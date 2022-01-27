The Absolute Best Dim Sum in Atlanta
From the Buford Highway and beyond, look no further for the coziest meal in the city.
You haven’t truly eaten to your heart’s delight until you’ve tried dim sum, a Chinese Canton cuisine whose name literally translates to “touch the heart.” The traditional meal consists of a variety of small traditional dishes such as dumplings, rolls, fish, and other bite-sized foods—served together in several small containers. If you’re someone who has always preferred to order a bunch of appetizers and small plates when going out, dim sum is for you. Here are eight respected restaurants where you can enjoy the best of Atlanta’s dim sum scene and experience some of the best meals Atlanta has to offer.
Dim Sum Heaven
Happy Valley Dim Sum & Asian Cuisine
Doc Chey's Noodle House
Due to the location of many of Atlanta’s Chinese communities, you’ll be hard-pressed to find actually good dim sum outside of Buford Highway and beyond, but luckily Doc Chey’s Noodle House has you covered. With locations in Grant Park and Virginia-Highland, Doc Chey’s is the solution to seriously good in-town dim sum. Although its dim sum menu isn’t as expansive as some of the other entries in this guide, Doc Chey’s makes up for its quantity with amazing quality and a promise to deliver delicious and freshly prepared dim sum.
Best BBQ Cantonese Cuisine
For a dim sum-lite experience that skips out on the rolling carts but doesn’t sacrifice in the flavor department, go to Best BBQ Cantonese Cuisine. The tenured foodcourt stand in the back of Duluth’s GW Supermarket is known for its fast service and expertly prepared dim sum, and its success even spawned a second location on Buford Highway. Now, you can enjoy Best BBQ’s tasty, no-frills dim sum ITP and OTP.
Yao Atlanta
You can’t describe Yao Atlanta without mentioning its elegance. The gorgeous Dunwoody restaurant pays homage to the Yaowarat neighborhood in Thailand’s capital, and its menu is packed with aesthetically striking cocktails and mouthwatering food options, from Khao Soi Gai to Roasted Duck Noodles. However, Yao really shines on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 am to 3 pm, when it becomes Atlanta’s unofficial dim sum brunch destination. Mimosas and Shrimp Shumai, anyone?
Canton House
Canton House is a favorite among Atlanta’s Chinese community. The menu is expansive, and has everything from shrimp dumplings to vegetable sides and barbecue-stuffed sweet rolls. Don’t miss the pork shu mai and lotus leaf rice. Come hungry and early, as the parking lot fills up fast.
East Pearl Seafood
East Pearl Seafood is an anomaly. In an unassuming corner of a Home Depot parking lot, EPS boasts some of the best dim sum in the city, but looks like every other Chinese restaurant you'd likely never pay attention to. Yes, it’s outside of the perimeter, but its large variety of dumplings, side dishes, and buns make it worth the drive. Bring your crew and sit at one of the lazy Susan-equipped tables. Order one of everything, including the baked BBQ pork buns, pork shu mai, egg custards, and vegetable sides.
Oriental Pearl
While its dim sum menu is available all day, its carts (half the fun) are only available until 3 pm. It's located in the Atlanta Chinatown Mall and has been a local favorite for more than 25 years—plus, its shrimp dumplings are top notch. Grab a basket of chicken feet while you're there.