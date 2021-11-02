The 14 Best Restaurants in the Atlanta Suburbs
They're worth the drive.
There’s no denying that Atlanta has an otherworldly flavor, especially when it comes to its vast selection of food, but anyone who lives here or plans on visiting is doing themselves a serious disservice by not exploring the rest of the Metro Atlanta Area. Even though our suburban neighbors have to deal with all of our OTP jokes, you’d be surprised at how fun their neighborhoods actually are, from their local shopping centers to their unique attractions. For now though, let’s focus on the grub. Whether you’re heading to the Northside (Shout out Migos!), Eastside, Southside, or Westside, there will most definitely be great food nearby—you just need to know where to look. To help out with that, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best restaurants in Atlanta’s suburbs. Prepare to enjoy the tastiest food that Metro Atlanta has to offer, and try not to get too full—it’s going to be a longer drive home than usual.
No. 246
Let’s start off on the Eastside, with no. 246, a swanky Italian restaurant located in Downtown Decatur. Open only for dinner from Wednesday to Monday, no. 246 has a small, yet expertly prepared menu of Italian classics, and in addition to tried-and-true dishes like spaghetti and shrimp scampi, the locally sourced restaurant also boasts a lengthy drink menu and mouthwatering dessert options like tiramisu and limone zeppole.
Gumbeaux's Cajun Cafe
Sure, the drive to Gumbeaux's is going to be about twice as long as a trip to Six Flags, but at least you can be sure that your tastebuds will be in for a thrilling ride at the cajun cafe on Veterans Memorial Highway. Gumbeaux's offers delicious Creole classics like etouffee jambalaya, and boiled crawfish, and with its unique selection of seafood, you’ll feel like you somehow transported to south Louisiana.
Monkey 68
Even in Atlanta, good sushi can be hard to come by, but one of the consistently great OTP sushi spots is Monkey 68 in Downtown Roswell. The Asian Fusion restaurant predominantly focuses on sushi and custom cocktails, but those who aren’t necessarily fans of sushi can chow down, too. Monkey 68 offers appetizers and small plates, ranging from Spicy Miso Soup and Korean Meatballs to Edamame and Bosssam Bao. For everyone else though, get ready to be amazed by Monkey 68’s extensive sushi bar! Reservations can be made via the restaurant’s official website.
Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q
If you’ve ever driven by the Sharpsburg Sam’s Club or Costco, you have most likely seen the local Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q and noticed that the brick restaurant is almost always wrapped around with a long line of cars, waiting patiently for Jim ‘N Nick’s coveted low and slow-smoked barbecue. Although it was founded in Birmingham, AL, the restaurant’s Southern flair has translated to Atlanta’s suburbs with ease, and luckily, there are 10 other Georgia locations—including spots in Acworth, Cumming, McDonough, South Cobb, and more—in addition to the one Jim ‘N Nick’s in Sharpsburg.
Antiguo Lobo
Mexican restaurant and tequila bar Antiguo Lobo may have just opened this year, but Jesús Oñate Jr.’s latest restaurant is already shaping up to be one of the best restaurants in the Chamblee area. Antiguo Lobo’s creative take on authentic, multi-regional Mexican fare has resulted in signature dishes like Molcajete El Monstruo, which features the guest’s choice of steak, chorizo, grilled chicken, or shrimp, combined with green onion, grilled queso fresco, tomato, nopal cactus, tomatillo cream salsa, rice, and refried black beans—all served in a molcajete (aka, a volcanic rock mortar). Plus, Antiguo Lobo’s tequila-driven beverage program will have you questioning whether it’s finally time to leave the inner city and relocate to Chamblee.
Stone Mountain Public House
For those who value the dining experience just as much as the quality of the food, definitely look into Stone Mountain Public House. The piano and cigar bistro, which is the self-proclaimed “best-kept secret in Atlanta,” is a special eatery and hangout spot in the historic Stone Mountain Village where you can devour pub fare and hearty main plates while listening to live music, courtesy of the house pianist. After you finish your food, you can also try one of Stone Mountain Public House’s signature cocktails or shop its vast cigar selection. This Eastside restaurant is the perfect place to grab a bite and have an experience that you won’t be quick to forget.
Broadway Diner
If you’re someone who finds themselves eating the same thing from the same restaurant every time you go out, then Broadway Diner in Fayetteville will undoubtedly push you out of your comfort zone. The all-day eatery has more breakfast, lunch, and dinner options that most first-timers can fathom, and more importantly, Broadway Diner does its sprawling menu justice by executing each dish perfectly, regardless of how disparate your party’s orders might be. Fayetteville’s Broadway Diner has everything you could ask for—affordable prices, friendly service, and a clean, nostalgic ambiance.
Ethiopiques Cafe and Restaurant
Desta Ethiopian Kitchen is arguably one of the best Ethiopian restaurants in the city, but if you’re far outside of the perimeter and craving some incredible Ethiopian food, head over to Ethiopiques. Not to be confused with the long-running Ethiopiques CD series that showcased Ethiopian musical artists for nearly two full decades, Ethiopiques Cafe and Restaurant is an authentic Ethiopian restaurant in Johns Creek that offers the classics—from Tibs to Kitfo Rolls—as well as fulfilling menu options for guests with plant-based diets, like its Mushroom Tibs and its Vegetarian Platter.
Grecian Gyro
Over the years, restaurants like PITA Mediterranean Street Food have been popping up around the city, but longtime Atlantans know that Grecian Gyro has been, and remains, a trusted staple for fresh, quick-served Greek food. The original location in Hapeville opened in 1982, and 39 years later, the Tucker location—which was one of the first two expansion locations—is one of Grecian Gyro’s best, so you can order your Grecian Wraps, loaded potatoes, plates, and salads with confidence.
Local Republic
You know that annoying hunger slump when you can’t figure out exactly what kind of food you’re in the mood for but are slowly growing more and more irritable from being hungry as hell? Restaurants like Local Republic are perfect for those scenarios. The industrial gastropub has loaded brunch and lunch/dinner menus, so you’re bound to find the perfect meal. Bacon Kale & Sunny Egg Hash, Banana Pecan Pancakes, Lime Cauliflower, Veggie Empanadas, Smash Burgers, and Fish Tacos are just some of the intriguing meals offered at LR, and since the restaurant uses locally sourced ingredients, guests can expect seasonal menu options as well. Given LR’s popularity in Lawrenceville, reservations are strongly encouraged, so consider making a reservation on the restaurant’s website.
Nouveau Bar & Grill
You probably weren’t expecting this guide to feature a stop in Clayton County, but you should know by now that the suburbs south of Atlanta really do have some hidden gems. One of those is Nouveau Bar & Grill, which just set up shop at its second location earlier this summer. Tucked away in Downtown Jonesboro, Nouveau brings an upscale approach to bar food, with everything from affordable, yet deluxe sandwiches to pricier featured plates like Island BBQ Salmon, Grilled Lamb Chops, the Michigan Avenue Ribeye, and Fried Lobster Tails. Basically, Nouveau is proving that it’s time for y’all to stop sleeping on Jonesboro.
Take a break from all of the ITP brunch shenanigans and spend your late morning/early afternoon enjoying a peaceful meal at Never Enough Thyme. Founded in 2001, the family-owned gourmet restaurant has two locations in Alpharetta, and in addition to its delightful brunch menu—which features breakfast burgers, shrimp and grits, pastries, and more—Never Enough Thyme also welcomes guests to come and enjoy lunch and dinner. Regardless of when you dine-in at Never Enough Thyme, the restaurant’s high-quality homemade food will remind you to slow things down a bit and appreciate the present.
Fellini's Pizza
Fellini’s boasts a local pizza empire with locations in Buckhead, Candler Park, Howell Mill, and more, but for the best Fellini’s dining experience ITP or OTP, the Decatur location is the place to go, hands down. With ample free parking—and parallel parking options for all the tried and true city folk out there—and a welcoming and familial vibe, the Decatur Fellini’s location is the perfect place to get familiar, or pleasantly reacquainted, with the no-frills Atlanta pizza chain.
Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar
Whether you’re ITP or OTP, every neighborhood or suburb needs a restaurant where locals can pull up and enjoy a great burger and an ice-cold beer, and in Fayetteville, Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar thrives in that role. The restaurant, which can also be found in Alpharetta, boasts two expansive draft menus—one for upstairs and one for downstairs—as well as plenty of mouthwatering burger options. Guests can choose from fresh local dry-aged beef patties, locally farmed chicken filets, and house-made vegan beet patties when building their own burger, so if you ever find yourself in Fayetteville, remember that you can create your very own perfect beer and burger combo at Barleygarden.