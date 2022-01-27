The Absolute Best Dim Sum in Atlanta

From the Buford Highway and beyond, look no further for the coziest meal in the city.

By Muriel Vega, and Joshua Robinson

Published on 1/27/2022 at 4:38 PM

Dim sum
You haven’t truly eaten to your heart’s delight until you’ve tried dim sum, a Chinese Canton cuisine whose name literally translates to “touch the heart.” The traditional meal consists of a variety of small traditional dishes such as dumplings, rolls, fish, and other bite-sized foods—served together in several small containers. If you’re someone who has always preferred to order a bunch of appetizers and small plates when going out, dim sum is for you. Here are eight respected restaurants where you can enjoy the best of Atlanta’s dim sum scene and experience some of the best meals Atlanta has to offer.

Dim Sum Heaven
Dim Sum Heaven

Doraville
$$$$
Regardless of your religious beliefs, everyone deserves to go to heaven—Dim Sum Heaven, that is. With a sprawling and pocket-friendly dim sum menu that consists of everything from fried dumplings and steamed mai to soups and fish balls, the Buford Highway restaurant is the perfect place to start your dim sum journey in Atlanta.
 
Happy Valley Dim Sum & Asian Cuisine
Norcross
$$$$
Dim sum is typically enjoyed with some tea around brunch time, but thankfully, restaurants like Happy Valley allow guests to indulge in their favorite dim sum dishes all day long. After originally setting up shop on Buford Highway, Happy Valley Dim Sum & Asian Cuisine was eventually able to take over a 10,000 square foot space on Jimmy Carter Blvd, and its interior is absolutely breathtaking. Complete with a stage and several tables positioned in front of it, Happy Valley is a restaurant where you can experience classic cart-service dim sum and maybe even witness a special event, like its annual Lunar New Year Lion Dance.
 
Doc Chey's Noodle House
Multiple locations
$$$$

Due to the location of many of Atlanta’s Chinese communities, you’ll be hard-pressed to find actually good dim sum outside of Buford Highway and beyond, but luckily Doc Chey’s Noodle House has you covered. With locations in Grant Park and Virginia-Highland, Doc Chey’s is the solution to seriously good in-town dim sum. Although its dim sum menu isn’t as expansive as some of the other entries in this guide, Doc Chey’s makes up for its quantity with amazing quality and a promise to deliver delicious and freshly prepared dim sum.

Best BBQ Cantonese Cuisine
Multiple locations
$$$$

For a dim sum-lite experience that skips out on the rolling carts but doesn’t sacrifice in the flavor department, go to Best BBQ Cantonese Cuisine. The tenured foodcourt stand in the back of Duluth’s GW Supermarket is known for its fast service and expertly prepared dim sum, and its success even spawned a second location on Buford Highway. Now, you can enjoy Best BBQ’s tasty, no-frills dim sum ITP and OTP.

Yao Atlanta
Dunwoody
$$$$

You can’t describe Yao Atlanta without mentioning its elegance. The gorgeous Dunwoody restaurant pays homage to the Yaowarat neighborhood in Thailand’s capital, and its menu is packed with aesthetically striking cocktails and mouthwatering food options, from Khao Soi Gai to Roasted Duck Noodles. However, Yao really shines on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 am to 3 pm, when it becomes Atlanta’s unofficial dim sum brunch destination. Mimosas and Shrimp Shumai, anyone?

Canton House Chinese Restaurant
Chamblee
$$$$

Canton House is a favorite among Atlanta’s Chinese community. The menu is expansive, and has everything from shrimp dumplings to vegetable sides and barbecue-stuffed sweet rolls. Don’t miss the pork shu mai and lotus leaf rice. Come hungry and early, as the parking lot fills up fast.

East Pearl Seafood
East Pearl Seafood

Duluth
$$$$

East Pearl Seafood is an anomaly. In an unassuming corner of a Home Depot parking lot, EPS boasts some of the best dim sum in the city, but looks like every other Chinese restaurant you'd likely never pay attention to. Yes, it’s outside of the perimeter, but its large variety of dumplings, side dishes, and buns make it worth the drive. Bring your crew and sit at one of the lazy Susan-equipped tables. Order one of everything, including the baked BBQ pork buns, pork shu mai, egg custards, and vegetable sides.

Oriental Pearl Seafood Restaurant
Oriental Pearl

Chamblee
$$$$

While its dim sum menu is available all day, its carts (half the fun) are only available until 3 pm. It's located in the Atlanta Chinatown Mall and has been a local favorite for more than 25 years—plus, its shrimp dumplings are top notch. Grab a basket of chicken feet while you're there.

