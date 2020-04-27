Food & Drink Get Your Groceries From These Local Atlanta Markets and Stores Avoid the lines and shop local.

There’s nothing worse than going all the way to a grocery store only to find the items you need are out of stock. Typically this scenario is pretty common -- especially at big, national chains -- and in Atlanta, there are plenty. But during this time of disruption, many smaller local grocery stores need your support. Most of them source from Georgia farms and vendors, so by skipping the larger (and busier) stores, you’ll be buying local and getting access to a less crowded shopping experience. These spots are also known to have a wide selection of ingredients, rare spices and sauces, and some of the freshest and most seasonal produce in the city. If you’re looking to support local businesses and get your hands on ingredients you can’t seem to find anywhere, we’ve come up with a list of places that offer groceries, household supplies, and online ordering options.

Sevananda Natural Foods Market Little Five Points

Known for providing natural foods, supplements, and other groceries, this consumer-owned co-op makes sure its members play an active role in how the store runs. Food integrity is a large part of Sevananda’s mission, and they only source from a small group of mostly local growers and vendors to guarantee consistent quality. The store is currently only allowing 25 people to shop in the store at a time and you can check for more COVID-19 updates here. Support the Sevananda staff directly by donating via Paypal. Candler Park Market Candler Park

For curbside and local grocery delivery (within a two-mile radius), Candler Park Market has you covered. Conventialy located across the street from one of the Flying Biscuit locations, the store is currently filling curbside orders within two to four hours. The menu for curbside and delivery prepared foods changes weekly, so check to see which of your favorite meals are being offered. Past prepared menu items have included jambalaya, Italian pasta salad, and grilled chicken with loaded baked potatoes. Don’t forget to stock up on your salsas, sauces, salts, and seasonings in Candler’s pantry section, which includes gourmet and local offerings. Keep in mind that Candler is only allowing five customers to shop at a time inside the store.

Recommended Food & Drink Art of the Meal: Chloe Rose Makes Eminem with M&Ms

Carver Neighborhood Market South Atlanta

Carver Neighborhood Market arose as a response to a need for more food access to residents in South Atlanta. The market features a large selection of local fruits, vegetables, and meats made available with help from Food Well Alliance and The Common Market. Not surprisingly, you’ll see many Georgia products on the shelves, including Georgia Grinders Almond Butter, Hunter Cattle Meat, and H&F Bread. Short on time, or on cooking skills? Consider purchasing a Carver carryout meal, which includes a pre-packaged meal to prepare at home for $14.99. The meals change every week so check to see what’s on the menu for dinner tonight. Carver also carries other regular grocery essentials like bread, milk, cereal, and canned goods. Bennett’s Market and Deli Grant Park

For all your beer and wine needs, order curbside or delivery from Bennett’s in Grant Park. Or if your kitchen needs a full restock, as the name says, Bennett’s is a fully functioning market and deli with fresh produce, meats, juice, cheese, cornbread mix, Zapp’s Chips, and even ice cream to satisfy your sweet tooth. You can order all of this and more through online pickup and delivery.

Westview Corner Grocery Westview

If you’re on the west side, hit up Westview for a wide array of locally sourced organic groceries from places like Doux South, Oliver Farms, Pure Bliss Organics, and Simply Kimchi. The store is practicing social distancing by only allowing no more than 10 people in at a time, and has a curbside pickup service that you can order from by calling 404.748.4037. Westview’s commitment to serving its customers organic foods shows in their product variety, all of which are hand-selected by the owners and staff -- even the pet food. Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market Multiple locations

As a way of showing homage to the Namdaemun Market in South Korea, the owners of the farmers’ markets in the Atlanta area provide customers with a wide variety of international household items and foods. You can stock up on African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and Asian seasonings, as well as cheeses and sauces. There’s even pickup options at certain locations. If you’ve run out of ways to make your meals interesting and want to spruce them up, the market’s website has a big collection of recipes to give you some inspiration.

Savi Provisions Multiple locations

While Savi Provisions is known in Atlanta for its vast wine and spirits collection, it’s also a full service market that sells specialty cheeses, deli products, eggs, butter, coffee, tea, and desserts. There are six store locations (Midtown, Brookhaven, Inman Park, Decatur, and two in Buckhead), and each carries different items, so check to make sure the one you’re going to has what you need. Online ordering is available at the Brookhaven, Inman Park, and Midtown locations, where you can purchase salads, prepared sandwiches, deli meats and cheeses, and other goods. Cherians International Groceries Multiple locations

Pop into Cherians if you need a one-stop shop for groceries, cookware, and health and beauty products. The shelves are lined with sauces, pastes, noodles, and baked goods from different regions around the world. If attempts at baking banana bread or sourdough have been less than successful, try again with Cherians’ variety of flours and grains. There are three locations in Decatur, Cumming, and Duluth for walk-in shopping. Online pickup and delivery is currently suspended but according to the website, will be available again on April 29 at 10:30am.

Sign up here for our daily Atlanta email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the ATL has to offer.