The Absolute Best Brunch in Atlanta's West Midtown
Why settle for anything else?
The sun rises in the east, but some of Atlanta’s best brunch spots are found in the west. West Midtown, that is. The Westside is brimming with excellent eateries with plenty of dining situations to choose from thanks to an explosion in recent development. Whether you’re looking for southern dishes with flair or a twist on the usual, there’s a restaurant for you and your friends. Here are eight places with killer brunch in West Midtown, Atlanta.
West Egg Cafe
Yeah, you’re going to wait a while if you’re hoping to have a weekend brunch at this Atlanta classic. But, it’s worth it. And, anyway, while you wait you can order some coffee and a pastry to snack on from the coffee counter. Once you get seated (in the dining room or covered patio), that’s when the fun really begins. Order one of their creative twists on a breakfast staple like the churro waffle or the banana bread French toast. Even their tofu scramble with vegetarian sausage and veggies is delicious. FYI: They use coffee from local roaster Batdorf & Bronson.
Cultivate
Eye-catching tile and elegant wood beams make for a pleasant atmosphere at Cultivate. All the better to enjoy that cup of freshly brewed coffee or an espresso beverage. When it comes to food, think hearty treats like a jumbo cinnamon roll with a choice of cream cheese (pumpkin or cinnamon apple sound good to us) or the breakfast sandwich with a choice of bread and protein.
The Woodall
Located off of Marietta Boulevard, the Woodall is an easygoing spot. Perfect for a casual brunch with friends. Standouts on the menu include jumbo lump crab cake Benedict with sautéed spinach, poached egg, and heirloom tomato brûlée as well as their take on shakshuka with tomato, red pepper, eggplant, and baguette (you know, for proper dipping). Treat yourself to a brunch cocktail (or mocktail) while you’re at it.
Bold Monk Brewing Co.
The Bold Monk is a beautiful spot to start your Saturday or Sunday with brunch. Lofty ceilings, big windows letting in lots of light, and, oh yeah, plenty of beer brewed on premises. The brunch menu is not overwhelming here and that’s one of the things that’s so great about it. Think skillets (like the bold hash with roasted pork and fingerling potatoes) and liege waffles. There’s also coffee if you want that kind of brew, too.
Redbird
Okay, so Redbird doesn’t have a proper sit-down brunch. What they have, though, is Birdy Biscuits, and that’s possibly way better, right? Every Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11 am you can order biscuits made by chef Zeb Stevenson from the pick-up window. We’re talking biscuit sandwiches like the old man thunder with bacon, egg, and American cheese and, on the more creative side, the pure guava with whipped cream cheese, guava paste, and salted cashew butter.
Barcelona Wine Bar
Charcuterie for brunch might sound like a dream, but it’s totally possible at Barcelona on the Westside. Think cheeses like drunken goat and meats like coppa. This is also the place to come for brunch tapas such as jamon serrano Benedict with pan con tomate and olive oil pancakes. You can dine in the sophisticated dining room or grab a table on the patio and catch a glimpse of the Atlanta skyline.
Pijiu Belly
Pijiu Belly often flies under the radar, but it’s a gem worth noting. It’s a casual, laid-back atmosphere, and their brunch menu is especially creative. Standouts include the egg-stuffed scallion pancake and the Pijiu fried chicken sandwich with Japanese mayonnaise and wasabi lemon aioli. If you’re in the mood for a brunch cocktail, check out their Kentucky Joe with bourbon, Batdorf & Bronson coffee, chocolate liqueur, and whipped cream. There’s also a classic Bloody Mary if you prefer something on the savory side.
Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours
Chef Deborah VanTrece has a way of making produce shine and giving southern classics an update. At brunch you’ll find treats like avocado toast with sun-dried tomatoes, shaved watermelon radish, and goat cheese and sandwiches like harissa grilled chicken with cranberry mint relish, arugula, and a buttery brioche. There are also house specialties like sweet potato French toast with apple foster creme and fried chicken with vanilla bean waffles.