The Absolute Best Dim Sum in Atlanta

You haven’t truly eaten to your heart’s delight until you’ve tried dim sum, a Chinese Canton cuisine whose name literally translates to “touch the heart.” The traditional meal consists of a variety of small traditional dishes such as dumplings, rolls, fish, and other bite-sized foods—served together in several small containers. If you’re someone who has always preferred to order a bunch of appetizers and small plates when going out, dim sum is for you. Here are eight respected restaurants where you can enjoy the best of Atlanta’s dim sum scene and experience some of the best meals Atlanta has to offer.