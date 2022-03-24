The 20 Best Restaurants in Athens, GA

Located just over an hour east of Atlanta is one of the most celebrated college towns in the country and home of the three-time national college football champions, the Georgia Bulldogs. Yet while UGA is arguably one of the biggest selling points for Athens, the Southern college town is also home to a myriad of surprisingly great restaurants. From beloved local breweries to charming decades-old eateries, Athens’ food scene really covers all of the bases. So whether you’re thinking about attending the University of Georgia or are just visiting the area with some friends, these 20 Athens restaurants will most certainly take your tastebuds to school the next time that you visit, in addition to Atlanta's best restaurants.