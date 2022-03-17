The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Savannah, Georgia
From a cheap watering hole on River Street to the best seafood on Tybee Island, these are your best bets for food and drink in Savannah, Georgia.
Only about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from the ATL, Savannah’s colonial-style architecture and the aesthetic of its Spanish moss create a unique feeling of nostalgia whenever you decide to visit. Georgia’s oldest city has long been appreciated for its vast history and Southern charm, but the top-notch food culture of this coastal town can sometimes go unrecognized. So, whether you’re looking for a cheap watering hole on River Street or want to find the best seafood on Tybee Island, here’s what “The Hostess City of the South” has to offer if you need a great spot to eat and drink.
Tubby’s Seafood - River Street
Located right along the Savannah River, Tubby’s Seafood on River Street has become the perfect place to enjoy some of the best seafood in the city paired with an amazing view. The creamy crab stew with sauteed onions and the wild caught white shrimp served with your choice of cocktail or spicy garlic hot sauce are a great way to start off your meal. The Backyard burger, the crab cake sandwich, and Tubby’s Po’ Boy are popular selections for sandwich enthusiasts, and the 13-ounce River Street Ribeye cooked to order makes for a delicious entrée. Stacked with a large drink menu, the Peach State Sangria with vodka, pinot grigio, and fresh fruits give visitors a true taste of Savannah, no matter where they’re from.
Crystal Beer Parlor
This rich and colorful piece of Savannah’s history opened in 1933 and was one of the first American restaurants to serve alcohol after the repeal of Prohibition. Throughout its almost 100 years (on and off, unfortunately) in business, much of the establishment’s architecture remained the same, adding to Crystal Beer Parlor’s atmosphere of small-town tradition. Their “Gawgia Cracka Nachos”—barbecued pulled pork with cheese, onions, jalapenos, and pickles on top of some crispy tortilla chips—are a favorite with locals and travelers alike. You can choose from a traditional cheeseburger, or even order a veggie, bison, or lamb burger if you’re feeling adventurous. To top things off, make sure to give Crystal’s famous Peach Cobbler a try, it's one of the best in the state.
The Vault Kitchen and Market
In what used to be a local bank that served members of the city’s Starland District for over 50 years, The Vault now provides a unique dining experience on a first-come, first-served basis. The restaurant’s interior has material from when it was still a bank, featuring a bull on the rear-facing wall made entirely of lock boxes. Be sure to try the red curry shrimp, the grilled pork tenderloin, or the turmeric spiced grilled chicken, served with Laos hot dipping sauce. Their seasonal cocktail menu makes The Vault a dope spot to grab a drink any time of the year.
Fire Street Food
Nestled next to Chippewa Square, this eclectic eatery puts a twist on Thai and sushi, all for a reasonable price. The menu includes the Tuk Tuk noodles with eggs, chicken, and just about every vegetable you can think of, along with an assortment of sushi rolls. Nothing on the food menu is above $15, so you’ll surely have enough left over to try Fire Street’s Thai cocktail, the Fig Bliss or Bassil Hazard; or you can have your pick of specialty wines, sake, and beer.
Jazz'd Tapas Bar
Described as “swank, sexy & sophisticated,” Jazz’d Tapas Bar—located in the basement of the Kress building—prides itself on its chic aesthetic, intriguing food menu and a drink selection large enough to make your head spin. The flash fried calamari, the blackened salmon, and the martini marinated tenderloin tips garnished with green olives and a blue cheese brulee are only a few of the tapas available for purchase. In addition to the amazing food, Jazz’d also offers live entertainment on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, and a Happy Hour from Wednesday to Sunday where you can splurge on $3 well and house wines, and $5 glasses of some of your favorite bourbons.
The Ordinary Pub
The Ordinary Pub does not live up to its name—and that’s a good thing. This extraordinary restaurant in the Broughton Street shopping area is a full-service establishment; you can pop in and order their bananas Foster French toast or the morning mac & cheese brunch hours and still enjoy a full dinner menu with dishes that include bison, duck, salmon, short ribs, and more. For $16 you can taste the pork belly donut sliders dipped in bourbon & Dr. Pepper and topped with bacon onion jam. On Wednesday from 5 pm - 7 pm and Thursday - Sunday from 3 pm - 7 pm, be sure to journey downstairs and experience The Ordinary Pub’s legendary Happy Hour.
Repeal 33 Bar & Restaurant
With a reputation as one having some of the best cocktails in Savannah, this restaurant puts a spin on traditional Southern dishes. The Crispy Smashed Fingerling Potatoes is a phenomenal pick for an appetizer, and you can follow that up with the seared jumbo scallops with pecans and sweet potato risotto. Repeal 33’s owner Jim McCourt is an award-winning Beverage Director, which is probably why their signature cocktails are so darn good.
The Grove Savannah
Looking for some nice rooftop vibes? Well, The Grove in City Market has got you covered. While catching up with friends in the main dining room, you can fill your stomach up with some Whiskey Glazed Ribeye Steak, or their gluten-free house succotash. For dessert, they’ve got chocolate cake, cheesecake, hummingbird cake, and some of the best truffle gelato you’ll ever come across. Add to the ambiance of the rooftop with a couple of The Grove’s beer, wine, and cocktail menu. The Holiday Pouch is a nice drink if you’re trying something different, or you can sip on some favorites such as their Manhattan, Mule of Classic Old Fashion.
Sting Ray’s Seafood, Tybee Island
Located a block from the beach on Butler Avenue, this island-style spot offers great seafood, live music, and a laid-back atmosphere during those days when you just want to be outside. The menu is full of fresh, local catches, featuring half-pounds of steamed shrimp and snow crab, clams, oysters, and mussels. Lucile’s Fish Po’ Boy is popular among foodies in Savannah, and the Ahi Tuna Tacos are seared to perfection. Sting Ray’s beer list is one of the better ones in the city, and for $10 you can keep cool under the sun with a frozen drink from the bar.
Boar's Head Grill & Tavern
Part of this establishment was built as far back as 1780 (yeah, you read that right). Its 18th- and 19th-century architecture along with its exquisite cuisine provides for a special experience whenever you walk through the doors of the first restaurant on Savannah’s Historic River Street. Boar’s Head is the place to go for slow-cooked, USDA-aged steaks, delicious pastas, and select coffees, cocktails, and desserts.
Savannah Taphouse
Normally, the words “upscale” and “sports bar” wouldn’t belong in the same sentence—but with Savannah Taphouse, it really works. Housed in the old Avon Theater, the movie-style marquee at the entrance makes you feel like you’re in for a treat before you walk in the door, and the hi-res TVs located throughout the place air every sport, so you’ll never miss a game. You can choose from more than 100 bottles of beer, 40 taps, and a wide variety of sandwiches and burgers. There’s even a fried Mac & Cheese burger served on Texas toast that will change your life.
The Olde Pink House
When it comes to history, The Olde Pink House is it. Located next to the iconic Planter’s Inn, this 18th-century Georgian mansion has the reputation for serving the best food in the city. Its entrée-quality appetizers include Cheerwine Barbeque Pork Sliders, blackened oysters on the half shell, and a pan seared jumbo crab cake with fried green tomatoes and remoulade sauce. The sauteed shrimp and scallops or the crispy fried lobster tail washes down well with a wine selection from their Arches Bar, and the Green Chile Bloody Mary will get you right after a long night.
Treylor Park
This restaurant on Bay Street has an indoor cocktail bar, outdoor beer garden and a large kitchen. Treylor Park—the name derives from its owner, Trey Wilder—has trailer park-inspired meals and some interesting shareables. The Peanut Butter & Jelly Chicken Wings have a savory taste, and their fried banana pepper rings is something different from your typical appetizer. Most of the food here is crafted to be eaten by hand, so if you try their Southern Sloppy Joe, ask for extra napkins; especially if you’re knee-deep in one of the $4 shots.
Vic’s on the River
Located in an old cotton warehouse overlooking the Savannah River and Historic River Street, Vic’s has an amazing selection of soup, seafood, and sandwiches. Vic's menu exudes the city’s charm with a unique take on traditional Southern cuisine such as their shrimp & grits, crab cakes, and fried chicken. Whether you’re a fan of champagne, wine, or beer, the beverage menu has whatever you need. Adding to the ambiance of the restaurant is the hand-drawn map hanging in the main dining room that details General Sherman's march from Tennessee through Georgia—make sure to check that out before you leave.
Chive Sea Bar + Lounge
This 1920s-inspired bar and restaurant has a classic Southern menu with a splash of Asian culture. The raw bar features a beef carpaccio like none other, and a first-steamed-then-chilled Lobster on the Ritz served with cocktail sauce and drawn butter. The menu also includes a Ping section, where you can choose from a selection of slow cooked octopus, scallops, steak, prawn or Wagyu. The drink menu stays true to the era that influenced it, with cocktails named Debbie Reynolds, Donald O'Connor, Gene Kelly, and Charlie Chaplin; just to name a few.
Belford’s Savannah Seafood and Steaks
Belford’s Savannah restaurant has been in business for over 25 years, and its award-winning cuisine make this place a go-to spot for locals and tourists if they’re searching for some of the best food in the South. The menu includes Bruschetta Oysters, Smoked Salmon Potato Skins, and a Pecan Crusted Halibut prepared alongside herbed rice pilaf, charred Brussels sprouts and rosemary Dijon cream that makes your mouth water just thinking about it.