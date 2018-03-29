The Very Best Easter Brunches in Atlanta This Year

Recommended Video Travel Brunch It Up with The Grinch and The Whole Dr. Seuss Crew Watch More

Livingston Restaurant + Bar Midtown Classic Southern hotel brunch

The Georgian Terrace Hotel is hosting an elegant Easter brunch buffet from 11am to 5pm, and it’ll be spread with hot and heavy indulgences like fried chicken with mashed sweet potatoes, and smoked pork loin with barbecue sauce made from whole-grain molasses. There’ll also be stations for salads, dessert pastries, and meat carvings, and the Easter Bunny will be there posing for pictures.

Price: $38 for adults; $15 for children 6-12. Make reservations at 404.897.5000 or online

C. Ellet's Cumberland The ballpark steakhouse goes NOLA for a day

Linton Hopkins is kicking off his new brunch menu just in time for Easter (it actually begins the day before), and his upper-class Battery steakhouse will have 2nd Line Atlanta playing live New Orleans music, and Creole dishes including chef specialty sandwiches, eggs Sardou with heart of palm, creamed spinach and Hollandaise, fried chicken with local honey and a Sea Island pea salad and bourbon-caramel French Toast. Don’t miss Pastry Chef Jen Yee’s chocolate coconut donut, and hit the DIY bar for a bloody or fresh raw juice.

Price: Varies depending on menu items; make reservations online

ALLORA West Midtown An Italian Easter comes to ATL

Eat Easter the Italian way from 11am to 3pm inside Atlantic Station’s TWELVE Hotel, where they’re offering special platings of spinach, ham, and Gruyere frittatas, Belgian waffles and lump crab omelets You also get two hours of free deck parking and three hours complimentary valet.

Price: Varies depending on menu item; make a reservation at 404.961.7370 or online

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse Buckhead Come here for 10 hours of Easter dining

For 10 hours on Easter, executive chef Matthew Rosekrans will offer special brunch and dinner menus. Starting at 11am there’ll be Italian/Southern brunch twists like creamy shrimp and grits pancetta with fried egg and shallot butter, then at 3pm it switches to a special dinner with potato-crusted tilefish in mustard sauce, slow-braised pork osso bucco, and more.

Price: $14 to $34 depending on menu item; make a reservation by calling 404.844.4810.

5Church Midtown Have an affordable Easter brunch in church

Reasonably priced at $35 per adult, brunch at the expansive Colony Square dinner establishment will include starters like beef Wellington with mini mushrooms and beet-cured smoked salmon crostini, plus hearty feastings including a prime rib carving station, and specialty items like eggs Benedict with pecan-smoked ham.

Price: $35 for adults; $15 for children 12 and under. Make reservations at 404-400-3669 or online; see the menu.

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar Marietta For seafood omelets and sweet classics

From 10am to 3pm, Drift will resurrect you with a menu that gets off to a sweet start via brioche French toast with caramelized banana and mascarpone, and blueberry buttermilk pancakes. Get to the eggs with a Maine lobster omelet with chèvre or a spring veggie quiche with baby Vidalia onions.

Price: Varies depending on menu items; make reservations at 770-635-7641 or online.

American Cut Buckhead Three courses of one sinfully indulgent brunch

For $65 a person, the Buckhead Atlanta steakhouse is propping up a three-course, prix fixe bunch starting at 12:30pm and running until 6pm, with a spicy crab meat version of avocado toast, Nutella-stuffed French toast, and a lobster cake Benedict.

Price: $65 per person; make reservations at 770-415-9766 or online

Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar Virginia-Highland Unexpectedly upscale a la carte brunch

Keep it Old-Atlanta at the city’s longest continuously operating tavern, and enjoy croissant French toast with raspberry compote and white chocolate sauce, a pesto breakfast strata with prosciutto and Parmesan cheese, pesto chicken sausage, and asparagus and Gruyère frittata. There’ll also be prize-filled Easter eggs if you’re dining with kids.

Price: Around $10 per menu item; make reservations online or by calling 404.876.7249

Punch Bowl Social Cumberland Fun and games with your Sunday meal

SunTrust Park's newly opened double-decker tavern and recreational hangout will feature two Easter brunch plate specials for the big day, including the Blue Plate (shredded zucchini and sweet corn pancakes with poached eggs, potatoes and tasso ham), and the Green Plate, with an ultra-healthy asparagus kale strata with ciabatta bread, aged cheddar cheese and hash browns.

Price: $8 to $13 per item; make reservations online