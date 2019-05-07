The Best Mother's Day Brunches in Atlanta

In case you haven't heard, you owe quite literally everything to your mom. This Mother's Day is your chance to show her how much she means to you, so pick an activity that's sure to communicate that, like spending a fortune on a plate of French toast and several rounds of mimosas at one of Atlanta’s best restaurants. The brunches below are the only ones worthy of the lady who brought you into this world (if you still somehow need more options, here's a rundown of all the best brunches in Atlanta), so book your reservation ASAP.
Red Pepper Taqueria
Decatur, Brookhaven, Buckhead
Mexican brunch with a complimentary mimosa
All three Red Pepper locations are offering their “a la carta” brunch with a complimentary mimosa or a free dessert. Whether or not she needs a dessert after the caramel-sauced Mexican toast with bacon and arugula isn’t the point -- and why are you telling your mother what to do anyway?
Saltwood Charcuterie & Bar
Midtown
An upscale buffet with extra pampering opportunities
At Saltwood in the Loews Hotel, your mom will get flowers just for showing up to eat from the chef’s carving stations, salad and parfait bars, pastry selections, usual suspects (French toast, applewood-smoked bacon, etc.), and a la carte options like oat and nut pancakes with bourbon caramel. Being that it’s inside a luxury hotel, set her up in advance with a session at Exhale Spa upstairs, which claims to have the only Hammam (wet steam bath) detox chamber and rain shower in the Southeast.
Waldorf Astoria
Buckhead
A jazz brunch for that classy Mom who expects you to spend
Do you love your mom? Well, good, because you need to spend $98 dollars on her to enjoy Mother’s Day jazz brunch, which has four seatings: 11am, 11:30am, 1pm, and 1:30pm. If you can get a table, you’ll both receive a welcome mimosa included, then enjoy great seats to the live jazz ensemble playing as she nibbles from the seafood bar, various food stations (sushi, carving, salad), and a chef’s selected dessert bar.
Tiny Lou’s
Poncey-Highland
French-American brunch with white marble floors at Hotel Clermont
Tiny Lou’s has an anti-Nazi origin story, the hero of which is a stripper, but more relevant right now is the French restaurant's incredible ambience (white marble floors) and fantastic brunch (duck confit and waffles with ice wine maple and seasonal fruit, and the sunny-side-up breakfast crepe with charred broccolini, lemon, and jambon de bayonne). After your meal, take mom up to the rooftop to get a great view of the city, then hit Hotel Clermont’s main lobby, where you can pick up a bouquet from Twelve Florals, and even CBD-infused spa products.
SweetWater Taproom
Buckhead
Beer, brunch, and a comedy show at a brewery
SweetWater’s recently finished Taproom is hosting an event called “Your Mom’s So Funny!” -- an open-mic comedy show running from 3-5pm, chock-full of “mom-joke zingers.” They’re also serving a special menu (French toast with Georgia peaches, pecans, and mascarpone, and quiche Lorraine with Swiss, kale, and Gulf shrimp), brunchy cellared beers like brut IPAs ( the orange Beermosa or cranberry Poinsetta), and a white wine barrel-aged passionfruit sour called Passion Play.
Holler & Dash
Westside
A delicious biscuit brunch on a budget
Holler & Dash is known for its biscuits, and on Mother’s Day, mom will get a free portion of the Strawberry & Dash dessert biscuit, which comes with strawberries, whipped cream, and also-whipped Creole cream cheese -- as long as you spend a minimum of $10 on the rest of the meal. Since you can both get a chicken biscuit for $5 each, you’re basically getting a deal so great, she should whip you if you don’t at least consider it.
AIX
West Midtown
A one-day-only French brunch experience
Chef Nick Leahy’s opening up early (1pm) to accommodate your mama-date, with a special, today-only menu of favorites: mushroom and brie tartlet, croque madame, Alabama lump crab beignets, and slow-roasted pork belly to name a few. They’ll also have brioche donuts and nougat ice cream sandwiches.
Le Bilboquet
Buckhead
All-day French brunch worthy of a queen
“French royalty” is what Le Bilboquet promises your mother will feel like after indulging in this three-course, all-day Mother's Day menu (the regular menu won’t be available, FYI). It's $75, yes, but that’s because she’s getting choices like Roma tomato gazpacho, eggs Florentine, French toast, pan-seared lobster tail, and seared breast of Rohan duck, which is a very flavorful domesticated duck, unlike the ducking you did when she’d throw a shoe at childhood-you.
