The 12 Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
Prepare for the holidays.
We all celebrate the holidays a little differently, but basically everyone loves seasonal sweets. There’s something joyously festive about treating yourself around this time of year, and if you’re anything like us, you’re probably already started craving that specialty pie that you can only get during the holidays. There are several classic spots in Atlanta where you can go right now and order a fresh, aromatic, and delectable pie, so give in to that sweet tooth and experience some of the best pies in the city, from year-round staples at local bakeries to seasonal dessert specials from some of the best local restaurants.
The Little Tart Bakeshop
Founded back in 2010 by Ohio transplant Sarah O’Brien, the Little Tart Bakeshop has gradually earned Atlanta’s trust and expanded into three locations over the past decade. The beloved shop offers great espresso and delicious baked treats, and in honor of Thanksgiving, Little Tart has rolled out four holiday pies—pumpkin caramel, maple pecan, double crust apple, and crumb-tossed apple cranberry. If your mouth is already watering at the thought of one of Little Tart Bakeshop’s special pies, you can pre-order one (or as many as you’d like) from the shop’s website and pick up your order on either Tuesday, November 23, or Wednesday, November 24.
Southern Baked Pie Company
Southern Baked Pie Company is a woman-owned and Georgia-based pie company with locations in Metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia. Founded by UGA graduate Amanda Wilbanks, Southern Baked Pie Company brings that rich Southern flavor to its desserts, and while some bakeries and restaurants only offer one or two specialty pies, the Wilbanks’ growing pie company boasts a pretty robust menu, featuring everything from classics like Apple Pie and Cherry Pie to bestselling options like Caramel Pecan Pie and French Coconut Custard Pie. Explore Southern Baked’s impressive assortment of pies, which you can order for delivery or pick up at your preferred location.
Sally's Gluten Free Bakery
If you’re a firm believer that Starbucks’ holiday drinks should be available year-round, then you’ll undoubtedly be able to appreciate Sally’s Gluten Free Bakery. In addition to baking gluten-, dairy-, and allergen-free treats for its patrons, Sally’s also keeps a 9” pumpkin pie on its permanent menu, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy the festive dessert during this holiday season and any other time you find yourself craving some amazing pie over the next several months.
Joy Cafe
It may not be a full-fledged bakery, but Joy Cafe is easily one of Atlanta’s best restaurants. Beyond its mouthwatering regular menu options, however, Joy Cafe boasts a dessert menu that famously features the Cookies & Milk Pie. Layers of chocolate chip cookies and vanilla cream combine to make one of the Midtown restaurant’s signature desserts, so be prepared to fall in love with Joy Cafe’s indulgent masterpiece.
Pie Bar
With popular pie flavors like the Chocolate Chess Pie, the Cherry Crumble, and Brown Sugar Chess, it can be hard to decide on just one of Pie Bar’s sweet pies, which are baked in a 10" pan and cut into eight delicious slices. Luckily, at the Marietta and Woodstock bakeshop, they make the decision easier for you, as you can grab a Half-and-Half Pie—a combination pie that consists of two halves of any two flavors available in Pie Bar’s case for the day—instead. Plus, the bakery is also currently taking preorders on limited-time flavors like Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie, Apple Streusel Pie, and Pumpkin Praline Pie in honor of Thanksgiving, so if you want your scrumptious dessert to arrive in time for the holiday, make sure that you submit your Thanksgiving order by 9 pm on Friday, November 19.
Panbury's
Pies come in all shapes and sizes, and Panbury’s is proof of that. The South African food stall at the Sweet Auburn Municipal Market mainly specializes in savory double-crust meat pies, but its menu is home to a solid assortment of sweet fruit and dessert pies as well, including a tarty blueberry pie, a Key lime pie, and a classic apple pie. The best part about Panbury’s is that the miniature dessert pies are the perfect size for someone who wants a sweet treat without having to commit to purchasing a full pie.
Flour + Time
Thanks in part to its incredibly cool name, Flour + Time is a bakery that really stands out amongst Atlanta’s dessert shops. For starters, Flour + Time is an entirely vegan establishment that’s dedicated to helping patrons “indulge responsibly” with plant-based takes on Key lime, apple, and pecan pies. Furthermore, the bakeshop also boasts a spectacular delivery range. As long as you meet the order minimum, you could have a heavenly pie from Flour + Time delivered to your doorstep, regardless of whether you live in Riverdale or Roswell.
Crave Pie Studio
Those who value customization and also prefer their desserts in smaller doses should get familiar with Crave Pie Studio. While the bakeshop does make bigger, 10” signature flavor pecan and chess pies every day, it is primarily concerned with pumping out a multitude of 5" miniature pies to keep its loyal customers satisfied. In addition to offering a wide variety of mini pie flavors, Crave Pie Studio gives patrons the power to truly satisfy their cravings by ordering custom pies as well. All they have to do is submit their custom order and wait 48 to 72 hours for the northern Atlanta pie chain to whip up a freshly baked and perfectly engineered pie.
Revival
As we’ve already seen with restaurants like Joy Cafe, some of the most tempting pies can actually be found on your favorite local eatery’s criminally overlooked dessert menu. That’s definitely the case with Revival’s exquisite, circular Lemon Icebox Pie. It’s truly a beauty, and unlike some of the seasonal pies featured in this guide, you can order Revival’s lemon-flavored pie as much as you want, all year long.
The Pie Hole
You probably first heard the phrase “Shut your pie hole!” while watching cartoons or something of the sort as a child, but ironically, the charming Roswell bakery known as The Pie Hole is a place that customers can’t stop raving about. What’s undeniably impressive about the Pie Hole is that it serves an extremely diverse assortment of chess, fruit, seasonal, nut, cream, citrus, and novelty pies, and over the next couple of weeks, it will be getting ready for Thanksgiving with online pre-orders. So far, The Pie Hole’s limited Sweet Potato and Traditional Apple pies have already sold out, but the bakeshop still has several Thanksgiving pies left, including the Chocolate Chess, the Chocolate Derby, a Pumpkin pie, and an age-old classic: the Traditional Pecan.
Blackest Berry Bakery
Like Flower + Time, the Blackest Berry Bakery is another vegan dessert shop that is dedicated to servicing all of our plant-based friends this holiday season. The all-vegan bakery in Castleberry Hill prides itself in making tasty treats that don’t contain eggs or dairy, and it also has plenty of great pie selections to choose from. Options include a classic apple pie, an apple crumble pie, an apple cobbler, and a s’mores pie, and after placing your order online, you can pick it up at the Blackest Berry Bakery on Wednesdays or Saturdays between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm.
Mary Mac's Tea Room
Sometimes, it’s just best to keep things simple, and that’s where Mary Mac’s Tea Room comes in. The tried and true restaurant has become a staple in Atlanta since its inception in the 1940s, and 76 years after it first opened, Mary Mac’s continues to serve guests high-quality pies. Currently, the restaurant’s dessert menu is nearly devoid of that specific type of dessert, yet although past fan-favorites like the peanut butter pie are no longer available, Mary Mac’s Tea Room’s classic Key Lime Pie with a homemade almond crust will be more than enough to satisfy your sweet tooth this holiday season.