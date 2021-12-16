The Absolute Best Brunch in Sandy Springs

Stylish, warm, and creative… and this isn’t just a description of their tasteful décor. This Latin-American restaurant puts an emphasis on quality ingredients and letting them shine in unexpected ways. Their flour and corn tortillas, tamales, and desserts are all made in house, and the pork, chicken, and brisket are smoked under their roof as well. Check out the open-faced frittata with chorizo, chihuahua cheese, and more, served with a biscuit to remind you where you are, and potato casserole, grits, or fruit. The seafood omelet is another packed pick, with shrimp, crab, bay scallops, and greens under chipotle cream, and while the meat pie feels a bit incongruous with its ground beef, puff pastry, and Coleman’s English mustard, it’s unique enough to give a try. Whatever you order, get it with a $7 mimosa at the very least, if you’re not going to splurge for the hibiscus flower Blooming Cava. Sangria’s available, too, in traditional red or “brilliante” with peach, bringing us back again to our local roots.