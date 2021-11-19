We all have that special brunch spot that we frequent the most. You know, that restaurant where even the longest wait time won’t deter you—because you know the French toast is beyond worth the wait. But while it’s great to have a trusted go-to, you should definitely keep exploring all of the incredible brunch offerings in Atlanta, especially if you are as infatuated with brunch as the rest of the city is. Neighborhoods like Buckhead, for example, have plenty of restaurants with unmissable brunch menus. If you’re interested in switching things up and hanging out on the north side this weekend, here is your personal guide to the best places to eat brunch in Buckhead—and here's your guide to brunch everywhere else in Atlanta.