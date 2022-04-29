The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta
Look no further for the best pancakes, waffles, coffee, eggs, and bacon in Atlanta, whether you’re looking for a classic neighborhood spot with no line or all-day breakfast topped off with a mimosa.
There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
Atlanta Breakfast Club
Although it’s located right by the Georgia Aquarium, there’s nothing fishy about Atlanta Breakfast Club’s delicious breakfast menu. For a solid breakfast without all of the bells, whistles, and drama that sometimes come with some of the city’s most popular brunch spots, head over to Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard to enjoy a meal expertly prepared by the good folks at ABC. The Black-owned breakfast eatery boasts all the classics that you’d expect—from old-fashioned oatmeal to buttermilk pancakes—as well as some mouthwatering twists, like the peach cobbler French toast and the French toast-battered breakfast tacos. This is a club that you’ll definitely want to be a part of.
J. Christopher's
Although it currently has 24 locations across Georgia and Tennessee, J. Christopher’s got its start as a beloved neighborhood eatery at the start of 1997. Twenty-five years later, J. Christopher’s is still growing and thriving, and much of the locally owned chain’s success is due to its great customer service and varied menu options. In contrast to many breakfast restaurants, J. Christopher’s offers both meat alternatives like turkey bacon and turkey sausage and healthy options such as egg whites and sugar-free menu items. There’s something for everyone, but don’t let the extensive menu intimidate you—you can’t go wrong with one of J. Christopher’s delicious skillets.
Gocha’s Breakfast Bar
Gocha’s Breakfast Bar also embraces breakfast inclusivity by boasting several vegan- and pescatarian-friendly food options, and thanks to its two locations in Atlanta and Fayetteville, you can enjoy Gocha’s fresh meals—we’re talking salmon grit cakes, veggie omelettes, krunch-tastic french toast, veggie sausage hashbrown bowls, gulf shrimp skillets, and more—whether you’re ITP or OTP. In addition to its robust menu, the sensational eatery really does put the “bar” in Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, so expect some adult-friendly beverages, from Hennessy Margaritas (and other varieties) and classic cocktails to mimosas and alcoholic coffee kickers.
Toast On Lenox
Open from 9 am to 5 pm every day from Wednesday to Sunday, Toast on Lenox is a restaurant that you can always depend on for flavorful, Southern-inspired breakfast and rejuvenating fresh juices. The Lenox Road mainstay has plenty of menu highlights, from health-conscious starters (acai bowls, avocado toast, and crispy lemon crema brussel sprouts) to unbelievably good main plates (lobster waffles, decked-out breakfast platters, and Mississippi-fried catfish and grits). Plus, if your breakfast plans end up turning into brunch, you can be assured that one of Toast on Lenox’s specialty cocktails—like the Rosé Sangria (rosé, peach combier, peach brandy, and lemon) and the Toast Mimosa (prosecco and choice of classic, pineapple, watermelon, peach, blackberry, strawberry, grapefruit, apricot), for example—will certainly quench your thirst.
Redbird
One of the fastest and most dependable breakfast options in Atlanta—and probably the entire country at this point—is Chick-fil-A, but the beloved chain is far from the only place in the city where you can snag a delicious early morning chicken biscuit. In fact, Redbird may be the biscuit authority in Atlanta, period. In addition to chicken-based breakfast biscuits like the Little Birdy (fried chicken, Cheddar cheese, and chili maple) and the Buffalo Birdy (buffalo chicken thigh, blue cheese dressing, and pickled celery), Redbird actually offers a pretty diverse selection of biscuits. Old Man Thunder (bacon, egg, and American cheese), Pure Guava (whipped cream cheese, guava paste, salted cashew butter), Ocean Man (smoked salmon, cream cheese, pickled onion, capers, and dill) are all worth trying, so head over to Redbird on Saturday or Sunday at 11 am for a late biscuit-filled breakfast.
R. Thomas' Deluxe Grill
Since 1985, R. Thomas Deluxe Grill has been a breakfast staple in Atlanta, and although the restaurant’s legendary owner and founder passed away in 2017, the Peachtree Street eatery hasn’t lost any of its soul. Fresh and healthy breakfast options are listed all throughout R. Thomas’ menu, including breakfast quesadillas (sundried tomato tortilla filled with eggs, cream cheese, fresh basil, white cheddar, bacon, pepper, and onions), The Buckhead Betty (rosemary potatoes topped with red onions, salmon pieces, scallions, and classic hollandaise sauce), and more. Stop by R. Thomas Deluxe Grill for a breakfast that meat eaters, seafood lovers, and vegetarians alike can appreciate.
West Egg Cafe
West Egg Cafe, which is led by Chef Andrew Smith, is open from 8 am to 3 pm throughout the week and 8 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and regardless of the time you pull up to the Westside eatery, you can always look forward to enjoying its delicious breakfast offerings. The all-day breakfast spot boasts plenty of tasty menu items with locally inspired names, including the Peachtree Plate (two eggs, biscuit, brown sugar bacon, fried green tomatoes, and pimiento cheese grits), the Georgia Benedict (turkey sausage patties, two eggs, turkey sausage gravy over split biscuit, and choice of roasted garlic grits or skillet potatoes), and the Westside Pileup (skillet potatoes topped with onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, bacon, and two eggs), among others.
Java Jive
What would Ponce’s breakfast scene be without Java Jive? The classic mom & pop eatery is known for its no-frills approach to a truly heavenly breakfast, and its quirky and retro decor will definitely make you feel like you’ve gone back in time. Expect great coffee, a solid assortment of breakfast cakes (from buttermilk pancakes to ginger bread and pecan waffles), a considerable amount of egg dishes (from flavorful scrambles to loaded omelettes), and did we already mention noticeably great coffee? Oh, and according to the good folks at Java Jive, “Devo ate here!”
Le Petit Marché
True to its name, Le Petit Marché is a cozy little spot where you can enjoy a not-so-typical breakfast. Open from 10 am to 4 pm every day except Mondays and Tuesdays, Le Petit Marché takes breakfast seriously by serving it all day long. If it’s your first time visiting, don’t hesitate to order as many of their perfect little beignets as you can handle, and come prepared to try mouthwatering takes on popular breakfast staples, like The Mediterranean (fluffy scrambled eggs, feta, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, basil pesto, and pita points) and the Salmon-N-Grits (housemade wild-caught salmon croquette, creamy grits, scrambled cheese eggs, parmesan, onions, and grilled wheat toast). And if you want a more classic breakfast, just know that you can’t go wrong with The Kirkwood, a fulfilling breakfast platter with hand-cut rosemary potatoes, your choice of eggs, buttered wheat toast, and your choice of pork bacon, veggie sausage, or Delia’s chicken sausage.
Petit Chou
Another French-inspired breakfast spot worth visiting is Petit Chou. The low-key restaurant’s name translates to “Little Cabbage,” which is a cute nod to its surrounding neighborhood rather than an indicator of what to expect from its menu. Open for breakfast and lunch every day from 9 am to 3 pm, Petit Chou embraces its French theme with menu items like French toast crème brûlée, Croque Monsieur (and Madame), croissants, and more, so brush up on your French so that you can order things like baguettes in style.
Folk Art
When done right, breakfast can be a work of art, and that’s kind of the premise for the Inman Park and Decatur eatery known as Folk Art. Bringing an artful presentation to classic Southern-inspired breakfast, Folk Art makes sure that your first meal of the day looks, tastes, and feels good. The menu—which comes complete with vegan options and meat alternatives—leaves little to be desired, with eye-catching menu items like the Grit Fritters (grits, cheddar cheese, and jalapenos deep fried and served with house peach jam), the Hole in One (pastrami cured salmon, cream cheese, pickled green tomato, onion, olive tapenade, and an Engelman’s everything bagel), the Foul Play (fried chicken, a house made Belgian sweet potato waffle, and whiskey-peach compote topping), and the A.B.L.T. (apple bacon, mixed greens, mustard seed mayo, and your choice of tomato or fried green tomato). Folk Art is the place to go if you want your first meal of the day to be a delicious work of art.
Condesa Coffee
At the start of this guide, we did slightly shade our fellow Atlantans who just grab a coffee in the morning and neglect their early morning hunger, but don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of coffee shops that can get you right on the breakfast tip, too. Condesa Coffee is one of those places. In addition to its top-tier assortment of double espresso drinks, pour-overs, drip coffees, and special flavored syrups made from scratch, Condesa has actual food as well. There are adult-minded spins on simple sandwiches like the Grilled AB&J (almond butter and jelly on grilled Alon's bakery sourdough) and the Adult Grilled Cheese (house-made herbed goat cheese and fresh mozzarella grilled on Alon's bakery sourdough), for more robust menu options, you can’t go wrong with the Grilled Beet Sandwich (herbed and creamy goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, sliced organic beets, and organic spinach grilled on Alon's bakery sourdough) or the loaded Grilled Breakfast Sandwich (sundried tomato egg souffle, herbed and creamy goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, and organic spinach grilled on Alon's bakery sourdough). You deserve a solid meal with that coffee you love, so make sure you grab both at Condesa Coffee.
Bread & Butterfly
You know that you’ve reached Bread & Butterfly when you suddenly realize that you’re no longer in Atlanta, but rather in a quaint French café. The gorgeous European-inspired bistro and café is open 9 am to 4 pm every day from Tuesday to Friday and 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and even though B&B doesn’t take reservations, you and your partner, friends, and/or family need to make plans to go ASAP. Enjoy a divine cup of espresso while exploring Bread & Butterfly’s rich menu, which consists of options such as seasonal scones, croissants, quiche & greens, mushrooms al la grecque, tarte flambée, crispy fried potatoes & aioli, and much more. It’s a great opportunity to get a taste of European breakfast without even having to board a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson, so stop by Bread & Butterfly soon to see for yourself.
Thumbs Up Diner
Another veteran breakfast restaurant in Atlanta is Thumbs Up Diner. The first location popped up on West Ponce de Leon Avenue in 1984, and nearly 40 years later, the cozy and nostalgic diner has blossomed into an incredible local franchise of six locations, with a seventh one already on the way. The main attraction at Thumbs Up is that all of the power is in the guest’s hands. That’s right, you get to build your own breakfast plate, choosing how many eggs you want, how they’re cooked, the type(s) of protein (from the usual suspects like turkey bacon, chicken sausage, and veggie sausage to surprising options like grilled shrimp, whole chicken wings, and fried fish), how your potatoes are prepared, and whether you would like Belgian waffles, buckwheat pankcakes, or both. Basically, Thumbs Up Diner is a choose-your-own-adventure experience in the form of a breakfast restaurant, so if you’re up for the challenge, go create your perfect morning platter soon.
Buttermilk Kitchen
Buttermilk Kitchen celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and after a strong decade in business, Chef Suzanne Vizethann’s breakfast and brunch restaurant is showing no signs of stopping. The mouthwatering menu is loaded with incredible meals to try, from the chicken & pancake (different, right?!) combo known as Make It Flippin’ Fantastic (fried airline chicken breast on a solo buttermilk pancake, maple syrup, and powdered sugar) to the fresh Folded Egg Fertata (mushroom confit, grana padano, roasted tomatoes, and onion with tossed balsamic greens). Plus, Cardi B recently paid Buttermilk Kitchen a visit, so be like Cardi and check out one of the best breakfast spots in Atlanta.
Sublime Doughnuts
Even though they’re probably not the healthiest thing to eat early in the morning, doughnuts do count as breakfast, right? Regardless, we think they do, and that’s why we’re turning your attention to Sublime Doughnuts. This Black-owned business takes doughnut appreciation to a completely different level, so expect a myriad of flavor variations, including butter toffee, Nestle Crunch, white chocolate peach, orange dream, and Nutella, among several others. Sublime boasts two locations—one at Georgia Tech and one in Druid Hills—so figure out which one is closest to you and load up on some doughnuts.
Emerald City Bagels
If bagels are a regular staple in your breakfast rotation, then you have to visit Emerald City Bagels in East Atlant Village. The New York-inspired bagel shop opens up at 6 am throughout the week and 7 am on the weekends, and when paired with some coffee, their bagels are exactly what you need to snap out of your early morning drowsiness and get right to work. Thanks to extraordinary flavors like the jalapeno cheese bagel, the sweet cinnamon sugar bagel, and the savory pretzel bagel, every Emerald City Bagels box is loaded with breakfast magic, and unlike the main cast of characters from The Wizard of Oz, you won’t be disappointed by the shop’s bagel wizardry.
Ria's Bluebird
Right across the street from the Oakland Cemetery and nestled in between Tin Lizzy’s and Republic Social House sits Ria’s Bluebird, which offers an eclectic assortment of menu options that you won’t find at most other breakfast spots. While you can expect classic morning meals like breakfast sandwiches and buttermilk biscuits, you can also look forward to trying some of Ria’s more experimental options, like the Tofu Scramble (black beans, spicy tofu cubes, broccoli, grilled tomato, pickled red ion, and vegan cilantro pesto), the Bluebird Burrito (two scrambled eggs, skillet potatoes, white cheddar, black beans, flour tortilla, salsa verde, and sour cream), or the unique assortment of syrups (including vanilla bean and lavender). For vibes that are equally as good the food, make sure you pay Ria’s Bluebird a visit.
Sun in My Belly
They say that the early bird gets the worm, but in the case of this renowned Kirkwood eatery, early risers get the joy of feeling the sun in their belly. In addition to having perhaps the cutest breakfast restaurant name, Sun in my Belly also has one of the most refined breakfast menus in the city. Fried green tomatoes, everything bagels and lox, and the specialty Kirkwood Breakfast (soft scrambled eggs with boursin cheese, lavender biscuit, and choice of pork, chicken, or veggie protein) are just a few of the tasty food options from Sun in my Belly’s minimal breakfast menu, but there are also plenty of appetizing sandwiches—like the Napoleon Complex (prosciutto-wrapped brie, fig compote, pickled red onion, and dijon) and the Demeter (toasted sourdough with avocado spread, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, and lemon-scented artichokes), for example—that you can also try while visiting. And if you’re feeling really adventurous, let Sun in my Belly lead the way by asking your survey for the omelette of the day.
Home Grown
As you’ve probably already figured out if you’ve ventured into Atlanta’s brunch scene, breakfast food can get really expensive, really fast. One place where you can go to save money without sacrificing the quality of you food is Home Grown. A quick look at its exterior will tell you all you need to know about this cozy breakfast hangout. Expect locally grown produce, fresh ingredients, and must-try menu items like the Chef’s Omelette (spinach, roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, and goat cheese)—all for an incredible price. Head over to Memorial Drive and prepare to be amazed.