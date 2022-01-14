The Best Italian Restaurants in Atlanta

With 30 years in business, this Buckhead Life Group restaurant has graduated to old-guard status, but is still high on the list in terms of ATL favorites and is still the spot to beat on various local and national food awards lists. Sure, their penchant for showing off celebrity photos on the website is a bit cheesy, but not as deliciously so as their lasagna espressa with veal Bolognese, local wild mushrooms, and Parmigiano-Reggiano bechamel. They’re also famous for their linguini frutti di mare, but if you’re feeling ritzy you can get the $100/person five-course wine dinner, or go adventurous on the October regional menu, where you can order serious plates like slow-braised wild boar in Sangiovese wine with pappardelle pasta, or the Agnello 3 Volte (“The Three Ways of Lamb”), which is braised lamb cheeks, a grilled lamb chop, and house lamb sausage.