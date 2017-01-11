Atlanta's Best Neighborhoods for Eating, Ranked

1. Buford Highway

Nothing in the world compares to dining on BuHi, outside of actually taking a world tasting tour, which you know you cannot afford. It doesn’t even make sense to start naming names -- sure, the infamous Pho Dai Loi 2, Lee’s Bakery, Canton House, El Rey del Taco, and Sushi House Hayakawa are major players, but the fun is in the discovery. So all you have to do to experience some of the best dumplings, banh mi, tacos, sushi, pho, and other foods from Asia, Latin America, and everywhere else is simply get in your car -- or someone else’s -- and ride up from Buckhead one day, taking bites of everything in your path. If you’re somehow not pleasantly suicidal after eating the entirety of life and culture, keep going until you get to Masterpiece, which is WAY OTP but is considered the best Chinese food in town by critics who should know. Seriously, there is no competition, and if you’ve been in Atlanta more than a month and have never done one of these eating tours, what are you even doing here?