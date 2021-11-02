The 14 Best Restaurants in the Atlanta Suburbs

There’s no denying that Atlanta has an otherworldly flavor, especially when it comes to its vast selection of food, but anyone who lives here or plans on visiting is doing themselves a serious disservice by not exploring the rest of the Metro Atlanta Area. Even though our suburban neighbors have to deal with all of our OTP jokes, you’d be surprised at how fun their neighborhoods actually are, from their local shopping centers to their unique attractions. For now though, let’s focus on the grub. Whether you’re heading to the Northside (Shout out Migos!), Eastside, Southside, or Westside, there will most definitely be great food nearby—you just need to know where to look. To help out with that, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best restaurants in Atlanta’s suburbs. Prepare to enjoy the tastiest food that Metro Atlanta has to offer, and try not to get too full—it’s going to be a longer drive home than usual.