meats, including brisket, and other Texas-inspired treats like Frito pie and, on certain days, chicken-fried steak.

While the Fox brothers paved the way for Texa-fied barbecue in Atlanta, there are still purely Southern barbecue options around. Anna Phelps opened her restaurant, Anna’s BBQ, in 2013 in the Kirkwood neighborhood. “When I opened it, I didn't know of a good barbecue place, to be honest. I didn't know of a good one, until I got on the scene,” she laughs.

“From what I hear, a lot of people try to do the Memphis-style barbecue. I'm just strictly Southern because this is where I'm from and that's what I grew up eating. I'm strictly Southern with my vegetables and my meat,” says Phelps who cooks her brisket overnight for 12 hours and then uses chicken scraps to make her collard greens. “We pick our collard greens every other day. We have fresh greens and fresh green beans. I think it's different from a lot of places because I know a lot of places do use canned greens,” she says.

Since the last time Hartsock, the Fox brothers, and Phelps connected with Thrillist, a lot has changed, especially when it comes to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Phelps and the Fox brothers, new challenges have also arisen even over the past several months. “The supply side of things have been difficult,” Jonathan Fox says.

Yet with that said, some positive developments have hit Atlanta’s barbecue scene. For starters, Phelps is expanding Anna’s BBQ’s business hours with the addition of her food truck, which will be stationed in front of her Kirkwood restaurant to supply BBQ lovers with some delicious nighttime barbecue. Furthermore, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q recently started serving their smoked short rib on Delta flights, and later this year, one of Atlanta’s most beloved pitmasters is returning to the brick and mortar barbecue scene with a new restaurant in Riverside. With so many exciting developments coming Atlanta’s way, the city’s barbecue scene remains as strong and as eclectic as ever. From the sausage and beef ribs to turkey ribs to brisket injected with miso, there truly is a barbecue style for everyone, so if you’re searching for the perfect ‘cue for you, here are the best, expert-approved barbecue joints in Atlanta.