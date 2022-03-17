The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Savannah, Georgia

This rich and colorful piece of Savannah’s history opened in 1933 and was one of the first American restaurants to serve alcohol after the repeal of Prohibition. Throughout its almost 100 years (on and off, unfortunately) in business, much of the establishment’s architecture remained the same, adding to Crystal Beer Parlor’s atmosphere of small-town tradition. Their “Gawgia Cracka Nachos”—barbecued pulled pork with cheese, onions, jalapenos, and pickles on top of some crispy tortilla chips—are a favorite with locals and travelers alike. You can choose from a traditional cheeseburger, or even order a veggie, bison, or lamb burger if you’re feeling adventurous. To top things off, make sure to give Crystal’s famous Peach Cobbler a try, it's one of the best in the state.