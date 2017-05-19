Food & Drink

The Best Restaurants in Athens

Updated On 05/18/2017
mama's boy
mama's boy | Kaitie Bryant

Fact: Athens is one of the best college towns in America (and here are at least 14 reasons why), but do you know what the most amazing thing about the Classic City is? The mouthwatering food. So, whether you’re a townie, a Georgia fan, or simply passing through, these are the best places to grab a meal in Athens, Georgia.

The National
Rinne Allen

Good for grabbing lunch: The National

232 W Hancock Ave
The menu changes regularly since the ingredients are sourced locally, but you can expect Mediterranean-inspired sandwiches, salads, and soups. Most plates are meant to share, so you'd be smart to arrive with a group. Even better news? The prices are very friendly on the wallet.

Good for bringing the parents: Last Resort Grill

174-184 W Clayton St
Set in the former space of an iconic music club of the same name, Last Resort features local artwork, an amazing ambiance, and high-quality Southwestern-inspired food. Be sure to try the fried green tomatoes or potato onion pancakes. Add the jalapeño honey mustard dressing to any salad for a hefty kick, and save some room for dessert, because the delicious, homemade cakes are served in generous portions.

Mama's Boy biscuit
Kaitie Bryant

Best biscuit: Mama’s Boy

197 Oak St
These fluffy, buttery, award-winning monsters are the ultimate hangover cure. And you'll see for yourself when you show up (every weekend the line is out the door). Biscuits aside, the poached eggs, cheesy grits, and potato hash are also on the menu and worth the wait.

Best Southern food: Pulaski Heights BBQ

675 Pulaski St
Without a doubt, it has the best pulled pork and richest mac and cheese in town, but every real Southerner knows it’s all about the sauce. And that's why they'll load you up with all the spicy vinegar you can handle. And don’t forget, it's still BYOB.

Best place to go on game day: Rooftop of the Georgia Theatre

215 N Lumpkin St
Rowdy music venue by night, rooftop hangout by day. There’s no better place outside Sanford Stadium to watch SEC football than atop the Georgia Theatre. Straight out of The Branded Butcher kitchen, loaded burgers and chili cheese fries are prepared for wild -- and occasionally obnoxious -- Georgia fans who need some sustenance on those very long, hot days.

Best late-night eats: The Grill

171 College Ave
This 24-hour diner is known for its waffle fries served with feta cheese dressing. And they just so happen to taste even better around 2-3am, which is precisely when The Grill tends to be on a wait. Other items to quell your late-night hunger include the triple cheeseburger, the double grilled cheese sandwich, chicken fingers, and an old-fashioned milkshake. It's not known for its service, but you won't care.

Five and Ten
Five and Ten

Best special occasion spot: Five & Ten

1073 S Milledge Ave
No tour of Athens is complete without a stop at Hugh Acheson’s flagship restaurant. It boasts some of the best fine dining in the Classic City, with a sophisticated menu of duck breast, seasonal fish, and mouthwatering stews -- all sustainably sourced and beautifully plated. It is a bit on the pricier side, so come with an empty stomach... and a wealthy benefactor if available.

Ike & Jane
Ike & Jane

Best bakery: Ike & Jane Cafe and Bakery

1307 Prince Ave
A little place on Prince, Ike & Jane is like your grandma’s house away from home, and has all the gourmet, home-baked goods you’ve been missing since you went away for school. Here, you’ll find cereal-coated donuts, holiday-themed cupcakes, banana breads, brownies, and more, all baked from scratch, and all available by custom order.

Country fried steak Trappeze Pub
Courtesy of Trappeze Pub

Best drinks: Trappeze Pub

269 N Hull St
This laid-back gastropub not only carries craft beers from the best breweries in Georgia, but from everywhere else you'd imagine. Whether you’re an out-of-towner from Virginia, California, or Pennsylvania, Trappeze will likely have your beer of choice on tap. Its Belgian fries were voted best in Athens, and its bar food is top notch. And while said award-winning Belgian fries come with blue cheese, raspberry ketchup, or garlic aioli, we recommend getting all three.

Best vegetarian: The Grit

199 Prince Ave
This vegetarian-friendly Athens stalwart prides itself on variety. Choose from noodle bowls, veggie plates, falafel platters, tofu dishes... you name it. A laid-back environment with enormous portions, The Grit has become the go-to for vegetarians, vegans, celiacs, and omnivores alike. Oh, and don’t forget to grab a slice of the Grasshopper Cake to-go on your way out.

Best chicken and waffles: The World Famous

351 N Hull St
Nestled in historic Downtown Athens, this eccentric entertainment venue is home to local comedians, musicians, and friends. However, we don’t really care about that, as it’s also home to The world famous chicken and waffle club. It boasts crispy fried chicken sandwiched between two waffles doused in hot sauce, and served over a bed of fries. Supplement it with one of the signature craft cocktails -- like the Maui Wowie -- for the complete Athens experience.

Creature Comforts
Creature Comforts

Best brewery: Creature Comforts

271 W Hancock Ave
The makers of the constantly coveted Tropicália have an even better selection of ales on tap at their headquarters than in third-party stores. The brewery’s indoor/outdoor space is equally as impressive, with plenty of games to keep you occupied -- which is perfect when the weather's nice and day drinking is on the agenda.

Seabear Oyster Bar
Seabear Oyster Bar

Best seafood: Seabear Oyster Bar

297 Prince Ave Suite 10
Need a great seafood happy hour? You've found it. We’re talking $1.50 oysters and beer specials. Doors open at 3pm and you'll want to show up on the dot to grab a seat on the patio or at the bar. Other seafood options include lobster bisque, shrimp po-boy, and mussels (which are served with fries to help you sop up the sauce). There are plenty of non-seafood choices as well (avocado toast and sticky buns) and the service is some of the best in town.

Best Cuban Sandwich: Cali N Tito's

1427 S Lumpkin St
This Athens staple is known for its eclectic patio, BYOB policy, and the Cuban sandwich. The latter is authentic and a must-order for first-time diners. The meat is tender and juicy and sits perfectly between two slices of fresh, pillowy bread. After your meal, don’t be surprised to find yourself lingering and maybe even dancing.

Pauley's Original Crepe Bar
Pauley's Original Crepe Bar

Best crepes: Pauley's Crepe Bar

134 E Clayton St
Great for brunch, dinner, and of course dessert, Pauley’s has become a beloved Athens destination. So much so, the restaurant has actually expanded to Atlanta. It offers sweet and savory crepes and has more than 150 beers available. If you're extra hungry, start your meal with the chicken tchoupitoulas -- warm ciabatta bread topped with chicken salad and melted cheese -- then move on to the delicious crepes.

Amanda Satsky is a writer and marketing associate who lives in New York, but recently graduated from the University of Georgia, and already misses The Grill’s triple cheeseburgers. Follow her on Instagram @asatsky.

Anna Lanfreschi is a lover of all things food, skiing, cats, Atlanta, and Athens. Follow her adventures on her blog, Belly of the Feast, or Twitter and Instagram @AnnaFeasts.

