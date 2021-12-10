The Absolute Best Brunch in Atlanta's West Midtown

Yeah, you’re going to wait a while if you’re hoping to have a weekend brunch at this Atlanta classic. But, it’s worth it. And, anyway, while you wait you can order some coffee and a pastry to snack on from the coffee counter. Once you get seated (in the dining room or covered patio), that’s when the fun really begins. Order one of their creative twists on a breakfast staple like the churro waffle or the banana bread French toast. Even their tofu scramble with vegetarian sausage and veggies is delicious. FYI: They use coffee from local roaster Batdorf & Bronson.