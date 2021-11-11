The 12 Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

With popular pie flavors like the Chocolate Chess Pie, the Cherry Crumble, and Brown Sugar Chess, it can be hard to decide on just one of Pie Bar’s sweet pies, which are baked in a 10" pan and cut into eight delicious slices. Luckily, at the Marietta and Woodstock bakeshop, they make the decision easier for you, as you can grab a Half-and-Half Pie—a combination pie that consists of two halves of any two flavors available in Pie Bar’s case for the day—instead. Plus, the bakery is also currently taking preorders on limited-time flavors like Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie, Apple Streusel Pie, and Pumpkin Praline Pie in honor of Thanksgiving, so if you want your scrumptious dessert to arrive in time for the holiday, make sure that you submit your Thanksgiving order by 9 pm on Friday, November 19.