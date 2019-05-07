The Best Mother's Day Brunches in Atlanta

Recommended Video Fork Yeah Yes, This Burger Is on Fire.

Red Pepper Taqueria Decatur, Brookhaven, Buckhead Mexican brunch with a complimentary mimosa

All three Red Pepper locations are offering their “a la carta” brunch with a complimentary mimosa or a free dessert. Whether or not she needs a dessert after the caramel-sauced Mexican toast with bacon and arugula isn’t the point -- and why are you telling your mother what to do anyway?

Saltwood Charcuterie & Bar Midtown An upscale buffet with extra pampering opportunities

At Saltwood in the Loews Hotel, your mom will get flowers just for showing up to eat from the chef’s carving stations, salad and parfait bars, pastry selections, usual suspects (French toast, applewood-smoked bacon, etc.), and a la carte options like oat and nut pancakes with bourbon caramel. Being that it’s inside a luxury hotel, set her up in advance with a session at Exhale Spa upstairs, which claims to have the only Hammam (wet steam bath) detox chamber and rain shower in the Southeast.

Waldorf Astoria Buckhead A jazz brunch for that classy Mom who expects you to spend

Do you love your mom? Well, good, because you need to spend $98 dollars on her to enjoy Mother’s Day jazz brunch, which has four seatings: 11am, 11:30am, 1pm, and 1:30pm. If you can get a table, you’ll both receive a welcome mimosa included, then enjoy great seats to the live jazz ensemble playing as she nibbles from the seafood bar, various food stations (sushi, carving, salad), and a chef’s selected dessert bar.

Tiny Lou’s Poncey-Highland French-American brunch with white marble floors at Hotel Clermont

Tiny Lou’s has an anti-Nazi origin story, the hero of which is a stripper, but more relevant right now is the French restaurant's incredible ambience (white marble floors) and fantastic brunch (duck confit and waffles with ice wine maple and seasonal fruit, and the sunny-side-up breakfast crepe with charred broccolini, lemon, and jambon de bayonne). After your meal, take mom up to the rooftop to get a great view of the city, then hit Hotel Clermont’s main lobby, where you can pick up a bouquet from Twelve Florals, and even CBD-infused spa products.

SweetWater Taproom Buckhead Beer, brunch, and a comedy show at a brewery

SweetWater’s recently finished Taproom is hosting an event called “Your Mom’s So Funny!” -- an open-mic comedy show running from 3-5pm, chock-full of “mom-joke zingers.” They’re also serving a special menu (French toast with Georgia peaches, pecans, and mascarpone, and quiche Lorraine with Swiss, kale, and Gulf shrimp), brunchy cellared beers like brut IPAs ( the orange Beermosa or cranberry Poinsetta), and a white wine barrel-aged passionfruit sour called Passion Play.

Holler & Dash Westside A delicious biscuit brunch on a budget

Holler & Dash is known for its biscuits, and on Mother’s Day, mom will get a free portion of the Strawberry & Dash dessert biscuit, which comes with strawberries, whipped cream, and also-whipped Creole cream cheese -- as long as you spend a minimum of $10 on the rest of the meal. Since you can both get a chicken biscuit for $5 each, you’re basically getting a deal so great, she should whip you if you don’t at least consider it.

AIX West Midtown A one-day-only French brunch experience

Chef Nick Leahy’s opening up early (1pm) to accommodate your mama-date, with a special, today-only menu of favorites: mushroom and brie tartlet, croque madame, Alabama lump crab beignets, and slow-roasted pork belly to name a few. They’ll also have brioche donuts and nougat ice cream sandwiches.