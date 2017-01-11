The Best Atlanta Restaurants for Big Groups, Sorted by 'Hood

They say human beings are not meant to be alone. You'll find no better proof of this than when you're out doing fun things with other people. And one of the most fun things you can do? Round up your crew, reserve the largest table you can find, and proceed to order everything on the menu until the most you can do is whip out Venmo to pay your share. Because we love having fun, we've rounded up all the best places in ATL to eat with your raucous, insatiable group… as well as the easiest way to reserve your spot at the table.

Buckhead Davio’s Address and Info The stylish Phipps Plaza steakhouse has two banquet rooms in back that can be merged (Arlington and Chestnut, both of which can hold 36 seated and 50 for reception). A heated, enclosed front patio offers your gang of up to 80 some great people-watching proximity to the entrance, which leads to the escalator, where lesser groups ride up to Moe’s and Johnny Rockets.

How to reserve: Fill out the online request form, or contact Ashley Moore at 678.500.1054 or ashley@davios.com. Continue Reading

Eclipse di Luna Address and Info Tapas are supposed to be shared. Get a gang of folks in the mood for Spanish and take them to EdL, where you can wing it, and send your people out into the crowd after reserving a table with margarita pitchers in the main room. You could also plan (wisely) and have the wine room locked down for your party of at least 20 (up to 30), or get the patio for a gathering of 85 or so.

How to reserve: Call 404.846.0449 or email info@eclipsediluna.com.

Restaurant Eugene Address and Info Fine dining is Restaurant Eugene’s thing, and it offers this specialty to groups of up to 18 inside its intimate, alcove-styled Orchid Room. Inside, made-from-scratch meals are created for you from the kitchen of James Beard award-winner Linton Hopkins. It'll also offer you sommelier-selected wine pairings, because you fancy.

How to reserve: Email Cynthia Phelps at cynthia@resurgenshg.com.

Dantanna's Address and Info Let’s say you and your friends are really into sports, but you’re also co-workers... and are late on a project. Dantanna’s is somehow able to accommodate you with flat-screens that work for presentations, plus tailgate-inspired, upscale food that’s locally sourced and surprisingly healthy (Springer Mountain chicken, heirloom Berkshire pork, and other “healthy” stuff), and an all-American beer list with plenty of locals, which is always good inspiration for turning off PowerPoint and watching big games. There’s also the cigar lounge, whose 300ft humidor offers a wide selection of stogies, and a patio that looks out toward Lenox Square.

How to reserve: Call 404.705.8873, fill out the online form, or contact Sarah Foss at 404.424.3382.

Decatur The Iberian Pig Address and Info The upstairs dining room seats up to 60 and the semi-private wine room can fit 22, and in either space you and yours get three throw-down options on eats. You can have a chef’s tasting dinner, order from the tapas-style menu (for stuff like shrimp escabèche, venison loin, or pork cheek tacos), or ask for the cochinillo asado, a.k.a. traditional Spanish suckling pig, which is carved table-side.

How to reserve: Shoot an email to lamiller@iberianpigatl.com or call 404.371.8800. Get more info from their planning kit PDF.

Kimball House Address and Info The new Bonanza private dining room and lounge at this beloved Dec restaurant, famous for serving premium oysters and fancy cocktails in a former train depot, may not look as sexy in cowboy leather or come with a rollicking theme song with a famous guitar riff (at least, until your gang crashes it). It does, however, comfortably fit 32 guests and offers a separate menu that includes charcuterie, cheeses, lobster purse, and roasted foie gras.

How to reserve: Email the maitre d' at william@kimball-house.com, or call 404.378.3502.

Downtown White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails Address and Info This is your best option if you’re on the south end of Peachtree St. Both the Chapter and Verse rooms have flat screens and surround sound for presentations, and both sit up to 30, with room for 40 for standers (who will appreciate that Verse has its own bar). For a fancier time with more folks, reserve the Distillery, which can handle dinner for 60 inside with burnt cedar walls mimicking the interior of a whiskey barrel. It also sports full-length windows showing off skyline views, and an outside terrace for cocktail receptions for up to 100.

How to reserve: Call 404.524.7200, or fill out the form on the website.

Inman Park Hampton + Hudson Address and Info Though relatively new for singles and couples, H+H gets early props for its Gold Room, which holds up to 30 people inside a space reminiscent of the old Aurum lounge in Midtown, with its opulent gold metal ceiling and mirrored walls. If you’re lucky, all 30 of your guests might be able to grab a Creature Comforts Tropicalia before they sell out, or buy out all of the bar’s secret beef jerky they normally reserve for bloodys before moving on to the hot chicken cheddar biscuits.

How to reserve: Call 404.948.2123

Morningside Cape Dutch Address and Info You and your friends may not have the money to go on a group trip to South Africa for steak and shrimp, but you can get as close as Atlanta will allow at Cape Dutch. The location of the 10-seat private dining rooms turns down the exclusivity, since they’re set to the side of the dining room, keeping your party from feeling left out of the bigger party. It specializes in braai (basically South African barbecue with piri piri and other sauces), but also has elk chops if you’re game, as well as shareable items like the 30oz porterhouse for two.

How to reserve: Use OpenTable for groups up to 20, or call 404.343.0313.

Midtown Tavernpointe Address and Info Sixty people can fit within Tavernpointe’s private dining area, outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows. Because these are 60 of your friends, Tavernpointe realizes that demand for alcohol will be high, and therefore the room has its own granite-topped bar. The “upscale pub grub” menu includes cocktails that the always-amazing Madison Burch (we told you about her before) will custom-craft for your party, and you can reserve the entire patio if you want to see what’s happening outside on Peachtree.

How to reserve: Call 404.549.3954

STK Atlanta Address and Info Even though it is 9,000sqft, the downstairs dining area at STK -- with dangerously sexy plaster cast horns on the wall and creamy leather banquettes -- might be too packed to enjoy a conversation without yelling. Pick one of the two upstairs private dining suites for 10, and be proud knowing that in either room, you’re eating in a space named for a famous burlesque star: “Tempest Storm” and “Candy Barr.” Both overlook the bustling lounge below, where you can watch people groove to live DJ-ed music from spinners like Ree De La Vega.

How to reserve: Call 404.793.0131 or email EventsATL@togrp.com.

Old Fourth Ward TWO urban licks Address and Info TUL has recently added The Ballroom, which features a private entrance and overlooks the main dining floor, where your pack of wild people can look down on folks who’d do the same to you if they had the higher altitude and foresight to call for reservations early. The space gives up to 50 guests the proper setting for a cocktail reception, or provides room for 45 to have a seated dinner of wood-fire-grilled cuisine. Other options include the courtyard, where the retractable roof allows 75 associates to share open conversation under the stars; or the patio, where 25-75 can hold a cocktail reception, or a bocce ball tournament, with great views of the ATL skyline. It’ll look even prettier after one of the four draft cocktails, or wine fresh from the 26ft on-tap barrel wall.

How to reserve: Book through the website via Gather.

Roswell Osteria Mattone Address and Info The custom-built Wine Room -- sitting in the center of Roman restaurant Osteria Mattone, separated from the larger trattoria -- is for smaller groups looking for sophisticated service and flavor, accommodating up to eight guests while housing more than 2,000 wines. Your group will be given a pre-dinner wine tasting, and will be allowed to pick its preferences, or send sommelier Dan Pernice over to suggest best pours while you enjoy complimentary salumi and formaggi.

How to reserve: Call 678.878.3378 or book at their website via Gather.

West Midtown BOCADO Address and Info The glass-enclosed back porch at BOCADO holds up to 50 of your buddies, but there’s a summer deal to be had in the private room in the back if you’re bringing a party of 12 or more (up to 25). Between July and August, if you reserve the back house room between Monday and Thursday, you’ll get complimentary Champagne. And the double-stack burgers alone should be enough to get everybody there.

How to reserve: Email Brian Lewis at brian@bocadoatlanta.com

Vinings Canoe Address and Info Canoe has been one of Atlanta's most authentic, romantic, and delicious New American restaurants for 20+ years, but it’s just as good with dinner for two as it is for 10-20 or more. Grab the Wine Room, a wood, brick, and iron private area with handcrafted vintage-select wines stocked -- if you’re in that range. For 35 or fewer friends, it’ll open the Paces Room, where you’ll find higher ceilings and exposed brick for old-school sophistication. And for between 30-150 guests, you can reserve one of the white tents on the River Garden, right on the edge of the Chattahoochee, next to walkable pathways.

How to reserve: Call Laurie Vance at 770.436.9292 or email laurie@canoeatl.com.



Mike Jordan is a food groupie all by himself, but might accept your invitation to join your group dinner if you hit him on Twitter at @michaelbjordan.