Order These Atlanta Takeout Dishes, And Other Ways to Support the Service Industry

As COVID-19 continues to alter our day-to-day routines, it’s important to remember all the small businesses that are being hit incredibly hard. Thinking about your local restaurants and bars, you can support by buying gift cards, purchasing merch, or leaving glowing Google reviews. But the best way to keep their kitchens open is to actually order food.
While staying home and preparing your own food is definitely encouraged, you’re destined to crave that weekly special from your favorite lunch spot eventually. There are plenty of restaurants still keeping their kitchens open to the public, so do yourself a favor and get amazing dishes curbside or delivered right to your door. Here is your guide to the best Atlanta restaurants currently offering takeout or delivery service.
The Mediterranean with Italian sausage at Savage Pizza
Social distancing is one thing, but life without pizza? Unfathomable. Luckily, both Savage Pizza locations are still supporting take-out, pickup, and delivery services while they’ve barred customers from dining in. Although the retro aesthetic of the Little Five Points location will be missed, some savagery is better than no savagery.
Cost: $15.95 for a medium; order by phone 404.523.0500
The Demogorgon burrito roll at Poke Burri in We Suki Suki
Atlanta is home to some amazing global cuisine, and now is the perfect opportunity to bring delicious food from around the world into your home. We Suki Suki is a multicultural community market where you can find ramen, Morrachan food, baos, and more. It has also moved into a pickup, take-out, and delivery only model.
Cost: $11; order Uber Eats, Zifty, Postmates, and other platforms
The famous turkey spaghetti at Kelz Kitchen
Those who frequent the Downtown location likely have fond late-night memories at Kelz as its Friday and Saturday hours boast a ridiculous stretch from 11am to 5am. After wrapping up your not-so-wholesome activities, it’s the go-to spot for late-night cuisine that’s actually worth your money. While you’re probably not looking for post-club food right about now, Kelz Kitchen’s College Park location offers delivery, presenting a great option for the night-owls out there.
Cost: $8; order through Chow Now
BBQ Jack at Viva La Vegan
Our vegan friends need food too, and as of now, Viva La Vegan is one of the best plant-based options available for delivery. Extensive vegan and allergen-free dishes are available, including burgers, seafood options, and nearly 15 different cauliflower recipes.
Cost: $10; order through Chow Now
Hangover fries from Hampton + Hudson
Hampton + Hudson transitioned into an online store for the time being in order to combat the spread of COVID-19, providing delivery and curbside pickup options for customers instead of a typical dine-in experience. In addition to a salivating menu, ther restaurant is offering family-sized meals and household necessities such as toilet paper, soap, milk, and eggs. Delivery minimums land at $25 with an additional $5 fee that directly supports the staff, so grab a bite and stock up on a few groceries.
Cost: $10; order online
Fried oyster po'boy from Bon Ton Atlanta
For those looking for a night of seafood without leaving the comfort of their home, Bon Ton is now available for delivery. Named one of the 75 best restaurants in the city by Atlanta Magazine, Bon Ton boasts fish-centric brunch and lunch menus, featuring everything from simple fried baskets to $100 crab feasts.
Cost: $14; order on Doordash, Uber Eats, and Zifty
Strawberry sorbetto from Cremalosa
During the surge for toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and milk, sweets were probably the last thing on your mind. Once you come back to your senses, you may not want to make another emergency grocery trek, so here’s your best bet. Cremalosa is allowing pickups for scoops, pints, cookies, and brownies.
Cost: $16 for a pint; call to order at 404.578.2739 and starting Wednesday, March 25, the gelato shop will deliver its little bites of joy through Grubhub
Spinach and sausage meatloaf from Murphy’s
Delivery can still be gourmet, and Murphy’s is one of the premier restaurants in the city to expand its delivery services. Executive Chef Andy Tran and his team at Murphy’s have made some changes to their menu to support guests and families trying their best to stay at home. Currently delivering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts, the restaurant has also made Chef Tran’s Sunday family to-go dinners available every day for the foreseeable future.
Cost: $15; order takeout by calling 404.872.0904 or delivery through Zifty
Grilled chicken burrito from Bell Street Burritos
One of the many Krog Street Market restaurants now offering delivery and curbside pickup, Bell Street Burritos also has two additional locations in Tucker and at the border of Midtown and Buckhead, and all of them deliver. Praised with the distinction of the best burrito in Atlanta by Creative Loafing, Atlanta Magazine, and the AJC, Bell Street Burritos is sure to be your plug for burritos, quesadillas, and tacos.
Cost: $7.25; order delivery though Chow Now
Pad Thai from Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft
Some dishes just won’t taste the same at home, and Thai food is definitely on that list. Before you even attempt your favorite recipe and ruin perfectly good groceries, place an order at Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft. You can’t go wrong with their classic chicken pad Thai recipe, but there are plenty of curries and street noodles worth sampling, too.
Cost: $15; order delivery though Chow Now
Hot bourbon ten-piece from Jack’s Pizza & Wings
This wouldn’t be an Atlanta food piece without mentioning chicken wings, and Jack’s makes some of the city’s best ones. Although it hasn’t yet closed its doors, the graffitti-clad spot is available for delivery. Whether you’re craving something more traditional like the fabled lemon pepper wet or one of their remixed flavors like sriracha or strawberry, Jack’s Pizza & Wings has got you covered while you quarantine and chill.
Cost: $7.50; delivery through Uber Eats and Grubhub
